2024 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

  
Published October 17, 2024 11:35 AM
Kenneth Walker attempts to snap his recent rushing slump, Tony Pollard tries to provide plug-and-play RB1 status, and De’Von Achane hopes to break his post-Tua Tagovailoa slump.

Other positions: Quarterback | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 7 Running Backs

1Saquon BarkleyPHIat NYG
2Derrick HenryBALat TB
3Kyren WilliamsLARvs. LV
4Bijan RobinsonATLvs. SEA
5Joe MixonHOUat GB
6Breece HallNYJat PIT
7Kenneth Walker SEAat ATL
8Chuba HubbardCARat WAS
9Tony PollardTENat BUF
10Jahmyr GibbsDETat MIN
11Brian Robinson WASvs. CAR
12Jordan MasonSFvs. KC
13David MontgomeryDETat MIN
14Alvin KamaraNOvs. DEN
15Josh JacobsGBvs. HOU
16Kareem HuntKCat SF
17Ty ChandlerMINvs. DET
18J.K. DobbinsLACat ARI
19James ConnerARIvs. LAC
20James CookBUFvs. TEN
21De’Von AchaneMIAat IND
22Chase BrownCINat CLE
23Najee HarrisPITvs. NYJ
24Tank BigsbyJACvs. NE
25Bucky IrvingTBvs. BAL
26Tyler GoodsonINDvs. MIA
27Zack MossCINat CLE
28Tyrone Tracy Jr.NYGvs. PHI
29Nick ChubbCLEvs. CIN
30Raheem MostertMIAat IND
31Rhamondre StevensonNEat JAC
32Alexander MattisonLVat LAR
33Austin EkelerWASvs. CAR
34Tyler AllgeierATLvs. SEA
35Javonte WilliamsDENat NO
36Ray DavisBUFvs. TEN
37Devin SingletaryNYGvs. PHI
38Antonio GibsonNEat JAC
39Braelon AllenNYJat PIT
40Sean TuckerTBvs. BAL
41Jaylen WarrenPITvs. NYJ
42Zach CharbonnetSEAat ATL
43Justice HillBALat TB
44D’Ernest JohnsonJACvs. NE
45Kimani VidalLACat ARI
46Emanuel WilsonGBvs. HOU
47D’Onta ForemanCLEvs. CIN
48Isaac GuerendoSFvs. KC
49Carson SteeleKCat SF
50Jaylen WrightMIAat IND
51Audric EstimeDENat NO
52Jaleel McLaughlinDENat NO
53Cam AkersMINvs. DET
54Trey BensonARIvs. LAC
55Blake CorumLARvs. LV

RB Notes: It’s easy to overrate the idea of a “revenge game,” but Saquon Barkley/Giants is no ordinary duel. It, of course, massively helps that the home-underdog G-Men surrender 5.2 yards per carry. … Derrick Henry has 95 more yards rushing than any other running back. … Can a post-bye Kyren Williams continue to devour 20-plus touches if Cooper Kupp is back in the lineup? Maybe not, though fantasy managers shouldn’t worry about it with the Rams touchdown home faves vs. the awful run defense for a Raiders team calling it a day on the 2024 season. … The Falcons are going run heavy whenever possible, driving fantasy managers mad with their Tyler Allgeier usage in the process. Annoying, not great, etc. The Week 7 facts are nevertheless the Falcons are home favorites for the highest totaled game of the week vs. a bottom-five run defense. It’s a smash spot no matter how many 1B snaps Bijan Robinson is ceding. … Quietly one of the league’s most consistent runners so far, Tony Pollard is missing 1B back Tyjae Spears for Week 7. Yes, he’s a massive road underdog, but the Bills boast arguably the league’s worst run D, while Pollard projects for plenty of receptions without Spears.

Apparently miscast as a shotgun back all those years in Cincinnati, Joe Mixon is thriving under center in Houston. Voluminous workloads and goal-line opportunities await for however long he can stay healthy. … Jordan Mason (shoulder) isn’t out of the health woods just yet, but fantasy managers should expect an RB1 workload if he play, albeit with an elevated re-injury risk. … It’s easy to worry about what Davante Adams’ addition means for Breece Hall. Already not catching quite as many passes as expected, Hall will probably be further deemphasized in the passing game. On the other hand, Adams should immeasurably improve the Jets’ overall offensive environment. Hall hasn’t scored in over a month. Expect that to change in a big way over the next month. … Kenneth Walker has had a rough couple of weeks. He has helped compensate by catching 15 passes over his past two games. The Falcons allow a ton of rushing yards, and the Seahawks project for pass volume as road underdogs for a massively high-totaled game in Atlanta. It’s a jackpot-type alignment for KWIII. … Rhamondre Stevenson (foot) begins the week on the wrong side of questionable vs. the Jags’ hopelessly-bad defense.

It’s been pure RB1 usage for Chuba Hubbard, who is gobbling up rushing yards and catching 4-5 weekly passes. The Commanders surrender the fourth most yards per attempt, and CAR/WAS is vying for the week’s highest total. … Opposing Hubbard should be a returning Brian Robinson, who will be greeted by a Panthers run defense coughing up the most RB fantasy points. Provided his health cooperates, Robinson could flirt with a career-type day as a huge home favorite. … I am never entirely sure how to rank Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery other than “both safely in the top 18.” Both are top 10 by average PPR points. It is worth noting that the Lions are road underdogs vs. a genuinely elite Vikings defense. Expect more floor than ceiling-type output for the Lions’ backfield. … Alvin Kamara is the last man standing for the Saints. That’s both good and bad. Good in that the workload should be all-you-can-eat. Bad in that the offensive environment could scarcely be worse. He’s a touches-based, high-end RB2 likely to receive whatever scoring opportunities the Saints get against Denver’s elite defense.

Josh Jacobs’ snap shares have only really dipped when the Packers are either way out in front or way behind. He’s secure in the RB12-15 range for what should be a competitive affair with the Texans. … The Vikings’ acquisition of Cam Akers means Aaron Jones (hip) is probably going to miss some time. Does it mean the Vikes don’t trust Ty Chandler? Perhaps, but he is a safe bet to get all the high-value touches in a possible shootout with the Lions as Akers gets reacquainted in Minnesota. … Kimani Vidal was understandably a waiver wire darling, but J.K. Dobbins bookended the Chargers’ bye with snap shares north of 70. His 25 Week 6 carries were a new career high by eight. Despite his recent inefficiency, he’s a clear-cut RB2. … As for Vidal, he’s a highly-worthy stash. He already has standalone touches, and Dobbins is not built for these kinds of workloads. Vidal is also a better explosive play bet. … The Bills have always been loathe to feature James Cook as a power back, so it’s not exactly great Ray Davis came out and immediately looked like the Zack Moss they’ve always wanted. Cook’s receiving and touchdown potential keeps him in the top 20, but it’s possible he’s peaked for 2024. Oh, and hopefully he plays this week.

There was no boom to De’Von Achane’s post-Tua Tagovailoa game before his concussion and the Dolphins’ Week 6 bye. I’m expecting that to finally change vs. Indy’s accommodating defense. … With Rachaad White (groin) and Travis Etienne (hamstring) both looking like Week 7 long shots, we go back to the Bucky Irving and Tank Bigsby wells despite last week’s Sean Tucker and D’Ernest Johnson weirdness. The Bucs don’t project to have clock to kill vs. the Ravens, while the Jags shouldn’t fall hopelessly behind vs. the Patriots. Irving and Bigsby are intriguing options on the RB2/3 borderline. … Nick Chubb re-arrives as Amari Cooper departs. With the Browns having slow-played his recovery, Chubb is likely ready for something resembling a normal workload. You are allowed some FLEX optimism for someone who could be the last good player the Browns have left. … With Trey Sermon (knee) joining Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on the wrong side of questionable, Tyler Goodson becomes a very “fun” desperation FLEX. There’s literally no one else in Indy, and Colts/Dolphins is going to be a close game. … Javone Williams is just about out of chances. If Audric Estime gets the clock-killing work in New Orleans, it’s functionally over for J.W.