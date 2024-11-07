2024 Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Sam Darnold jumps on the road to Jacksonville, Patrick Mahomes aims to get a hot streak going against the Broncos, and C.J. Stroud ponders his latest difficult matchup.

Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 10 Quarterbacks

1 Lamar Jackson BAL vs CIN 2 Jalen Hurts PHI at DAL 3 Josh Allen BUF at IND 4 Jayden Daniels WAS vs PIT 5 Joe Burrow CIN at BAL 6 Brock Purdy SF at TB 7 Kirk Cousins ATL at NO 8 Matthew Stafford LAR vs MIA 9 Sam Darnold MIN at JAC 10 Tua Tagovailoa MIA at LAR 11 Patrick Mahomes KC vs DEN 12 Baker Mayfield TB vs SF 13 Justin Herbert LAC vs TEN 14 Jared Goff DET at HOU 15 Aaron Rodgers NYJ at ARI 16 Kyler Murray ARI vs NYJ 17 C.J. Stroud HOU vs DET 18 Caleb Williams CHI vs NE 19 Daniel Jones NYG at CAR 20 Bo Nix DEN at KC 21 Joe Flacco IND vs BUF 22 Russell Wilson PIT at WAS 23 Drake Maye NE at CHI 24 Derek Carr NO vs ATL 25 Mason Rudolph TEN at LAC 26 Bryce Young CAR vs NYG 27 Mac Jones JAC vs MIN 28 Cooper Rush DAL vs PHI

QB Notes: Averaging 2.2 more weekly points than any other quarterback, Lamar Jackson is rematching with a Bengals “defense” he smoked for his second best single-game total in Week 5. … We don’t love Jalen Hurts’ receiver injury question marks against the Cowboys. Something we do love? Jalen Hurts facing the Cowboys. Giving up on the season, the Cowboys hand out the fifth most enemy quarterback points. … Josh Allen’s three highest pass attempt totals have come in the three games since the Bills acquired Amari Cooper and shifted their offensive philosophy. Now, Cooper himself has barely produced/played, while Keon Coleman has joined Coop in battling a wrist injury. That adds up to what could be the Bills’ most run-heavy approach in a month vs. a really bad Colts ground D. The good news there is, as always, Allen himself remains one of the league’s premier rushing threats despite his recent muted usage. … “Problems” we didn’t see coming with Jayden Daniels and the Commanders: They would be too good to reach their full fantasy potential. Washington has taken to trash compacting its lesser foes. Thankfully for Daniels’ fantasy managers, Pittsburgh should offer enough Week 10 resistance.

Joe Burrow remains one of the few true pocket passers holding up his end of the bargain. That very much included in Week 5 against the Ravens, though he had Tee Higgins that time around. He’s still a safe top-five bet against a defense continuing to hemorrhage the most passing yards in the league. … Brock Purdy comes off bye to a road date with the Bucs’ collapsed pass defense. He should also be welcoming back Christian McCaffrey. That, coupled with Brandon Aiyuk’s injury could mean we’re post-peak with the Niners’ 2024 passing ways. On the other hand, CMC probably won’t be ready for his usual workload right off the bat, while Jauan Jennings is also expected back from injury. Trust in the good matchup for a great player. … Kirk Cousins has turned into one of the season’s better floor/ceiling combos. Although the falling-apart Saints just traded their No. 1 CB, they are still only light home ‘dogs for a moderately-totaled affair. Kirko should ultimately at least reach his floor with ceiling eminently attainable. … 66 percent of Matthew Stafford’s passing touchdowns have come in the past two weeks. The Rams won’t be slowing down as home faves in a 50.5-totaled showdown with a Dolphins D overdue to break from its bending.

The Sam Darnold ship continues to take on water, but that has coincided with QB16 and QB5 finishes. As much as the Vikings would like to establish it, it is easier to just air it out vs. the Jaguars. You can quibble with the ultimate placement, but Darnold is a QB1 for Week 10. … Patrick Mahomes got a real wide receiver once and the result was by far his best fantasy finish of the season (QB6), as well as his first three-touchdown effort since last October. Maybe that doesn’t leave you dying to point chase against the Broncos’ strong defense, but my guess is it will be difficult to underestimate just how much DeAndre Hopkins has improved Mahomes’ fantasy fortunes. Lamar Jackson also just showed the Broncos’ D is only good to a point. … Tua Tagovailoa has turned in back-to-back floor outings since returning. It might finally be time for some ceiling against a making-it-up-as-it-goes-along Rams defense permitting 8.5 yards per attempt. The 50.5 game total is certainly right. … Lacking ceiling because the Lions are too good in all three phases and keep demolishing their opponents, Jared Goff’s home/road splits are enough reason to banish him to the QB2 ranks for what promises to be a road slobberknocker with Houston.

Baker Mayfield has managed multiple scores in each of his first two starts post receiver-injury apocalypse. This is just the way for the 2024 Bucs. It will have to remain so as decisive home underdogs in a 50.5-totaled contest with the 49ers. … With the Chargers acknowledging the realities of their roster and passing more often, Justin Herbert is suddenly averaging 303 yards over his past three starts. The Titans have a good pass defense, but one having trouble holding up under the weight of its offensive struggles. At the very least, Herbert has shored up his QB2 floor. … Nothing has been quite enough for Kyler Murray this season. That includes his passing floor and rushing ceiling. He’s posted only two multi passing-score starts to go along with two total rushing touchdowns. That’s how you end up the QB14 by average fantasy points. There’s not enough to hang a QB1 hat on against the Jets. … 33 percent of Aaron Rodgers’ 15 passing scores have come in the past two weeks. Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams are starting to feed off each other, including in a tough Week 9 Texans matchup. The Cardinals are the opposite for Week 10, though we have learned the hard way not to take points for granted with Gang Green’s offense.

C.J. Stroud and Caleb Williams are both majorly struggle bussing heading into Week 10. For Stroud, there’s one thing that can immediately change his trajectory: The healthy return of Nico Collins (hamstring) for what could turn out to be a shootout with the Lions. If Collins remains sidelined, Stroud will be sidelined out of QB1 spots. … For Williams, it’s probably time for an indefinite pause on top-12 ranks. The Bears’ progress has been stopped in its tracks, and the offensive identity is once again out of whack. That includes in matchups both tough and easy. That being said, they don’t make ‘em much easier than the Patriots, who are bottom five in sacks and allowing expert enemy QB efficiency. … Coming off by far his best fantasy outing of the season, Daniel Jones now gets his best matchup in the Panthers, albeit in Germany. … A predictable Week 9 flop against a Ravens defense that’s bad but not gets ripped by Bo Nix bad, Bo Nix isn’t going to re-establish momentum against the Chiefs. He hangs around the top 20 because of his ever-present rushing score threat. … It was a Week 9 fiasco for Joe Flacco. In other news, that’s what Joe Flacco does. The Bills aren’t much better of a matchup, but they are a better one nonetheless.

Don’t forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld’s Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.