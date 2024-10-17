2024 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Evan Engram aims to build off his fantasy sensational game against the Bears, David Njoku wonders if he’s the last man left in Cleveland, and Mark Andrews ponders the meaning of his recent improved production.

1 Travis Kelce KC at SF 2 George Kittle SF vs. KC 3 Trey McBride ARI vs. LAC 4 Brock Bowers LV at LAR 5 Evan Engram JAC vs. NE 6 Sam LaPorta DET at MIN 7 David Njoku CLE vs. CIN 8 Kyle Pitts ATL vs. SEA 9 Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. TEN 10 Dalton Schultz HOU at GB 11 Tucker Kraft GB vs. HOU 12 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. NYJ 13 Cade Otton TB vs. BAL 14 Mark Andrews BAL at TB 15 Zach Ertz WAS vs. CAR 16 Hunter Henry NE at JAC 17 Isaiah Likely BAL at TB 18 Noah Fant SEA at ATL 19 Jonnu Smith MIA at IND 20 Colby Parkinson LAR vs. LV 21 Tyler Conklin NYJ at PIT 22 Juwan Johnson NO vs. DEN 23 Theo Johnson NYG vs. PHI 24 Grant Calcaterra PHI at NYG 25 Will Dissly LAC at ARI 26 Ja’Tavion Sanders CAR at NO 27 Mike Gesicki CIN at CLE 28 Noah Gray KC at SF 29 Chig Okonkwo TEN at BUF 30 Austin Hooper NE at JAC 31 Foster Moreau NO vs. DEN

TE Notes: It’s like the old (later-career) Travis Kelce never left since Rashee Rice’s injury. He’ll face a hefty dose of Fred Warner this weekend, but it’s not like Warner can shadow somebody. … Piping hot with five touchdowns over his past four games, George Kittle faces a Chiefs defense for whatever reason allowing the most TE fantasy points. The Chiefs’ LBs evidently need better hip movement. … Especially if Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) sits, you could rank Trey McBride No. 1 overall and not be wrong. Even having missed a game, McBride is second in TE targets. … Davante Adams’ trade formalizes the Raiders’ informal title of “No. 1 receiver” for Brock Bowers. This offensive environment is bad enough that Bowers will still occasionally fall outside the top 12 producers, but his floor locks him into the top five. Like McBride, you could rank him No. 1 overall and have a credible case. … Kyle Pitts remains just 15th in tight end targets. He’s an environment bet. The Falcons and their 51.5 game total have the right one for Week 7.

Is Evan Engram even good for Trevor Lawrence? Too often, Lawrence opts for Engram’s easy checkdowns. Now, is Evan Engram an absolute bonanza for PPR fantasy managers? No arguments there. To repeat the same line for the third time: You wouldn’t be crazy if you ranked Engram alone at the top. … Sam LaPorta and Dalton Kincaid keep defaulting into mid-range TE1 status. In LaPorta’s case, it’s because of a continued belief in his upside case in the Lions’ elite offense. For Kincaid, it’s all about his lack of target competition. That, of course, might not remain the case for much longer. Amari Cooper could end up competing for the league lead in target share if his Browns struggles were about Deshaun Watson and nothing more. … With Amari Cooper gone, David Njoku is the last legitimate Browns pass catcher. Our guy isn’t moving that well side to side, but he can catch-and-fall with the best of ‘em. The fear is that without Cooper around to command defensive attention, Njoku will be all too easy to game plan for.

Dalton Schultz is the platonic ideal of a targets-based, low-end TE1 with Nico Collins on the shelf. … Running opposite Kincaid this weekend is Tucker Kraft, who isn’t the platonic ideal of a TE1/2 borderline candidate because of his stiff target competition. It could lessen for Week 7 with Dontayvion Wicks battling a shoulder injury. … We’ll see if Pat Freiermuth gets a targets bump with the Steelers likely to ever-so-slightly increase their passing volume under Russell Wilson. … Mark Andrews good again? I guess as long as the Ravens have to actually pass. They should be doing so as road favorites in a high-totaled contest against the high-flying Bucs. … That’s the same reason Cade Otton should pay off his cheap TE2 targets loans on Sunday. … Hunter Henry, relevant? I guess? Also, who cares? … Noah Fant and Jonnu Smith have looked more ready for TE2 closeups in recent weeks. … With 12 targets over the past two weeks, Ja’Tavion Sanders is demanding TE2 attention in Carolina, though Tommy Tremble (concussion) is back.

1 Younghoe Koo ATL vs. SEA 2 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at GB 3 Austin Seibert WAS vs. CAR 4 Tyler Bass BUF vs. TEN 5 Justin Tucker BAL at TB 6 Jake Bates DET at MIN 7 Chase McLaughlin TB vs. BAL 8 Will Reichard MIN vs. DET 9 Harrison Butker KC at SF 10 Jason Myers SEA at ATL 11 Brayden Narveson GB vs. HOU 12 Evan McPherson CIN at CLE 13 Chris Boswell PIT vs. NYJ 14 Cameron Dicker LAC at ARI 15 Eddy Pineiro CAR at WAS 16 Wil Lutz DEN at NO 17 Matt Gay IND vs. MIA 18 Jake Elliott PHI at NYG 19 Joshua Karty LAR vs. LV 20 Greg Zuerlein NYJ at PIT 21 Cam Little JAC vs. NE 22 Matt Prater ARI vs. LAC 23 Matthew Wright/Anders Carlson SF vs. KC 24 Nick Folk TEN at BUF 25 Joey Slye NE at JAC 26 Blake Grupe NO vs. DEN 27 Jason Sanders MIA at IND 28 Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. CIN 29 Daniel Carlson LV at LAR 30 Greg Joseph NYG vs. PHI

