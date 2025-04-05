Timberwolves vs. 76ers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 5

It’s Saturday, April 5, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-32) and Philadelphia 76ers (23-54) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Timberwolves are currently 22-16 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the 76ers have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Minnesota won by 14 points at home versus Philadelphia in the only meeting this season.

Minnesota has won four straight games with three of those coming by double-digits and the other in 2 OT. Philadelphia has lost 10 straight games after a 13-point loss to Milwaukee.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. 76ers live today

Date: Saturday, April 5, 2025

Time: 3:00PM EST

Site: Wells Fargo Center

City: Philadelphia, PA

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Timberwolves (-1124), 76ers (+706)

Spread: Timberwolves -14.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 119.16, and the 76ers 111.6.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Timberwolves vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the 76ers Team Total Under:

“Brooklyn barely covered against Minnesota in the last game, depending on what number you got, but they did go Under their team total. I could see the same for the 76ers, here so I lean toward the 76ers Team Total Under and Minnesota on the spread. This 76ers team is toast.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & 76ers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +14.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. 76ers on Saturday

The Timberwolves have won 6 of their last 7 on the road, while the 76ers have lost 5 straight home games

The Under is 4-1 in the Timberwolves’ last 5 road games

The 76ers have failed to cover in their last 9 games

The 76ers have lost 9 games in a row

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

