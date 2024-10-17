2024 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Kenneth Walker attempts to snap his recent rushing slump, Tony Pollard tries to provide plug-and-play RB1 status, and De’Von Achane hopes to break his post-Tua Tagovailoa slump.

Week 7 Running Backs

1 Saquon Barkley PHI at NYG 2 Derrick Henry BAL at TB 3 Kyren Williams LAR vs. LV 4 Bijan Robinson ATL vs. SEA 5 Joe Mixon HOU at GB 6 Breece Hall NYJ at PIT 7 Kenneth Walker SEA at ATL 8 Chuba Hubbard CAR at WAS 9 Tony Pollard TEN at BUF 10 Jahmyr Gibbs DET at MIN 11 Brian Robinson WAS vs. CAR 12 Jordan Mason SF vs. KC 13 David Montgomery DET at MIN 14 Alvin Kamara NO vs. DEN 15 Josh Jacobs GB vs. HOU 16 Kareem Hunt KC at SF 17 Ty Chandler MIN vs. DET 18 J.K. Dobbins LAC at ARI 19 James Conner ARI vs. LAC 20 James Cook BUF vs. TEN 21 De’Von Achane MIA at IND 22 Chase Brown CIN at CLE 23 Najee Harris PIT vs. NYJ 24 Tank Bigsby JAC vs. NE 25 Bucky Irving TB vs. BAL 26 Tyler Goodson IND vs. MIA 27 Zack Moss CIN at CLE 28 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG vs. PHI 29 Nick Chubb CLE vs. CIN 30 Raheem Mostert MIA at IND 31 Rhamondre Stevenson NE at JAC 32 Alexander Mattison LV at LAR 33 Austin Ekeler WAS vs. CAR 34 Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. SEA 35 Javonte Williams DEN at NO 36 Ray Davis BUF vs. TEN 37 Devin Singletary NYG vs. PHI 38 Antonio Gibson NE at JAC 39 Braelon Allen NYJ at PIT 40 Sean Tucker TB vs. BAL 41 Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NYJ 42 Zach Charbonnet SEA at ATL 43 Justice Hill BAL at TB 44 D’Ernest Johnson JAC vs. NE 45 Kimani Vidal LAC at ARI 46 Emanuel Wilson GB vs. HOU 47 D’Onta Foreman CLE vs. CIN 48 Isaac Guerendo SF vs. KC 49 Carson Steele KC at SF 50 Jaylen Wright MIA at IND 51 Audric Estime DEN at NO 52 Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at NO 53 Cam Akers MIN vs. DET 54 Trey Benson ARI vs. LAC 55 Blake Corum LAR vs. LV

RB Notes: It’s easy to overrate the idea of a “revenge game,” but Saquon Barkley/Giants is no ordinary duel. It, of course, massively helps that the home-underdog G-Men surrender 5.2 yards per carry. … Derrick Henry has 95 more yards rushing than any other running back. … Can a post-bye Kyren Williams continue to devour 20-plus touches if Cooper Kupp is back in the lineup? Maybe not, though fantasy managers shouldn’t worry about it with the Rams touchdown home faves vs. the awful run defense for a Raiders team calling it a day on the 2024 season. … The Falcons are going run heavy whenever possible, driving fantasy managers mad with their Tyler Allgeier usage in the process. Annoying, not great, etc. The Week 7 facts are nevertheless the Falcons are home favorites for the highest totaled game of the week vs. a bottom-five run defense. It’s a smash spot no matter how many 1B snaps Bijan Robinson is ceding. … Quietly one of the league’s most consistent runners so far, Tony Pollard is missing 1B back Tyjae Spears for Week 7. Yes, he’s a massive road underdog, but the Bills boast arguably the league’s worst run D, while Pollard projects for plenty of receptions without Spears.

Apparently miscast as a shotgun back all those years in Cincinnati, Joe Mixon is thriving under center in Houston. Voluminous workloads and goal-line opportunities await for however long he can stay healthy. … Jordan Mason (shoulder) isn’t out of the health woods just yet, but fantasy managers should expect an RB1 workload if he play, albeit with an elevated re-injury risk. … It’s easy to worry about what Davante Adams’ addition means for Breece Hall. Already not catching quite as many passes as expected, Hall will probably be further deemphasized in the passing game. On the other hand, Adams should immeasurably improve the Jets’ overall offensive environment. Hall hasn’t scored in over a month. Expect that to change in a big way over the next month. … Kenneth Walker has had a rough couple of weeks. He has helped compensate by catching 15 passes over his past two games. The Falcons allow a ton of rushing yards, and the Seahawks project for pass volume as road underdogs for a massively high-totaled game in Atlanta. It’s a jackpot-type alignment for KWIII. … Rhamondre Stevenson (foot) begins the week on the wrong side of questionable vs. the Jags’ hopelessly-bad defense.

It’s been pure RB1 usage for Chuba Hubbard, who is gobbling up rushing yards and catching 4-5 weekly passes. The Commanders surrender the fourth most yards per attempt, and CAR/WAS is vying for the week’s highest total. … Opposing Hubbard should be a returning Brian Robinson, who will be greeted by a Panthers run defense coughing up the most RB fantasy points. Provided his health cooperates, Robinson could flirt with a career-type day as a huge home favorite. … I am never entirely sure how to rank Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery other than “both safely in the top 18.” Both are top 10 by average PPR points. It is worth noting that the Lions are road underdogs vs. a genuinely elite Vikings defense. Expect more floor than ceiling-type output for the Lions’ backfield. … Alvin Kamara is the last man standing for the Saints. That’s both good and bad. Good in that the workload should be all-you-can-eat. Bad in that the offensive environment could scarcely be worse. He’s a touches-based, high-end RB2 likely to receive whatever scoring opportunities the Saints get against Denver’s elite defense.

Josh Jacobs’ snap shares have only really dipped when the Packers are either way out in front or way behind. He’s secure in the RB12-15 range for what should be a competitive affair with the Texans. … The Vikings’ acquisition of Cam Akers means Aaron Jones (hip) is probably going to miss some time. Does it mean the Vikes don’t trust Ty Chandler? Perhaps, but he is a safe bet to get all the high-value touches in a possible shootout with the Lions as Akers gets reacquainted in Minnesota. … Kimani Vidal was understandably a waiver wire darling, but J.K. Dobbins bookended the Chargers’ bye with snap shares north of 70. His 25 Week 6 carries were a new career high by eight. Despite his recent inefficiency, he’s a clear-cut RB2. … As for Vidal, he’s a highly-worthy stash. He already has standalone touches, and Dobbins is not built for these kinds of workloads. Vidal is also a better explosive play bet. … The Bills have always been loathe to feature James Cook as a power back, so it’s not exactly great Ray Davis came out and immediately looked like the Zack Moss they’ve always wanted. Cook’s receiving and touchdown potential keeps him in the top 20, but it’s possible he’s peaked for 2024. Oh, and hopefully he plays this week.

There was no boom to De’Von Achane’s post-Tua Tagovailoa game before his concussion and the Dolphins’ Week 6 bye. I’m expecting that to finally change vs. Indy’s accommodating defense. … With Rachaad White (groin) and Travis Etienne (hamstring) both looking like Week 7 long shots, we go back to the Bucky Irving and Tank Bigsby wells despite last week’s Sean Tucker and D’Ernest Johnson weirdness. The Bucs don’t project to have clock to kill vs. the Ravens, while the Jags shouldn’t fall hopelessly behind vs. the Patriots. Irving and Bigsby are intriguing options on the RB2/3 borderline. … Nick Chubb re-arrives as Amari Cooper departs. With the Browns having slow-played his recovery, Chubb is likely ready for something resembling a normal workload. You are allowed some FLEX optimism for someone who could be the last good player the Browns have left. … With Trey Sermon (knee) joining Jonathan Taylor (ankle) on the wrong side of questionable, Tyler Goodson becomes a very “fun” desperation FLEX. There’s literally no one else in Indy, and Colts/Dolphins is going to be a close game. … Javone Williams is just about out of chances. If Audric Estime gets the clock-killing work in New Orleans, it’s functionally over for J.W.