2024 Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Josh Allen welcomes in a new No. 1 receiver, Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy rematch the Super Bowl, and Drake Maye vies for streamer status against the Jaguars.

Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 7 Quarterbacks

1 Lamar Jackson BAL at TB 2 Jayden Daniels WAS vs. CAR 3 Josh Allen BUF vs. TEN 4 Jalen Hurts PHI at NYG 5 Jordan Love GB vs. HOU 6 Baker Mayfield TB vs. BAL 7 C.J. Stroud HOU at GB 8 Joe Burrow CIN at CLE 9 Sam Darnold MIN vs. DET 10 Brock Purdy SF vs. KC 11 Kirk Cousins ATL vs. SEA 12 Geno Smith SEA at ATL 13 Patrick Mahomes KC at SF 14 Kyler Murray ARI vs. LAC 15 Jared Goff DET at MIN 16 Anthony Richardson IND vs. MIA 17 Drake Maye NE at JAC 18 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. NE 19 Daniel Jones NYG vs. PHI 20 Aaron Rodgers NYJ at PIT 21 Matthew Stafford LAR vs. LV 22 Andy Dalton CAR at WAS 23 Justin Herbert LAC at ARI 24 Bo Nix DEN at NO 25 Tyler Huntley MIA at IND 26 Russell Wilson PIT vs. NYJ 27 Deshaun Watson CLE vs. CIN 28 Aidan O’Connell LV at LAR 29 Will Levis TEN at BUF 30 Spencer Rattler NO vs. DEN

QB Notes: Lamar Jackson just accomplished something he didn’t in either of his MVP campaigns: Eclipse 300 yards passing in back-to-back starts. Both victories, too. (Aka passing to win, not just comeback game script.) With the Ravens’ defense struggling and Vegas setting the over/under for TB/BAL at 49.5, Jackson could easily make it three in a row on Monday Night Football. … Jayden Daniels has finished outside the top 12 only twice, and outside the top 13 once. That is remarkable consistency for a rookie signal caller. The Panthers are close to as good as it gets for a matchup. … Prisoner of the moment, etc. but getting one real receiver should go a long way toward shoring up Josh Allen’s floor and making spiked weeks more attainable. At the very least, Amari Cooper is finally someone to freelance down the field with. The Titans play good defense, but we don’t pay much attention to matchups with Allen’s dual-threat. … With his top-two receivers healthy for the first time since Week 1, Jalen Hurts had his first multi-score passing effort since … Week 1. The Giants’ defense is surprisingly similar to the Browns unit Hurts just got for a QB10 finish.

Joe Burrow saved his Week 6 with a … 47-yard rushing touchdown? It’s nice to know Burrow still has that in the repertoire, but the aforementioned Browns defense isn’t the best matchup for his mostly mono-threat. With Cleveland quitting on the season, the Bengals could also go super run-heavy. … Jordan Love finally put it all together in Week 6. C.J. Stroud hasn’t quite gotten there, but “@GB” profiles as his most pass-happy game script of the season, even if the 47.5 total is still a bit disappointing. Despite the “establish it” ethos that runs deep inside both these squads, it’s difficult to view Sunday as anything other than a high-end quarterback duel. … Baker Mayfield is all the way up to QB3 status by average points. Insane, and one hell of an accomplishment for a player with Mayfield’s career peaks and valleys. Having averaged fewer than 7.4 yards per attempt in only one start with multiple scores in 4-of-6 outings, Mayfield has proven he is likely to match points with Lamar Jackson in one of the games of the week.

Sam Darnold’s white-hot start is still producing “just” QB12 results by average fantasy points. He’s reached 20 completions one time. He’s getting home on remarkable efficiency, including a ridiculous 8.3 touchdown percentage. The facade seemed to crack a little vs. the Jets’ tough defense in Week 5, while Week 7 opponent Detroit has been anything but a shootout defense. That being said, Aidan Hutchinson is gone, the game is in Minnesota, and Vegas is forecasting roughly 50 points. I’m trusting Darnold as a QB1 coming out of the bye. … With his TE/WR corps at full strength and the backfield banged up, Brock Purdy is probably ticketed for 35-40 attempts vs. the Chiefs’ strong pass defense. … You haven’t had to ask the Falcons twice to go run heavy. Seattle struggles to defend either the pass or run. Narrow home favorites, Atlanta might go for some #Establishment, but there’s no reason to leave Kirk Cousins out of the top 12 with a game total north of 50 in a dome. That being said, I’m doing this in spite of: 1. The Falcons playing strong defense. 2. Cousins providing multiple scores in only 2-of-6 starts.

Patrick Mahomes vs. Kyler Murray isn’t a debate you expect to be having on the QB1/2 borderline. Fantasy’s two most disappointing quarterbacks are “getting there” in extremely different ways. Unlike Murray, Mahomes is still playing elite real life ball, guiding the Chiefs to a 5-0 record despite injury carnage in his receiver corps. Murray? He’s 2-4, and potentially missing Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) for Monday Night Football. For all the handwringing about his slow fantasy start, Mahomes isn’t producing materially different results than Murray. With the bye week to sort out their post-Rashee Rice offense, I’m expecting more involvement and down-field shots for Xavier Worthy. Mahomes remains a decent floor bet. Murray? The bottom has fallen out too often with MHJ. I shudder to think of him without. … Geno Smith is further regressing from his comeback 2022. Thankfully this is the kind of regression that involves leading the league in passing. Volume is one of the best bets you can place in the QB2/superflex ranks. … Jared Goff’s elite real-life football isn’t cracking the top 12 in fantasy right now. Playing with leads, the Vikings allow a lot of passing yards, but their 70.3 QB rating against is a league low. Goff is always capable of going of, but that is not the most likely outcome in Minnesota.

Anthony Richardson is the Colts’ starter “when healthy.” That might strike you as unambiguous, but the existence of any qualifier is always unwelcome. The goal posts can also easily be moved on “healthy.” It still seems this is the week Richardson returns. Let’s be real: There aren’t any moral victories for those who drafted Richardson as the QB5/6. But … but … he at least profiles as an ideal QB2 as someone whose dual-threat and big-play ability means he can win weeks much more easily than his streaming competition. … That includes Daniel Jones, who just needs too much to happen to really be worth your streamer while. He should at least have Malik Nabers back this Sunday. … Drake Maye is where QB2 desperados will be looking to get fancy this weekend. It’s understandable. He was the QB5 overall in his debut and now gets a soul-drained Jags defense permitting the most QB fantasy points. There’s just only so high I can rank someone whose “top weapons” are Pop Douglas and … Hunter Henry? … Matthew Stafford is — hopefully — getting back Cooper Kupp. … There’s no need to get cute and claim Davante Adams won’t make a huge different for Aaron Rodgers. But on a short week against an elite Steelers defense with a total south of 40?

Don’t forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld’s Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.