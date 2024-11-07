2024 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Tyreek Hill hunts for a breakout performance, Tank Dell hopes to follow up last week’s 100-yard outing, and Josh Downs attempts to crack open his PPR cash machine once more.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense
Week 10 Receivers
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|at JAC
|2
|Ja’Marr Chase
|CIN
|at BAL
|3
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|at LAR
|4
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|at HOU
|5
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|at CAR
|6
|Puka Nacua
|LAR
|vs MIA
|7
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|at ARI
|8
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|at DAL
|9
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs MIA
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs PHI
|11
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|at TB
|12
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|vs CIN
|13
|Davante Adams
|NYJ
|at ARI
|14
|Drake London
|ATL
|at NO
|15
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs PIT
|16
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|vs DET
|17
|DeAndre Hopkins
|KC
|vs DEN
|18
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|at NO
|19
|George Pickens
|PIT
|at WAS
|20
|Josh Downs
|IND
|vs BUF
|21
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|vs MIN
|22
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|ARI
|vs NYJ
|23
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|vs TEN
|24
|DJ Moore
|CHI
|vs NE
|25
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|at LAR
|26
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|at KC
|27
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|at IND
|28
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|at LAC
|29
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|at TB
|30
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|at JAC
|31
|Rome Odunze
|CHI
|vs NE
|32
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|at HOU
|33
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|vs NYG
|34
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|vs TEN
|35
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|vs DEN
|36
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs BUF
|37
|Keenan Allen
|CHI
|vs NE
|38
|Diontae Johnson
|BAL
|vs CIN
|39
|Ricky Pearsall
|SF
|at TB
|40
|Noah Brown
|WAS
|vs PIT
|41
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|vs CIN
|42
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|NYG
|at CAR
|43
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|at CHI
|44
|Jalen Tolbert
|DAL
|vs PHI
|45
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|TEN
|at LAC
|46
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|vs TEN
|47
|Kayshon Boutte
|NE
|at CHI
|48
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|ATL
|at NO
|49
|Demarcus Robinson
|LAR
|vs MIA
|50
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|vs BUF
|51
|Jalen Coker
|CAR
|vs NYG
|52
|Parker Washington
|JAC
|vs MIN
|53
|Sterling Shepard
|TB
|vs SF
|54
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|vs NYJ
|55
|Trey Palmer
|TB
|vs SF
|56
|Mack Hollins
|BUF
|at IND
|57
|Tyler Boyd
|TEN
|at LAC
|58
|Jermaine Burton
|CIN
|at BAL
|59
|Troy Franklin
|DEN
|at KC
|60
|Calvin Austin
|PIT
|at WAS
|61
|Rakim Jarrett
|TB
|vs SF
|62
|Mason Tipton
|NO
|vs ATL
|63
|Mike Williams
|PIT
|at WAS
|64
|Jalen Nailor
|MIN
|at JAC
|65
|Gabe Davis
|JAC
|vs MIN
|66
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|vs MIA
WR Notes: With Tee Higgins (quad) still on the shelf, Ja’Marr Chase is a strong bet to exceed 100 yards for the first time since he dropped 193 on the Ravens five weeks ago. … The restoration of Tyreek Hill’s floor was instantaneous upon Tua Tagovailoa’s return. Now we await the ceiling. A Rams defense coughing up 8.5 yards per pass attempt is hopefully what the doctor ordered. … The outlook is less clear for Jaylen Waddle, who hasn’t reached 50 yards since Week 1 and is competing for short-area looks with De’Von Achane. I’ll do a low-end WR2 hedge with the caveat: It’s not like I’m benching him. … Malik Nabers looks less “Daniel Jones proof” by the week. That being said, Jones just had his best start, and now he has his best matchup. Nabers’ Week 10 volume is guaranteed. Hopefully it produces more than just PPR emptiness. … Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp have both had dominant efforts since their Week 8 returns. How will I break the rankings tie? Only one has done it with the other in the lineup. That was Nacua two Sundays ago. Both are poised to produce against the Dolphins, though Jalen Ramsey will do his best to act as a fly in the ointment.
Garrett Wilson is playing his best football since Davante Adams’ arrival. They have an aces Week 10 matchup in the Cardinals. The floor is similar for both, though Wilson seems to have the clearer path to ceiling at the moment. Predictably, he is receiving more down-field opportunities than his veteran teammate. … In the “not expected” department, A.J. Brown (knee) is practicing but DeVonta Smith is not. Needless to say, keep it locked to Rotoworld dot com for further injury updates. The Cowboys are a glorious matchup for whomever manages to suit up. … CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) is a gamer. The dude never wants to sit. If he can go vs. the Eagles, his ceiling is obviously diminished with Cooper Rush under center, but “deluxe Malik Nabers” is a realistic outcome. … Drake London (hip) is suddenly on the right side of questionable. It is fair to wonder how hard the Falcons might push it against the ruined Saints. On the other hand, New Orleans just dealt No. 1 corner Marshon Lattimore and is a decisive but not prohibitive home underdog. These are still strong overall London conditions. … The same applies to Darnell Mooney, who is producing weekly WR2 returns and could/should be relied on more with London at less than full health.
Zay Flowers didn’t even notice Diontae Johnson’s arrival in Week 9. With shootout conditions forecasted for Thursday evening in Baltimore, I’m expecting more Diontae involvement but zero Flowers diminishment. … Tank Dell’s Week 9 status as Only Pass Catcher produced a 6/126 statline. The Lions’ defense posts strong efficiency marks against the pass but surrenders plenty of raw yardage since opponents are always playing from behind. The conditions — 48.5 total, 3.5 point spread in favor of the Lions — are favorable for Dell compiling. … That’s as long as Nico Collins (hamstring) remains on the shelf, which seems likely as of Thursday morning. … DeAndre Hopkins’ first “real” game as a Chief went as well as possible. The matchup was also almost as good as possible. The Broncos are a stiffer Week 10 test, though the Chiefs are poised to dominate the game. Nuk doesn’t have any islands to worry about. The Chiefs will keep figuring this one out. … Marvin Harrison Jr. has reached 40 yards once in his past five games. Uhhhh … yeah. Great. Now he has Sauce Gardner’s Jets. MHJ can still easily beat Sauce deep, but it’s another week where he projects as more bust than boom.
The only good news with regards to Brian Thomas Jr.’s Week 9 is that he seemed to avoid further injury. The bad Week 10 news is that Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is out and the Vikings are somehow an even worse matchup for the Jags’ offense than the Eagles were. We place WR2 faith in improved health and the banged-up Jags’ lack of other places to force the ball. … A bad overall week for the Colts’ offense in Joe Flacco’s return still translated to 6-of-9 for 60 yards for Josh Downs. Coach Shane Steichen came out of the game heaping praise on his young wideout. Whatever you think of the merits of the Colts’ quarterback change, it’s going to be great for Downs. … Ladd McConkey has maintained one of the league’s safest WR3 floors while adding some ceiling as the Chargers have gone more pass heavy. Quentin Johnson’s huge Week 9 return does raise some questions about Ladd’s ultimate ceiling, but his compiling game is basically locked in at this point. … Things have gotten so grim for DJ Moore. Better days have to be ahead. But in a predictable fashion? That seems like a pipe dream amidst the Bears’ solid receiver health and run-game commitment.
Amari Cooper (wrist) is questionable and Keon Coleman (wrist) is doubtful. That makes Khalil Shakir inevitable as a floor-based WR3 who could force his way into the top 24 if Cooper sits again. … Could Calvin Ridley withstand the healthy return of Will Levis (shoulder)? My guess is yes considering his current lack of target competition, but Levis would still make him more WR2 than WR3. … Jauan Jennings is finally back for the 49ers. He returns with what is still the biggest box score for any wideout all season. The Bucs specialize in providing big box scores to enemy wideouts. The situation is unclear with Christian McCaffrey also returning and Ricky Pearsall now on the fold, but Jennings is a reasonable, floor-based WR3 with a shot at a spiked week. … Both Jameson Williams snaps and targets were trending down even before his Week 8 suspension, probably because the Lions … already knew about his Week 8 suspension. To go full narrative street here: The Lions stuck their necks out for Williams over the summer and he betrayed their trust. I’m expecting more role player than featured contributor upon his return.