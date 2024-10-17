2024 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Evan Engram aims to build off his fantasy sensational game against the Bears, David Njoku wonders if he’s the last man left in Cleveland, and Mark Andrews ponders the meaning of his recent improved production.
Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver
Week 7 Tight Ends
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|at SF
|2
|George Kittle
|SF
|vs. KC
|3
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|vs. LAC
|4
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|at LAR
|5
|Evan Engram
|JAC
|vs. NE
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|at MIN
|7
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs. CIN
|8
|Kyle Pitts
|ATL
|vs. SEA
|9
|Dalton Kincaid
|BUF
|vs. TEN
|10
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|at GB
|11
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|vs. HOU
|12
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs. NYJ
|13
|Cade Otton
|TB
|vs. BAL
|14
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|at TB
|15
|Zach Ertz
|WAS
|vs. CAR
|16
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|at JAC
|17
|Isaiah Likely
|BAL
|at TB
|18
|Noah Fant
|SEA
|at ATL
|19
|Jonnu Smith
|MIA
|at IND
|20
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|vs. LV
|21
|Tyler Conklin
|NYJ
|at PIT
|22
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|vs. DEN
|23
|Theo Johnson
|NYG
|vs. PHI
|24
|Grant Calcaterra
|PHI
|at NYG
|25
|Will Dissly
|LAC
|at ARI
|26
|Ja’Tavion Sanders
|CAR
|at NO
|27
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|at CLE
|28
|Noah Gray
|KC
|at SF
|29
|Chig Okonkwo
|TEN
|at BUF
|30
|Austin Hooper
|NE
|at JAC
|31
|Foster Moreau
|NO
|vs. DEN
TE Notes: It’s like the old (later-career) Travis Kelce never left since Rashee Rice’s injury. He’ll face a hefty dose of Fred Warner this weekend, but it’s not like Warner can shadow somebody. … Piping hot with five touchdowns over his past four games, George Kittle faces a Chiefs defense for whatever reason allowing the most TE fantasy points. The Chiefs’ LBs evidently need better hip movement. … Especially if Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) sits, you could rank Trey McBride No. 1 overall and not be wrong. Even having missed a game, McBride is second in TE targets. … Davante Adams’ trade formalizes the Raiders’ informal title of “No. 1 receiver” for Brock Bowers. This offensive environment is bad enough that Bowers will still occasionally fall outside the top 12 producers, but his floor locks him into the top five. Like McBride, you could rank him No. 1 overall and have a credible case. … Kyle Pitts remains just 15th in tight end targets. He’s an environment bet. The Falcons and their 51.5 game total have the right one for Week 7.
Is Evan Engram even good for Trevor Lawrence? Too often, Lawrence opts for Engram’s easy checkdowns. Now, is Evan Engram an absolute bonanza for PPR fantasy managers? No arguments there. To repeat the same line for the third time: You wouldn’t be crazy if you ranked Engram alone at the top. … Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid keep defaulting into mid-range TE1 status. In LaPorta’s case, it’s because of a continued belief in his upside case in the Lions’ elite offense. For Kincaid, it’s all about his lack of target competition. That, of course, might not remain the case for much longer. Amari Cooper could end up competing for the league lead in target share if his Browns struggles were about Deshaun Watson and nothing more. … With Amari Cooper gone, David Njoku is the last legitimate Browns pass catcher. Our guy isn’t moving that well side to side, but he can catch-and-fall with the best of ‘em. The fear is that without Cooper around to command defensive attention, Njoku will be all too easy to game plan for.
Dalton Schultz is the platonic ideal of a targets-based, low-end TE1 with Nico Collins on the shelf. … Running opposite Kincaid this weekend is Tucker Kraft, who isn’t the platonic ideal of a TE1/2 borderline candidate because of his stiff target competition. It could lessen for Week 7 with Dontayvion Wicks battling a shoulder injury. … We’ll see if Pat Freiermuth gets a targets bump with the Steelers likely to ever-so-slightly increase their passing volume under Russell Wilson. … Mark Andrews good again? I guess as long as the Ravens have to actually pass. They should be doing so as road favorites in a high-totaled contest against the high-flying Bucs. … That’s the same reason Cade Otton should pay off his cheap TE2 targets loans on Sunday. … Hunter Henry, relevant? I guess? Also, who cares? … Noah Fant and Jonnu Smith have looked more ready for TE2 closeups in recent weeks. … With 12 targets over the past two weeks, Ja’Tavion Sanders is demanding TE2 attention in Carolina, though Tommy Tremble (concussion) is back.
Week 7 Kickers
|1
|Younghoe Koo
|ATL
|vs. SEA
|2
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|HOU
|at GB
|3
|Austin Seibert
|WAS
|vs. CAR
|4
|Tyler Bass
|BUF
|vs. TEN
|5
|Justin Tucker
|BAL
|at TB
|6
|Jake Bates
|DET
|at MIN
|7
|Chase McLaughlin
|TB
|vs. BAL
|8
|Will Reichard
|MIN
|vs. DET
|9
|Harrison Butker
|KC
|at SF
|10
|Jason Myers
|SEA
|at ATL
|11
|Brayden Narveson
|GB
|vs. HOU
|12
|Evan McPherson
|CIN
|at CLE
|13
|Chris Boswell
|PIT
|vs. NYJ
|14
|Cameron Dicker
|LAC
|at ARI
|15
|Eddy Pineiro
|CAR
|at WAS
|16
|Wil Lutz
|DEN
|at NO
|17
|Matt Gay
|IND
|vs. MIA
|18
|Jake Elliott
|PHI
|at NYG
|19
|Joshua Karty
|LAR
|vs. LV
|20
|Greg Zuerlein
|NYJ
|at PIT
|21
|Cam Little
|JAC
|vs. NE
|22
|Matt Prater
|ARI
|vs. LAC
|23
|Matthew Wright/Anders Carlson
|SF
|vs. KC
|24
|Nick Folk
|TEN
|at BUF
|25
|Joey Slye
|NE
|at JAC
|26
|Blake Grupe
|NO
|vs. DEN
|27
|Jason Sanders
|MIA
|at IND
|28
|Dustin Hopkins
|CLE
|vs. CIN
|29
|Daniel Carlson
|LV
|at LAR
|30
|Greg Joseph
|NYG
|vs. PHI
Week 7 Defense/Special Teams
|1
|Denver Broncos
|DEN
|at NO
|2
|Buffalo Bills
|BUF
|vs. TEN
|3
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LAC
|at ARI
|4
|Cincinnati Bengals
|CIN
|at CLE
|5
|New Orleans Saints
|NO
|vs. DEN
|6
|New York Jets
|NYJ
|at PIT
|7
|New York Giants
|NYG
|vs. PHI
|8
|Minnesota Vikings
|MIN
|vs. DET
|9
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|PIT
|vs. NYJ
|10
|Los Angeles Rams
|LAR
|vs. LV
|11
|Philadelphia Eagles
|PHI
|at NYG
|12
|Washington Commanders
|WAS
|vs. CAR
|13
|Indianapolis Colts
|IND
|vs. MIA
|14
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|JAC
|vs. NE
|15
|Atlanta Falcons
|ATL
|vs. SEA
|16
|New England Patriots
|NE
|at JAC
|17
|Seattle Seahawks
|SEA
|at ATL
|18
|Houston Texans
|HOU
|at GB
|19
|Kansas City Chiefs
|KC
|at SF
|20
|Green Bay Packers
|GB
|vs. HOU
|21
|Detroit Lions
|DET
|at MIN
|22
|San Francisco 49ers
|SF
|vs. KC
|23
|Miami Dolphins
|MIA
|at IND
|24
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|TB
|vs. BAL
|25
|Cleveland Browns
|CLE
|vs. CIN
|26
|Baltimore Ravens
|BAL
|at TB
|27
|Tennessee Titans
|TEN
|at BUF
|28
|Las Vegas Raiders
|LV
|at LAR
|29
|Arizona Cardinals
|ARI
|vs. LAC
|30
|Carolina Panthers
|CAR
|at WAS