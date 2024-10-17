 Skip navigation
2024 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published October 17, 2024 11:35 AM
Steelers starting Wilson is 'painful' for fantasy
October 15, 2024 03:45 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter explore Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's choice to start Russell Wilson at quarterback over Justin Fields in an already shaky offense for Week 7 against the Jets.

Evan Engram aims to build off his fantasy sensational game against the Bears, David Njoku wonders if he’s the last man left in Cleveland, and Mark Andrews ponders the meaning of his recent improved production.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 7 Tight Ends

1Travis KelceKCat SF
2George KittleSFvs. KC
3Trey McBrideARIvs. LAC
4Brock BowersLVat LAR
5Evan EngramJACvs. NE
6Sam LaPortaDETat MIN
7David NjokuCLEvs. CIN
8Kyle PittsATLvs. SEA
9Dalton KincaidBUFvs. TEN
10Dalton SchultzHOUat GB
11Tucker KraftGBvs. HOU
12Pat FreiermuthPITvs. NYJ
13Cade OttonTBvs. BAL
14Mark AndrewsBALat TB
15Zach ErtzWASvs. CAR
16Hunter HenryNEat JAC
17Isaiah LikelyBALat TB
18Noah FantSEAat ATL
19Jonnu SmithMIAat IND
20Colby ParkinsonLARvs. LV
21Tyler ConklinNYJat PIT
22Juwan JohnsonNOvs. DEN
23Theo JohnsonNYGvs. PHI
24Grant CalcaterraPHIat NYG
25Will DisslyLACat ARI
26Ja’Tavion SandersCARat NO
27Mike GesickiCINat CLE
28Noah GrayKCat SF
29Chig OkonkwoTENat BUF
30Austin HooperNEat JAC
31Foster MoreauNOvs. DEN

TE Notes: It’s like the old (later-career) Travis Kelce never left since Rashee Rice’s injury. He’ll face a hefty dose of Fred Warner this weekend, but it’s not like Warner can shadow somebody. … Piping hot with five touchdowns over his past four games, George Kittle faces a Chiefs defense for whatever reason allowing the most TE fantasy points. The Chiefs’ LBs evidently need better hip movement. … Especially if Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) sits, you could rank Trey McBride No. 1 overall and not be wrong. Even having missed a game, McBride is second in TE targets. … Davante Adams’ trade formalizes the Raiders’ informal title of “No. 1 receiver” for Brock Bowers. This offensive environment is bad enough that Bowers will still occasionally fall outside the top 12 producers, but his floor locks him into the top five. Like McBride, you could rank him No. 1 overall and have a credible case. … Kyle Pitts remains just 15th in tight end targets. He’s an environment bet. The Falcons and their 51.5 game total have the right one for Week 7.

Is Evan Engram even good for Trevor Lawrence? Too often, Lawrence opts for Engram’s easy checkdowns. Now, is Evan Engram an absolute bonanza for PPR fantasy managers? No arguments there. To repeat the same line for the third time: You wouldn’t be crazy if you ranked Engram alone at the top. … Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid keep defaulting into mid-range TE1 status. In LaPorta’s case, it’s because of a continued belief in his upside case in the Lions’ elite offense. For Kincaid, it’s all about his lack of target competition. That, of course, might not remain the case for much longer. Amari Cooper could end up competing for the league lead in target share if his Browns struggles were about Deshaun Watson and nothing more. … With Amari Cooper gone, David Njoku is the last legitimate Browns pass catcher. Our guy isn’t moving that well side to side, but he can catch-and-fall with the best of ‘em. The fear is that without Cooper around to command defensive attention, Njoku will be all too easy to game plan for.

Dalton Schultz is the platonic ideal of a targets-based, low-end TE1 with Nico Collins on the shelf. … Running opposite Kincaid this weekend is Tucker Kraft, who isn’t the platonic ideal of a TE1/2 borderline candidate because of his stiff target competition. It could lessen for Week 7 with Dontayvion Wicks battling a shoulder injury. … We’ll see if Pat Freiermuth gets a targets bump with the Steelers likely to ever-so-slightly increase their passing volume under Russell Wilson. … Mark Andrews good again? I guess as long as the Ravens have to actually pass. They should be doing so as road favorites in a high-totaled contest against the high-flying Bucs. … That’s the same reason Cade Otton should pay off his cheap TE2 targets loans on Sunday. … Hunter Henry, relevant? I guess? Also, who cares? … Noah Fant and Jonnu Smith have looked more ready for TE2 closeups in recent weeks. … With 12 targets over the past two weeks, Ja’Tavion Sanders is demanding TE2 attention in Carolina, though Tommy Tremble (concussion) is back.

Week 7 Kickers

1Younghoe KooATLvs. SEA
2Ka’imi FairbairnHOUat GB
3Austin SeibertWASvs. CAR
4Tyler BassBUFvs. TEN
5Justin TuckerBALat TB
6Jake BatesDETat MIN
7Chase McLaughlinTBvs. BAL
8Will ReichardMINvs. DET
9Harrison ButkerKCat SF
10Jason MyersSEAat ATL
11Brayden NarvesonGBvs. HOU
12Evan McPhersonCINat CLE
13Chris BoswellPITvs. NYJ
14Cameron DickerLACat ARI
15Eddy PineiroCARat WAS
16Wil LutzDENat NO
17Matt GayINDvs. MIA
18Jake ElliottPHIat NYG
19Joshua KartyLARvs. LV
20Greg ZuerleinNYJat PIT
21Cam LittleJACvs. NE
22Matt PraterARIvs. LAC
23Matthew Wright/Anders CarlsonSFvs. KC
24Nick FolkTENat BUF
25Joey SlyeNEat JAC
26Blake GrupeNOvs. DEN
27Jason SandersMIAat IND
28Dustin HopkinsCLEvs. CIN
29Daniel CarlsonLVat LAR
30Greg JosephNYGvs. PHI

Week 7 Defense/Special Teams

1Denver BroncosDENat NO
2Buffalo BillsBUFvs. TEN
3Los Angeles ChargersLACat ARI
4Cincinnati BengalsCINat CLE
5New Orleans SaintsNOvs. DEN
6New York JetsNYJat PIT
7New York GiantsNYGvs. PHI
8Minnesota VikingsMINvs. DET
9Pittsburgh SteelersPITvs. NYJ
10Los Angeles RamsLARvs. LV
11Philadelphia EaglesPHIat NYG
12Washington CommandersWASvs. CAR
13Indianapolis ColtsINDvs. MIA
14Jacksonville JaguarsJACvs. NE
15Atlanta FalconsATLvs. SEA
16New England PatriotsNEat JAC
17Seattle SeahawksSEAat ATL
18Houston TexansHOUat GB
19Kansas City ChiefsKCat SF
20Green Bay PackersGBvs. HOU
21Detroit LionsDETat MIN
22San Francisco 49ersSFvs. KC
23Miami DolphinsMIAat IND
24Tampa Bay BuccaneersTBvs. BAL
25Cleveland BrownsCLEvs. CIN
26Baltimore RavensBALat TB
27Tennessee TitansTENat BUF
28Las Vegas RaidersLVat LAR
29Arizona CardinalsARIvs. LAC
30Carolina PanthersCARat WAS