2024 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Diontae Johnson looks to prove he belongs as a WR1, Zay Flowers goes hot streak hunting in Tampa, and Davante Adams tells Garrett Wilson to make room for him in the Jets’ receiver corps.
Week 7 Receivers
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs. DET
|2
|Malik Nabers
|NYG
|vs. PHI
|3
|Ja’Marr Chase
|CIN
|at CLE
|4
|A.J. Brown
|PHI
|at NYG
|5
|Drake London
|ATL
|vs. SEA
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|at MIN
|7
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|vs. BAL
|8
|Diontae Johnson
|CAR
|at WAS
|9
|DK Metcalf
|SEA
|at ATL
|10
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs. LV
|11
|Stefon Diggs
|HOU
|at GB
|12
|Mike Evans
|TB
|vs. BAL
|13
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs. CAR
|14
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|at CLE
|15
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs. KC
|16
|Zay Flowers
|BAL
|at TB
|17
|Davante Adams
|NYJ
|at PIT
|18
|Jayden Reed
|GB
|vs. HOU
|19
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|at NYG
|20
|Garrett Wilson
|NYJ
|at PIT
|21
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|vs. KC
|22
|Tyreek Hill
|MIA
|at IND
|23
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|JAC
|vs. NE
|24
|Tank Dell
|HOU
|at GB
|25
|Amari Cooper
|BUF
|vs. TEN
|26
|Darnell Mooney
|ATL
|vs. SEA
|27
|Jameson Williams
|DET
|at MIN
|28
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|SEA
|at ATL
|29
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|KC
|at SF
|30
|George Pickens
|PIT
|vs. NYJ
|31
|Josh Downs
|IND
|vs. MIA
|32
|Jordan Addison
|MIN
|vs. DET
|33
|Xavier Worthy
|KC
|at SF
|34
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|at IND
|35
|Ladd McConkey
|LAC
|at ARI
|36
|DeMario Douglas
|NE
|at JAC
|37
|Christian Kirk
|JAC
|vs. NE
|38
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|at ATL
|39
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|NYG
|vs. PHI
|40
|Romeo Doubs
|GB
|vs. HOU
|41
|Michael Pittman
|IND
|vs. MIA
|42
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|at NO
|43
|Christian Watson
|GB
|vs. HOU
|44
|Calvin Ridley
|TEN
|at BUF
|45
|Michael Wilson
|ARI
|vs. LAC
|46
|Jerry Jeudy
|CLE
|vs. CIN
|47
|Xavier Legette
|CAR
|at WAS
|48
|DeAndre Hopkins
|TEN
|at BUF
|49
|Quentin Johnston
|LAC
|at ARI
|50
|Khalil Shakir
|BUF
|vs. TEN
|51
|Jordan Whittington
|LAR
|vs. LV
|52
|Bub Means
|NO
|vs. DEN
|53
|Tre Tucker
|LV
|at LAR
|54
|Greg Dortch
|ARI
|vs. LAC
|55
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|at TB
|56
|Allen Lazard
|NYJ
|at PIT
|57
|Jauan Jennings
|SF
|vs. KC
|58
|Tutu Atwell
|LAR
|vs. LV
|59
|Alec Pierce
|IND
|vs. MIA
|60
|Keon Coleman
|BUF
|vs. TEN
|61
|Gabe Davis
|JAC
|vs. NE
|62
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|vs. PHI
|63
|Ray-Ray McCloud
|ATL
|vs. SEA
|64
|Andrei Iosivas
|CIN
|at CLE
|65
|Noah Brown
|WAS
|vs. CAR
|66
|Kayshon Boutte
|NE
|at JAC
|67
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|at ARI
|68
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|at JAC
WR Notes: Justin Jefferson comes off bye against a Lions defense that just lost Aidan Hutchinson and is allowing the fourth most receiver fantasy points. … How dominant has Malik Nabers’ usage been? He hasn’t played since Week 4 and he’s still ninth in wide receiver targets. Already surrendering a ton of WR fantasy points, the Eagles are now dealing with a banged up Darius Slay (knee). … I continue to not understand Ja’Marr Chase’s relative lack of lookd, but he’s reached at least 72 yards in each of his past four games, averaging 117 in the process. That sizzling stretch has coincided with Tee Higgins’ return and target commanding, so Chase can probably keep getting home on efficiency with defenses being unable to sell out to stop him. … A.J. Brown has gone at least 5/116/1 in each of his two appearances. … Amon-Ra St. Brown is averaging eight targets after that number was 10 last season. He’s reached double digits one time in five games. Working in his going-forward favor in fantasy is the unfortunate loss of Aidan Hutchinson. This is going to be a worse Lions defense, one far more prone to shootouts.
Drake London is to the point where he’s commanding 10 targets even in the Falcons’ run-heavy game scripts. Fantasy managers can dream of a pass-happy bonanza in Sunday’s gloriously-totaled dome showdown with the Seahawks. … Once again the possessor of one of the highest floors in fantasy football, Chris Godwin has a monstrous Week 7 ceiling vs. a Ravens defense getting smashed for 276 weekly passing yards and more than eight yards per attempt. … Diontae Johnson is all the way up to second in the league in red zone targets (10). Not a huge surprise since he’s third in overall targets. Although the Panthers are big road underdogs, that combines with a soft Washington pass D to make this a Diontae smash spot. … We are basically getting an enhanced version of 2023 Stefon Diggs. No more ceiling weeks. Very few efforts where the bottom falls out. He’s going to bullseye the WR10-14 range in Green Bay. … Tank Dell had a “disappointing” Week 6 behind Diggs — where he drew nine targets and scored a touchdown. He’s going to pair a safe floor with a high ceiling for the remainder of Nico Collins’ time on injured reserve.
Cooper Kupp’s (ankle) return no longer looks like a Week 7 slam dunk. If Kupp does suit up, Tutu Atwell will, at best, be a zero-floor WR4 while Jordan Whittington will be a zero-ceiling WR5. If Kupp plays, expect full steam ahead. You don’t bring a player of his caliber back after this long of an absence unless it’s for their usual role. … Jayden Reed (ankle) is questionable. Dontayvion Wicks (shoulder) is questionable. Everything in the Packers’ receiver corps is questionable following the returns of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. Everyone ultimately seems likely to take the field against the Texans, but Reed’s sore foot and enhanced target competition has him looking like a WR2 for Week 7. Everyone else? The pileup makes it difficult for any of Wicks, Doubs and Watson to crack the top 36 as we wait for more data points to shake out. … Having a bizarro version of his pre-Jayden Daniels seasons, Terry McLaurin is turning relatively modest target totals into huge fantasy days. Matchups don’t get much better than the Panthers. … Zay Flowers is finally consistently producing when the Ravens actually pass. Expect them to have to “actually pass” against a Bucs get that is more gettable through the air than on the ground.
Deebo Samuel’s WR2 floor and ceiling feel enhanced as injury continues to beset the 49ers’ backfield. … Davante Adams in New York, what does it all mean? For starters, Adams’ “hamstring injury” predictably disappeared as soon as he walked off the jetway in New York. Despite the predictably “improved” health, it’s still tempting to give Adams an “ease-in” week in the rankings. It’s been three years since he played with Aaron Rodgers, while the Steelers are a tough matchup. But — but — considering the desperation with which both sides pursued this marriage and the Jets’ genuine need for more quality targets in their offense, Adams will, at worst, be a mid-range WR2 for his Jets debut. … Where does that leave Garrett Wilson? Hopefully drawing higher-upside targets down the field. Emphasis on hopefully. Wilson has grown quite used to mid-range compiling over years of tedious quarterback play. Rodgers still has the arm to do damage deep, however, and Wilson profiles so much better than either Allen Lazard or an apparently cast-off Mike Williams. … Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle? We can put hope in the fact that the Dolphins had an entire bye week to dream up ways to get them the ball vs. a really bad Colts defense.
Josh Downs is everyone’s favorite WR2 who falls to the WR3/4 borderline if Anthony Richardson finally gets cleared. He will still maintain upside against a downtrodden Dolphins D. … Brian Thomas Jr. was on the cusp of WR1 usage before Evan Engram’s return. Now it’s all too plausible that Trevor Lawrence over-opts for Engram’s safer looks. … JuJu Smith-Schuster’s 100-yard Week 5, fact or fiction? I’m leaning closer to the former than the latter. For as washed as JuJu is, there remains a huge difference between an actually established, savvy NFL wideout running these routes and getting these targets compared to also-rans like Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, etc. There’s also simply nowhere else for Patrick Mahomes to direct the ball. … It’s been a comprehensive production and efficiency collapse for Amari Cooper this season — with the worst quarterback of all time. Not the worst QB of all time? Josh Allen. In addition to raising Cooper’s floor, it’s perfectly reasonable to expect Allen and Cooper to have success freelancing together down the field. … If you believe in the post-bye rookie bump, you believe in Xavier Worthy looking improved in an offense that badly needs more involvement for its first-round wideout. … The owner of a huge target share in an offense that might finally be passing more, Ladd McConkey could be a steady second half riser.