Luis Gil
Paul Skenes and Luis Gil win Baseball Digest rookie of the year awards
Brendan Sullivan
Surging UCLA seeks first Big Ten home win hosting potent Iowa
Jeremiah Smith
No. 3 Ohio State will try to keep up the momentum as 1-7 Purdue visits the Horseshoe

Top Clips

nbc_pl_brentfordpenguinsfeature_241030.JPG
Brentford Peguins & Chicago Top Soccer's mission
nbc_csu_tnfpreview_241107.jpg
NFL Week 10 preview: Bengals vs. Ravens
nbc_pft_douglasscomments_241107.jpg
Keep an eye on Jets' decision-making structure

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published November 7, 2024 11:38 AM
What role will Mingo have with the Dallas Cowboys?
November 6, 2024 11:25 AM
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Lawrence Jackson debate over Jonathan Mingo's role in the Dallas Cowboys after a lackluster start to his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers.

Hunter Henry tries to do it all himself for the Patriots, T.J. Hockenson goes in search of statistical improvement in his second game back, and Taysom Hill prepares to serve as a battering ram for the Saints.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 10 Tight Ends

1George KittleSFat TB
2Travis KelceKCvs DEN
3Cade OttonTBvs SF
4Trey McBrideARIvs NYJ
5Jake FergusonDALvs PHI
6Evan EngramJACvs MIN
7Mike GesickiCINat BAL
8Kyle PittsATLat NO
9Dallas GoedertPHIat DAL
10Hunter HenryNEat CHI
11Taysom HillNOvs ATL
12Dalton KincaidBUFat IND
13Mark AndrewsBALvs CIN
14Sam LaPortaDETat HOU
15T.J. HockensonMINat JAC
16Jonnu SmithMIAat LAR
17Dalton SchultzHOUvs DET
18Pat FreiermuthPITat WAS
19Cole KmetCHIvs NE
20Ja’Tavion SandersCARvs NYG
21Isaiah LikelyBALvs CIN
22Zach ErtzWASvs PIT
23Will DisslyLACvs TEN
24Tyler ConklinNYJat ARI
25Theo JohnsonNYGat CAR
26Grant CalcaterraPHIat DAL
27Chigoziem OkonkwoTENat LAC
28Juwan JohnsonNOvs ATL
29Colby ParkinsonLARvs MIA
30Brenton StrangeJACvs MIN
31Noah GrayKCvs DEN

TE Notes: No one has offered a better floor/ceiling combo this season than George Kittle. Can that withstand the return of Christian McCaffrey? At least for one week, I’ll vote yes as we wait to see how quickly CMC gets re-acclimated to central-pillar status. The Chiefs look like they might have something of a Shaq/Kobe situation on their hands with DeAndre Hopkins/Travis Kelce. With the two veterans clearing space for each other, the clear could be the stretch-run limit. … The Bucs’ de facto WR1, Cade Otton is suddenly 8/70/1 money in the bank. Sudden role player reliance can be a dangerous game to play in fantasy, but the Bucs don’t have the personnel for a better plan. … Trey McBride can’t find the end zone, which is only really a problem the rare weeks he doesn’t reach his floor. Week 9 was one such contest. The Jets, who have been stingy up the seam this year, could be another.

Might we have a Cade Otton situation on our hands with Jake Ferguson? It’s more likely that not, however… we kind of already did even before Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb got hurt. Ferguson’s returns had been frustratingly inconsistent in that setup. We persist with the mid-range TE1 rank because it is all too plausible backup QB Cooper Rush opts for Fergie’s easy looks over the middle of the field. … Mike Gesicki with Tee Higgins in the lineup: Eight catches in five games. Mike Gesicki without Tee Higgins in the lineup: An average of 6/71 on seven targets over four contests. Gesicki is somehow the Bengals’ down-field threat sans Higgins, and Week 10 opponent Baltimore is vulnerable down the field. … We had been overdue for a Kyle Pitts rug pull. The key word there? Overdue. That means we actually got a stretch of steady Pitts production, a rarity in the past. Like all tight ends, Pitts is volatile. Unlike the Pitts of the past two years, he is offsetting it with spiked weeks and touchdowns. (Though apparently we need to keep an eye on his snap counts.)

Sixth in tight end receptions (39), Hunter Henry has remained surprisingly steady. The Bears are not a great matchup for young QB Drake Maye, but he’s going to need his easy Henry connection to survive. … Injury prone though he is, Taysom Hill is suddenly one of the last men standing for the Saints. Provided he plays a full 60 minutes, there’s almost no way he finishes outside the top 12 “tight ends.” … Mark Andrews has been acutely matchup and game environment dependent. What’s on tap for Thursday? A 52.5 total vs. a Bengals defense that surrendered one of Andrews’ better efforts of the year. … Averaging a weekly 3/27 with zero total scores, Dalton Schultz has lost all TE1 benefit of the doubt as the Texans prepare for Nico Collins’ return. … Ja’Tavion Sanders has yet to find the end zone, but he’s gone at least 4/49 three of the past four weeks. That has depended in part on some Tommy Tremble absences, but the Panthers are a team whose sole stretch-run goal is rookie evaluation. Sanders is worth waiver wire fliers and TE2 dart throws.

Week 10 Kickers

1Justin TuckerBALvs CIN
2Austin SeibertWASvs PIT
3Harrison ButkerKCvs DEN
4Younghoe KooATLat NO
5Tyler BassBUFat IND
6Ka’imi FairbairnHOUvs DET
7Chris BoswellPITat WAS
8Jake MoodySFat TB
9Jake BatesDETat HOU
10Cameron DickerLACvs TEN
11Chase McLaughlinTBvs SF
12Jason SandersMIAat LAR
13Evan McPhersonCINat BAL
14Joshua KartyLARvs MIA
15Wil LutzDENat KC
16Jake ElliottPHIat DAL
17Chad RylandARIvs NYJ
18Cairo SantosCHIvs NE
19Matt GayINDvs BUF
20Brandon AubreyDALvs PHI
21Blake GrupeNOvs ATL
22Cam LittleJACvs MIN
23Riley PattersonNYJat ARI
24Nick FolkTENat LAC
25Joey SlyeNEat CHI
26John Parker RomoMINat JAC
27Eddy PineiroCARvs NYG
28Jude McAtamneyNYGat CAR

Week 10 Defense/Special Teams

1Chicago BearsCHIvs NE
2Minnesota VikingsMINat JAC
3Los Angeles ChargersLACvs TEN
4Kansas City ChiefsKCvs DEN
5Philadelphia EaglesPHIat DAL
6Detroit LionsDETat HOU
7San Francisco 49ersSFat TB
8New York JetsNYJat ARI
9New York GiantsNYGat CAR
10Buffalo BillsBUFat IND
11Atlanta FalconsATLat NO
12Washington CommandersWASvs PIT
13Los Angeles RamsLARvs MIA
14Denver BroncosDENat KC
15Arizona CardinalsARIvs NYJ
16Pittsburgh SteelersPITat WAS
17Baltimore RavensBALvs CIN
18Carolina PanthersCARvs NYG
19Jacksonville JaguarsJACvs MIN
20Houston TexansHOUvs DET
21Tampa Bay BuccaneersTBvs SF
22Miami DolphinsMIAat LAR
23New Orleans SaintsNOvs ATL
24Tennessee TitansTENat LAC
25Indianapolis ColtsINDvs BUF
26New England PatriotsNEat CHI
27Cincinnati BengalsCINat BAL
28Dallas CowboysDALvs PHI