MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Round One
After treating LPGA players, staff to Korean BBQ, Lydia Ko in position for another win
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Dr. Diandra: Tight points race makes stage points critical in the Round of 8
Denver Broncos v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
RotoPat’s Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bronnylakers_241017.jpg
Bronny has potential to contribute with Lakers
nbc_pst_poch_241017.jpg
Pochettino provides glimpse of USMNT’s potential
nbc_dps_smoltzint_241017oo.jpg
Ohtani, Betts present unique conundrum for Mets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

  
Published October 17, 2024 11:35 AM
Cooper 'clearly better' than Bills' other WRs
October 15, 2024 03:40 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter share their thoughts on the Buffalo Bills trading for Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns.

Diontae Johnson looks to prove he belongs as a WR1, Zay Flowers goes hot streak hunting in Tampa, and Davante Adams tells Garrett Wilson to make room for him in the Jets’ receiver corps.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 7 Receivers

1Justin JeffersonMINvs. DET
2Malik NabersNYGvs. PHI
3Ja’Marr ChaseCINat CLE
4A.J. BrownPHIat NYG
5Drake LondonATLvs. SEA
6Amon-Ra St. BrownDETat MIN
7Chris GodwinTBvs. BAL
8Diontae JohnsonCARat WAS
9DK MetcalfSEAat ATL
10Cooper KuppLARvs. LV
11Stefon DiggsHOUat GB
12Mike EvansTBvs. BAL
13Terry McLaurinWASvs. CAR
14Tee HigginsCINat CLE
15Deebo Samuel SFvs. KC
16Zay FlowersBALat TB
17Davante AdamsNYJat PIT
18Jayden ReedGBvs. HOU
19DeVonta SmithPHIat NYG
20Garrett WilsonNYJat PIT
21Brandon AiyukSFvs. KC
22Tyreek HillMIAat IND
23Brian Thomas Jr.JACvs. NE
24Tank DellHOUat GB
25Amari CooperBUFvs. TEN
26Darnell MooneyATLvs. SEA
27Jameson WilliamsDETat MIN
28Jaxon Smith-NjigbaSEAat ATL
29JuJu Smith-SchusterKCat SF
30George PickensPITvs. NYJ
31Josh DownsINDvs. MIA
32Jordan AddisonMINvs. DET
33Xavier WorthyKCat SF
34Jaylen WaddleMIAat IND
35Ladd McConkeyLACat ARI
36DeMario DouglasNEat JAC
37Christian KirkJACvs. NE
38Tyler LockettSEAat ATL
39Wan’Dale RobinsonNYGvs. PHI
40Romeo DoubsGBvs. HOU
41Michael Pittman INDvs. MIA
42Courtland SuttonDENat NO
43Christian WatsonGBvs. HOU
44Calvin RidleyTENat BUF
45Michael WilsonARIvs. LAC
46Jerry JeudyCLEvs. CIN
47Xavier LegetteCARat WAS
48DeAndre HopkinsTENat BUF
49Quentin JohnstonLACat ARI
50Khalil ShakirBUFvs. TEN
51Jordan WhittingtonLARvs. LV
52Bub MeansNOvs. DEN
53Tre TuckerLVat LAR
54Greg DortchARIvs. LAC
55Rashod BatemanBALat TB
56Allen LazardNYJat PIT
57Jauan JenningsSFvs. KC
58Tutu AtwellLARvs. LV
59Alec PierceINDvs. MIA
60Keon ColemanBUFvs. TEN
61Gabe DavisJACvs. NE
62Darius SlaytonNYGvs. PHI
63Ray-Ray McCloud ATLvs. SEA
64Andrei IosivasCINat CLE
65Noah BrownWASvs. CAR
66Kayshon BoutteNEat JAC
67Joshua PalmerLACat ARI
68Kendrick BourneNEat JAC

WR Notes: Justin Jefferson comes off bye against a Lions defense that just lost Aidan Hutchinson and is allowing the fourth most receiver fantasy points. … How dominant has Malik Nabers’ usage been? He hasn’t played since Week 4 and he’s still ninth in wide receiver targets. Already surrendering a ton of WR fantasy points, the Eagles are now dealing with a banged up Darius Slay (knee). … I continue to not understand Ja’Marr Chase’s relative lack of lookd, but he’s reached at least 72 yards in each of his past four games, averaging 117 in the process. That sizzling stretch has coincided with Tee Higgins’ return and target commanding, so Chase can probably keep getting home on efficiency with defenses being unable to sell out to stop him. … A.J. Brown has gone at least 5/116/1 in each of his two appearances. … Amon-Ra St. Brown is averaging eight targets after that number was 10 last season. He’s reached double digits one time in five games. Working in his going-forward favor in fantasy is the unfortunate loss of Aidan Hutchinson. This is going to be a worse Lions defense, one far more prone to shootouts.

Drake London is to the point where he’s commanding 10 targets even in the Falcons’ run-heavy game scripts. Fantasy managers can dream of a pass-happy bonanza in Sunday’s gloriously-totaled dome showdown with the Seahawks. … Once again the possessor of one of the highest floors in fantasy football, Chris Godwin has a monstrous Week 7 ceiling vs. a Ravens defense getting smashed for 276 weekly passing yards and more than eight yards per attempt. … Diontae Johnson is all the way up to second in the league in red zone targets (10). Not a huge surprise since he’s third in overall targets. Although the Panthers are big road underdogs, that combines with a soft Washington pass D to make this a Diontae smash spot. … We are basically getting an enhanced version of 2023 Stefon Diggs. No more ceiling weeks. Very few efforts where the bottom falls out. He’s going to bullseye the WR10-14 range in Green Bay. … Tank Dell had a “disappointing” Week 6 behind Diggs — where he drew nine targets and scored a touchdown. He’s going to pair a safe floor with a high ceiling for the remainder of Nico Collins’ time on injured reserve.

Cooper Kupp’s (ankle) return no longer looks like a Week 7 slam dunk. If Kupp does suit up, Tutu Atwell will, at best, be a zero-floor WR4 while Jordan Whittington will be a zero-ceiling WR5. If Kupp plays, expect full steam ahead. You don’t bring a player of his caliber back after this long of an absence unless it’s for their usual role. … Jayden Reed (ankle) is questionable. Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) is questionable. Everything in the Packers’ receiver corps is questionable following the returns of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Everyone ultimately seems likely to take the field against the Texans, but Reed’s sore foot and enhanced target competition has him looking like a WR2 for Week 7. Everyone else? The pileup makes it difficult for any of Wicks, Doubs and Watson to crack the top 36 as we wait for more data points to shake out. … Having a bizarro version of his pre-Jayden Daniels seasons, Terry McLaurin is turning relatively modest target totals into huge fantasy days. Matchups don’t get much better than the Panthers. … Zay Flowers is finally consistently producing when the Ravens actually pass. Expect them to have to “actually pass” against a Bucs get that is more gettable through the air than on the ground.

Deebo Samuel’s WR2 floor and ceiling feel enhanced as injury continues to beset the 49ers’ backfield. … Davante Adams in New York, what does it all mean? For starters, Adams’ “hamstring injury” predictably disappeared as soon as he walked off the jetway in New York. Despite the predictably “improved” health, it’s still tempting to give Adams an “ease-in” week in the rankings. It’s been three years since he played with Aaron Rodgers, while the Steelers are a tough matchup. But — but — considering the desperation with which both sides pursued this marriage and the Jets’ genuine need for more quality targets in their offense, Adams will, at worst, be a mid-range WR2 for his Jets debut. … Where does that leave Garrett Wilson? Hopefully drawing higher-upside targets down the field. Emphasis on hopefully. Wilson has grown quite used to mid-range compiling over years of tedious quarterback play. Rodgers still has the arm to do damage deep, however, and Wilson profiles so much better than either Allen Lazard or an apparently cast-off Mike Williams. … Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? We can put hope in the fact that the Dolphins had an entire bye week to dream up ways to get them the ball vs. a really bad Colts defense.

Josh Downs is everyone’s favorite WR2 who falls to the WR3/4 borderline if Anthony Richardson finally gets cleared. He will still maintain upside against a downtrodden Dolphins D. … Brian Thomas Jr. was on the cusp of WR1 usage before Evan Engram’s return. Now it’s all too plausible that Trevor Lawrence over-opts for Engram’s safer looks. … JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 100-yard Week 5, fact or fiction? I’m leaning closer to the former than the latter. For as washed as JuJu is, there remains a huge difference between an actually established, savvy NFL wideout running these routes and getting these targets compared to also-rans like Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, etc. There’s also simply nowhere else for Patrick Mahomes to direct the ball. … It’s been a comprehensive production and efficiency collapse for Amari Cooper this season — with the worst quarterback of all time. Not the worst QB of all time? Josh Allen. In addition to raising Cooper’s floor, it’s perfectly reasonable to expect Allen and Cooper to have success freelancing together down the field. … If you believe in the post-bye rookie bump, you believe in Xavier Worthy looking improved in an offense that badly needs more involvement for its first-round wideout. … The owner of a huge target share in an offense that might finally be passing more, Ladd McConkey could be a steady second half riser.