2024 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Diontae Johnson looks to prove he belongs as a WR1, Zay Flowers goes hot streak hunting in Tampa, and Davante Adams tells Garrett Wilson to make room for him in the Jets’ receiver corps.

1 Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DET 2 Malik Nabers NYG vs. PHI 3 Ja’Marr Chase CIN at CLE 4 A.J. Brown PHI at NYG 5 Drake London ATL vs. SEA 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at MIN 7 Chris Godwin TB vs. BAL 8 Diontae Johnson CAR at WAS 9 DK Metcalf SEA at ATL 10 Cooper Kupp LAR vs. LV 11 Stefon Diggs HOU at GB 12 Mike Evans TB vs. BAL 13 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CAR 14 Tee Higgins CIN at CLE 15 Deebo Samuel SF vs. KC 16 Zay Flowers BAL at TB 17 Davante Adams NYJ at PIT 18 Jayden Reed GB vs. HOU 19 DeVonta Smith PHI at NYG 20 Garrett Wilson NYJ at PIT 21 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. KC 22 Tyreek Hill MIA at IND 23 Brian Thomas Jr. JAC vs. NE 24 Tank Dell HOU at GB 25 Amari Cooper BUF vs. TEN 26 Darnell Mooney ATL vs. SEA 27 Jameson Williams DET at MIN 28 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at ATL 29 JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at SF 30 George Pickens PIT vs. NYJ 31 Josh Downs IND vs. MIA 32 Jordan Addison MIN vs. DET 33 Xavier Worthy KC at SF 34 Jaylen Waddle MIA at IND 35 Ladd McConkey LAC at ARI 36 DeMario Douglas NE at JAC 37 Christian Kirk JAC vs. NE 38 Tyler Lockett SEA at ATL 39 Wan’Dale Robinson NYG vs. PHI 40 Romeo Doubs GB vs. HOU 41 Michael Pittman IND vs. MIA 42 Courtland Sutton DEN at NO 43 Christian Watson GB vs. HOU 44 Calvin Ridley TEN at BUF 45 Michael Wilson ARI vs. LAC 46 Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. CIN 47 Xavier Legette CAR at WAS 48 DeAndre Hopkins TEN at BUF 49 Quentin Johnston LAC at ARI 50 Khalil Shakir BUF vs. TEN 51 Jordan Whittington LAR vs. LV 52 Bub Means NO vs. DEN 53 Tre Tucker LV at LAR 54 Greg Dortch ARI vs. LAC 55 Rashod Bateman BAL at TB 56 Allen Lazard NYJ at PIT 57 Jauan Jennings SF vs. KC 58 Tutu Atwell LAR vs. LV 59 Alec Pierce IND vs. MIA 60 Keon Coleman BUF vs. TEN 61 Gabe Davis JAC vs. NE 62 Darius Slayton NYG vs. PHI 63 Ray-Ray McCloud ATL vs. SEA 64 Andrei Iosivas CIN at CLE 65 Noah Brown WAS vs. CAR 66 Kayshon Boutte NE at JAC 67 Joshua Palmer LAC at ARI 68 Kendrick Bourne NE at JAC

WR Notes: Justin Jefferson comes off bye against a Lions defense that just lost Aidan Hutchinson and is allowing the fourth most receiver fantasy points. … How dominant has Malik Nabers’ usage been? He hasn’t played since Week 4 and he’s still ninth in wide receiver targets. Already surrendering a ton of WR fantasy points, the Eagles are now dealing with a banged up Darius Slay (knee). … I continue to not understand Ja’Marr Chase’s relative lack of lookd, but he’s reached at least 72 yards in each of his past four games, averaging 117 in the process. That sizzling stretch has coincided with Tee Higgins’ return and target commanding, so Chase can probably keep getting home on efficiency with defenses being unable to sell out to stop him. … A.J. Brown has gone at least 5/116/1 in each of his two appearances. … Amon-Ra St. Brown is averaging eight targets after that number was 10 last season. He’s reached double digits one time in five games. Working in his going-forward favor in fantasy is the unfortunate loss of Aidan Hutchinson. This is going to be a worse Lions defense, one far more prone to shootouts.

Drake London is to the point where he’s commanding 10 targets even in the Falcons’ run-heavy game scripts. Fantasy managers can dream of a pass-happy bonanza in Sunday’s gloriously-totaled dome showdown with the Seahawks. … Once again the possessor of one of the highest floors in fantasy football, Chris Godwin has a monstrous Week 7 ceiling vs. a Ravens defense getting smashed for 276 weekly passing yards and more than eight yards per attempt. … Diontae Johnson is all the way up to second in the league in red zone targets (10). Not a huge surprise since he’s third in overall targets. Although the Panthers are big road underdogs, that combines with a soft Washington pass D to make this a Diontae smash spot. … We are basically getting an enhanced version of 2023 Stefon Diggs. No more ceiling weeks. Very few efforts where the bottom falls out. He’s going to bullseye the WR10-14 range in Green Bay. … Tank Dell had a “disappointing” Week 6 behind Diggs — where he drew nine targets and scored a touchdown. He’s going to pair a safe floor with a high ceiling for the remainder of Nico Collins’ time on injured reserve.

Cooper Kupp’s (ankle) return no longer looks like a Week 7 slam dunk. If Kupp does suit up, Tutu Atwell will, at best, be a zero-floor WR4 while Jordan Whittington will be a zero-ceiling WR5. If Kupp plays, expect full steam ahead. You don’t bring a player of his caliber back after this long of an absence unless it’s for their usual role. … Jayden Reed (ankle) is questionable. Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) is questionable. Everything in the Packers’ receiver corps is questionable following the returns of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Everyone ultimately seems likely to take the field against the Texans, but Reed’s sore foot and enhanced target competition has him looking like a WR2 for Week 7. Everyone else? The pileup makes it difficult for any of Wicks, Doubs and Watson to crack the top 36 as we wait for more data points to shake out. … Having a bizarro version of his pre-Jayden Daniels seasons, Terry McLaurin is turning relatively modest target totals into huge fantasy days. Matchups don’t get much better than the Panthers. … Zay Flowers is finally consistently producing when the Ravens actually pass. Expect them to have to “actually pass” against a Bucs get that is more gettable through the air than on the ground.

Deebo Samuel’s WR2 floor and ceiling feel enhanced as injury continues to beset the 49ers’ backfield. … Davante Adams in New York, what does it all mean? For starters, Adams’ “hamstring injury” predictably disappeared as soon as he walked off the jetway in New York. Despite the predictably “improved” health, it’s still tempting to give Adams an “ease-in” week in the rankings. It’s been three years since he played with Aaron Rodgers, while the Steelers are a tough matchup. But — but — considering the desperation with which both sides pursued this marriage and the Jets’ genuine need for more quality targets in their offense, Adams will, at worst, be a mid-range WR2 for his Jets debut. … Where does that leave Garrett Wilson? Hopefully drawing higher-upside targets down the field. Emphasis on hopefully. Wilson has grown quite used to mid-range compiling over years of tedious quarterback play. Rodgers still has the arm to do damage deep, however, and Wilson profiles so much better than either Allen Lazard or an apparently cast-off Mike Williams. … Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? We can put hope in the fact that the Dolphins had an entire bye week to dream up ways to get them the ball vs. a really bad Colts defense.

Josh Downs is everyone’s favorite WR2 who falls to the WR3/4 borderline if Anthony Richardson finally gets cleared. He will still maintain upside against a downtrodden Dolphins D. … Brian Thomas Jr. was on the cusp of WR1 usage before Evan Engram’s return. Now it’s all too plausible that Trevor Lawrence over-opts for Engram’s safer looks. … JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 100-yard Week 5, fact or fiction? I’m leaning closer to the former than the latter. For as washed as JuJu is, there remains a huge difference between an actually established, savvy NFL wideout running these routes and getting these targets compared to also-rans like Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, etc. There’s also simply nowhere else for Patrick Mahomes to direct the ball. … It’s been a comprehensive production and efficiency collapse for Amari Cooper this season — with the worst quarterback of all time. Not the worst QB of all time? Josh Allen. In addition to raising Cooper’s floor, it’s perfectly reasonable to expect Allen and Cooper to have success freelancing together down the field. … If you believe in the post-bye rookie bump, you believe in Xavier Worthy looking improved in an offense that badly needs more involvement for its first-round wideout. … The owner of a huge target share in an offense that might finally be passing more, Ladd McConkey could be a steady second half riser.