2024 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Hunter Henry tries to do it all himself for the Patriots, T.J. Hockenson goes in search of statistical improvement in his second game back, and Taysom Hill prepares to serve as a battering ram for the Saints.

Week 10 Tight Ends

1 George Kittle SF at TB 2 Travis Kelce KC vs DEN 3 Cade Otton TB vs SF 4 Trey McBride ARI vs NYJ 5 Jake Ferguson DAL vs PHI 6 Evan Engram JAC vs MIN 7 Mike Gesicki CIN at BAL 8 Kyle Pitts ATL at NO 9 Dallas Goedert PHI at DAL 10 Hunter Henry NE at CHI 11 Taysom Hill NO vs ATL 12 Dalton Kincaid BUF at IND 13 Mark Andrews BAL vs CIN 14 Sam LaPorta DET at HOU 15 T.J. Hockenson MIN at JAC 16 Jonnu Smith MIA at LAR 17 Dalton Schultz HOU vs DET 18 Pat Freiermuth PIT at WAS 19 Cole Kmet CHI vs NE 20 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR vs NYG 21 Isaiah Likely BAL vs CIN 22 Zach Ertz WAS vs PIT 23 Will Dissly LAC vs TEN 24 Tyler Conklin NYJ at ARI 25 Theo Johnson NYG at CAR 26 Grant Calcaterra PHI at DAL 27 Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at LAC 28 Juwan Johnson NO vs ATL 29 Colby Parkinson LAR vs MIA 30 Brenton Strange JAC vs MIN 31 Noah Gray KC vs DEN

TE Notes: No one has offered a better floor/ceiling combo this season than George Kittle. Can that withstand the return of Christian McCaffrey? At least for one week, I’ll vote yes as we wait to see how quickly CMC gets re-acclimated to central-pillar status. The Chiefs look like they might have something of a Shaq/Kobe situation on their hands with DeAndre Hopkins/Travis Kelce. With the two veterans clearing space for each other, the clear could be the stretch-run limit. … The Bucs’ de facto WR1, Cade Otton is suddenly 8/70/1 money in the bank. Sudden role player reliance can be a dangerous game to play in fantasy, but the Bucs don’t have the personnel for a better plan. … Trey McBride can’t find the end zone, which is only really a problem the rare weeks he doesn’t reach his floor. Week 9 was one such contest. The Jets, who have been stingy up the seam this year, could be another.

Might we have a Cade Otton situation on our hands with Jake Ferguson? It’s more likely that not, however… we kind of already did even before Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb got hurt. Ferguson’s returns had been frustratingly inconsistent in that setup. We persist with the mid-range TE1 rank because it is all too plausible backup QB Cooper Rush opts for Fergie’s easy looks over the middle of the field. … Mike Gesicki with Tee Higgins in the lineup: Eight catches in five games. Mike Gesicki without Tee Higgins in the lineup: An average of 6/71 on seven targets over four contests. Gesicki is somehow the Bengals’ down-field threat sans Higgins, and Week 10 opponent Baltimore is vulnerable down the field. … We had been overdue for a Kyle Pitts rug pull. The key word there? Overdue. That means we actually got a stretch of steady Pitts production, a rarity in the past. Like all tight ends, Pitts is volatile. Unlike the Pitts of the past two years, he is offsetting it with spiked weeks and touchdowns. (Though apparently we need to keep an eye on his snap counts.)

Sixth in tight end receptions (39), Hunter Henry has remained surprisingly steady. The Bears are not a great matchup for young QB Drake Maye, but he’s going to need his easy Henry connection to survive. … Injury prone though he is, Taysom Hill is suddenly one of the last men standing for the Saints. Provided he plays a full 60 minutes, there’s almost no way he finishes outside the top 12 “tight ends.” … Mark Andrews has been acutely matchup and game environment dependent. What’s on tap for Thursday? A 52.5 total vs. a Bengals defense that surrendered one of Andrews’ better efforts of the year. … Averaging a weekly 3/27 with zero total scores, Dalton Schultz has lost all TE1 benefit of the doubt as the Texans prepare for Nico Collins’ return. … Ja’Tavion Sanders has yet to find the end zone, but he’s gone at least 4/49 three of the past four weeks. That has depended in part on some Tommy Tremble absences, but the Panthers are a team whose sole stretch-run goal is rookie evaluation. Sanders is worth waiver wire fliers and TE2 dart throws.

Week 10 Kickers

1 Justin Tucker BAL vs CIN 2 Austin Seibert WAS vs PIT 3 Harrison Butker KC vs DEN 4 Younghoe Koo ATL at NO 5 Tyler Bass BUF at IND 6 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU vs DET 7 Chris Boswell PIT at WAS 8 Jake Moody SF at TB 9 Jake Bates DET at HOU 10 Cameron Dicker LAC vs TEN 11 Chase McLaughlin TB vs SF 12 Jason Sanders MIA at LAR 13 Evan McPherson CIN at BAL 14 Joshua Karty LAR vs MIA 15 Wil Lutz DEN at KC 16 Jake Elliott PHI at DAL 17 Chad Ryland ARI vs NYJ 18 Cairo Santos CHI vs NE 19 Matt Gay IND vs BUF 20 Brandon Aubrey DAL vs PHI 21 Blake Grupe NO vs ATL 22 Cam Little JAC vs MIN 23 Riley Patterson NYJ at ARI 24 Nick Folk TEN at LAC 25 Joey Slye NE at CHI 26 John Parker Romo MIN at JAC 27 Eddy Pineiro CAR vs NYG 28 Jude McAtamney NYG at CAR

Week 10 Defense/Special Teams