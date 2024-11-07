2024 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Tyreek Hill hunts for a breakout performance, Tank Dell hopes to follow up last week’s 100-yard outing, and Josh Downs attempts to crack open his PPR cash machine once more.

Week 10 Receivers

1 Justin Jefferson MIN at JAC 2 Ja’Marr Chase CIN at BAL 3 Tyreek Hill MIA at LAR 4 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at HOU 5 Malik Nabers NYG at CAR 6 Puka Nacua LAR vs MIA 7 Garrett Wilson NYJ at ARI 8 DeVonta Smith PHI at DAL 9 Cooper Kupp LAR vs MIA 10 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs PHI 11 Deebo Samuel SF at TB 12 Zay Flowers BAL vs CIN 13 Davante Adams NYJ at ARI 14 Drake London ATL at NO 15 Terry McLaurin WAS vs PIT 16 Tank Dell HOU vs DET 17 DeAndre Hopkins KC vs DEN 18 Darnell Mooney ATL at NO 19 George Pickens PIT at WAS 20 Josh Downs IND vs BUF 21 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs MIN 22 Marvin Harrison Jr. ARI vs NYJ 23 Ladd McConkey LAC vs TEN 24 DJ Moore CHI vs NE 25 Jaylen Waddle MIA at LAR 26 Courtland Sutton DEN at KC 27 Khalil Shakir BUF at IND 28 Calvin Ridley TEN at LAC 29 Jauan Jennings SF at TB 30 Jordan Addison MIN at JAC 31 Rome Odunze CHI vs NE 32 Jameson Williams DET at HOU 33 Xavier Legette CAR vs NYG 34 Quentin Johnston LAC vs TEN 35 Xavier Worthy KC vs DEN 36 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs BUF 37 Keenan Allen CHI vs NE 38 Diontae Johnson BAL vs CIN 39 Ricky Pearsall SF at TB 40 Noah Brown WAS vs PIT 41 Rashod Bateman BAL vs CIN 42 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG at CAR 43 DeMario Douglas NE at CHI 44 Jalen Tolbert DAL vs PHI 45 Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at LAC 46 Joshua Palmer LAC vs TEN 47 Kayshon Boutte NE at CHI 48 Ray-Ray McCloud ATL at NO 49 Demarcus Robinson LAR vs MIA 50 Alec Pierce IND vs BUF 51 Jalen Coker CAR vs NYG 52 Parker Washington JAC vs MIN 53 Sterling Shepard TB vs SF 54 Michael Wilson ARI vs NYJ 55 Trey Palmer TB vs SF 56 Mack Hollins BUF at IND 57 Tyler Boyd TEN at LAC 58 Jermaine Burton CIN at BAL 59 Troy Franklin DEN at KC 60 Calvin Austin PIT at WAS 61 Rakim Jarrett TB vs SF 62 Mason Tipton NO vs ATL 63 Mike Williams PIT at WAS 64 Jalen Nailor MIN at JAC 65 Gabe Davis JAC vs MIN 66 Tutu Atwell LAR vs MIA

WR Notes: With Tee Higgins (quad) still on the shelf, Ja’Marr Chase is a strong bet to exceed 100 yards for the first time since he dropped 193 on the Ravens five weeks ago. … The restoration of Tyreek Hill’s floor was instantaneous upon Tua Tagovailoa’s return. Now we await the ceiling. A Rams defense coughing up 8.5 yards per pass attempt is hopefully what the doctor ordered. … The outlook is less clear for Jaylen Waddle, who hasn’t reached 50 yards since Week 1 and is competing for short-area looks with De’Von Achane. I’ll do a low-end WR2 hedge with the caveat: It’s not like I’m benching him. … Malik Nabers looks less “Daniel Jones proof” by the week. That being said, Jones just had his best start, and now he has his best matchup. Nabers’ Week 10 volume is guaranteed. Hopefully it produces more than just PPR emptiness. … Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have both had dominant efforts since their Week 8 returns. How will I break the rankings tie? Only one has done it with the other in the lineup. That was Nacua two Sundays ago. Both are poised to produce against the Dolphins, though Jalen Ramsey will do his best to act as a fly in the ointment.

Garrett Wilson is playing his best football since Davante Adams’ arrival. They have an aces Week 10 matchup in the Cardinals. The floor is similar for both, though Wilson seems to have the clearer path to ceiling at the moment. Predictably, he is receiving more down-field opportunities than his veteran teammate. … In the “not expected” department, A.J. Brown (knee) is practicing but DeVonta Smith is not. Needless to say, keep it locked to Rotoworld dot com for further injury updates. The Cowboys are a glorious matchup for whomever manages to suit up. … CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) is a gamer. The dude never wants to sit. If he can go vs. the Eagles, his ceiling is obviously diminished with Cooper Rush under center, but “deluxe Malik Nabers” is a realistic outcome. … Drake London (hip) is suddenly on the right side of questionable. It is fair to wonder how hard the Falcons might push it against the ruined Saints. On the other hand, New Orleans just dealt No. 1 corner Marshon Lattimore and is a decisive but not prohibitive home underdog. These are still strong overall London conditions. … The same applies to Darnell Mooney, who is producing weekly WR2 returns and could/should be relied on more with London at less than full health.

Zay Flowers didn’t even notice Diontae Johnson’s arrival in Week 9. With shootout conditions forecasted for Thursday evening in Baltimore, I’m expecting more Diontae involvement but zero Flowers diminishment. … Tank Dell’s Week 9 status as Only Pass Catcher produced a 6/126 statline. The Lions’ defense posts strong efficiency marks against the pass but surrenders plenty of raw yardage since opponents are always playing from behind. The conditions — 48.5 total, 3.5 point spread in favor of the Lions — are favorable for Dell compiling. … That’s as long as Nico Collins (hamstring) remains on the shelf, which seems likely as of Thursday morning. … DeAndre Hopkins’ first “real” game as a Chief went as well as possible. The matchup was also almost as good as possible. The Broncos are a stiffer Week 10 test, though the Chiefs are poised to dominate the game. Nuk doesn’t have any islands to worry about. The Chiefs will keep figuring this one out. … Marvin Harrison Jr. has reached 40 yards once in his past five games. Uhhhh … yeah. Great. Now he has Sauce Gardner’s Jets. MHJ can still easily beat Sauce deep, but it’s another week where he projects as more bust than boom.

The only good news with regards to Brian Thomas Jr.’s Week 9 is that he seemed to avoid further injury. The bad Week 10 news is that Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is out and the Vikings are somehow an even worse matchup for the Jags’ offense than the Eagles were. We place WR2 faith in improved health and the banged-up Jags’ lack of other places to force the ball. … A bad overall week for the Colts’ offense in Joe Flacco’s return still translated to 6-of-9 for 60 yards for Josh Downs. Coach Shane Steichen came out of the game heaping praise on his young wideout. Whatever you think of the merits of the Colts’ quarterback change, it’s going to be great for Downs. … Ladd McConkey has maintained one of the league’s safest WR3 floors while adding some ceiling as the Chargers have gone more pass heavy. Quentin Johnson’s huge Week 9 return does raise some questions about Ladd’s ultimate ceiling, but his compiling game is basically locked in at this point. … Things have gotten so grim for DJ Moore. Better days have to be ahead. But in a predictable fashion? That seems like a pipe dream amidst the Bears’ solid receiver health and run-game commitment.

Amari Cooper (wrist) is questionable and Keon Coleman (wrist) is doubtful. That makes Khalil Shakir inevitable as a floor-based WR3 who could force his way into the top 24 if Cooper sits again. … Could Calvin Ridley withstand the healthy return of Will Levis (shoulder)? My guess is yes considering his current lack of target competition, but Levis would still make him more WR2 than WR3. … Jauan Jennings is finally back for the 49ers. He returns with what is still the biggest box score for any wideout all season. The Bucs specialize in providing big box scores to enemy wideouts. The situation is unclear with Christian McCaffrey also returning and Ricky Pearsall now on the fold, but Jennings is a reasonable, floor-based WR3 with a shot at a spiked week. … Both Jameson Williams snaps and targets were trending down even before his Week 8 suspension, probably because the Lions … already knew about his Week 8 suspension. To go full narrative street here: The Lions stuck their necks out for Williams over the summer and he betrayed their trust. I’m expecting more role player than featured contributor upon his return.