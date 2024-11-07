2024 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Hunter Henry tries to do it all himself for the Patriots, T.J. Hockenson goes in search of statistical improvement in his second game back, and Taysom Hill prepares to serve as a battering ram for the Saints.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver
Week 10 Tight Ends
|1
|George Kittle
|SF
|at TB
|2
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|vs DEN
|3
|Cade Otton
|TB
|vs SF
|4
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|vs NYJ
|5
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|vs PHI
|6
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|vs MIN
|7
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|at BAL
|8
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|at NO
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|at DAL
|10
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|at CHI
|11
|Taysom Hill
|NO
|vs ATL
|12
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|at IND
|13
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs CIN
|14
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|at HOU
|15
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|at JAC
|16
|Jonnu Smith
|MIA
|at LAR
|17
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|vs DET
|18
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|at WAS
|19
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs NE
|20
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|vs NYG
|21
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|vs CIN
|22
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|vs PIT
|23
|Will Dissly
|LAC
|vs TEN
|24
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|at ARI
|25
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|at CAR
|26
|Grant Calcaterra
|PHI
|at DAL
|27
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|TEN
|at LAC
|28
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs ATL
|29
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|vs MIA
|30
|Brenton Strange
|JAC
|vs MIN
|31
|Noah Gray
|KC
|vs DEN
TE Notes: No one has offered a better floor/ceiling combo this season than George Kittle. Can that withstand the return of Christian McCaffrey? At least for one week, I’ll vote yes as we wait to see how quickly CMC gets re-acclimated to central-pillar status. The Chiefs look like they might have something of a Shaq/Kobe situation on their hands with DeAndre Hopkins/Travis Kelce. With the two veterans clearing space for each other, the clear could be the stretch-run limit. … The Bucs’ de facto WR1, Cade Otton is suddenly 8/70/1 money in the bank. Sudden role player reliance can be a dangerous game to play in fantasy, but the Bucs don’t have the personnel for a better plan. … Trey McBride can’t find the end zone, which is only really a problem the rare weeks he doesn’t reach his floor. Week 9 was one such contest. The Jets, who have been stingy up the seam this year, could be another.
Might we have a Cade Otton situation on our hands with Jake Ferguson? It’s more likely that not, however… we kind of already did even before Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb got hurt. Ferguson’s returns had been frustratingly inconsistent in that setup. We persist with the mid-range TE1 rank because it is all too plausible backup QB Cooper Rush opts for Fergie’s easy looks over the middle of the field. … Mike Gesicki with Tee Higgins in the lineup: Eight catches in five games. Mike Gesicki without Tee Higgins in the lineup: An average of 6/71 on seven targets over four contests. Gesicki is somehow the Bengals’ down-field threat sans Higgins, and Week 10 opponent Baltimore is vulnerable down the field. … We had been overdue for a Kyle Pitts rug pull. The key word there? Overdue. That means we actually got a stretch of steady Pitts production, a rarity in the past. Like all tight ends, Pitts is volatile. Unlike the Pitts of the past two years, he is offsetting it with spiked weeks and touchdowns. (Though apparently we need to keep an eye on his snap counts.)
Sixth in tight end receptions (39), Hunter Henry has remained surprisingly steady. The Bears are not a great matchup for young QB Drake Maye, but he’s going to need his easy Henry connection to survive. … Injury prone though he is, Taysom Hill is suddenly one of the last men standing for the Saints. Provided he plays a full 60 minutes, there’s almost no way he finishes outside the top 12 “tight ends.” … Mark Andrews has been acutely matchup and game environment dependent. What’s on tap for Thursday? A 52.5 total vs. a Bengals defense that surrendered one of Andrews’ better efforts of the year. … Averaging a weekly 3/27 with zero total scores, Dalton Schultz has lost all TE1 benefit of the doubt as the Texans prepare for Nico Collins’ return. … Ja’Tavion Sanders has yet to find the end zone, but he’s gone at least 4/49 three of the past four weeks. That has depended in part on some Tommy Tremble absences, but the Panthers are a team whose sole stretch-run goal is rookie evaluation. Sanders is worth waiver wire fliers and TE2 dart throws.
Week 10 Kickers
|1
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|vs CIN
|2
|Austin Seibert
|WAS
|vs PIT
|3
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|vs DEN
|4
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|at NO
|5
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|at IND
|6
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|vs DET
|7
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|at WAS
|8
|Jake Moody
|SF
|at TB
|9
|Jake Bates
|DET
|at HOU
|10
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|vs TEN
|11
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|vs SF
|12
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|at LAR
|13
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|at BAL
|14
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|vs MIA
|15
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|at KC
|16
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|at DAL
|17
|Chad Ryland
|ARI
|vs NYJ
|18
|Cairo Santos
|CHI
|vs NE
|19
|Matt Gay
|IND
|vs BUF
|20
|Brandon Aubrey
|DAL
|vs PHI
|21
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|vs ATL
|22
|Cam Little
|JAC
|vs MIN
|23
|Riley Patterson
|NYJ
|at ARI
|24
|Nick Folk
|TEN
|at LAC
|25
|Joey Slye
|NE
|at CHI
|26
|John Parker Romo
|MIN
|at JAC
|27
|Eddy Pineiro
|CAR
|vs NYG
|28
|Jude McAtamney
|NYG
|at CAR
Week 10 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Chicago Bears
|CHI
|vs NE
|2
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|at JAC
|3
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|vs TEN
|4
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|vs DEN
|5
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|at DAL
|6
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|at HOU
|7
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|at TB
|8
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|at ARI
|9
|New York Giants
|NYG
|at CAR
|10
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|at IND
|11
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|at NO
|12
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|vs PIT
|13
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|vs MIA
|14
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|at KC
|15
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|vs NYJ
|16
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|at WAS
|17
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|vs CIN
|18
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|vs NYG
|19
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|vs MIN
|20
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|vs DET
|21
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|vs SF
|22
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|at LAR
|23
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|vs ATL
|24
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|at LAC
|25
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|vs BUF
|26
|New England Patriots
|NE
|at CHI
|27
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|at BAL
|28
|Dallas Cowboys
|DAL
|vs PHI