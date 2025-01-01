Backfield Report: For those still grinding in Week 18

Most fantasy leagues concluded their season in Week 17, but it’s not lost on me that some leagues/formats push on through Week 18. As a result, I’m back with one more Backfield Report to close out the 2024 season.

As was the case with last week’s abbreviated holiday edition, I will once again be shortening things up a bit here with New Year’s Eve upon us.

Data on all 32 backfields from Week 17 will be provided as always, but I’ll be limiting the write-ups only to backfields with ambiguous situations this week. Once again, I thank everyone who made the Backfield Report a part of their weekly reads. Best of luck in Week 18 and in 2025.

Cheers.

Arizona Cardinals

Michael Carter (Week 17: 52 snaps, 15 opportunities, 25 routes, 2 targets)

James Conner (Week 17: 12 snaps, 7 opportunities, 6 routes, 3 targets)

DeeJay Dallas (Week 17: 11 snaps, 1 opportunity, 4 routes, 1 target)

Notes: It wasn’t exactly a rug pull, but the James Conner situation ruined a lot of fantasy teams in Week 17. After suffering a knee injury in Week 16, Conner was listed as questionable for Week 17. Despite being at less than 100 percent and playing in a meaningless game, Conner suited up against the Rams and made it all of 12 snaps before being pulled for the game. The end result? Michael Carter (again) took over as the team’s lead back and turned 13 carries into 70 yards while catching two passes for another 11 yards. It’s difficult to imagine the Cardinals playing Conner in Week 18 against the 49ers. The veteran running back signed a two-year contract extension this offseason, creating an added incentive to ensure he’s at full health heading into 2025. If Conner sits, Carter could make for an interesting Week 18 streamer in redraft leagues and a cheap DFS option. Over the last two weeks, he’s rushed 18 times for 88 yards (4.9 YPC), while adding another seven catches for 41 yards on a 55.8 percent snap share.

Atlanta Falcons

Bijan Robinson (Week 17: 55 snaps, 22 opportunities, 26 routes, 5 targets)

Tyler Allgeier (Week 17: 8 snaps, 3 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry (Week 17: 40 snaps, 29 opportunities, 5 routes, 2 targets)

Keaton Mitchell (Week 17: 16 snaps, 12 opportunities, 4 routes, 1 target)

Rasheen Ali (Week 17: 5 snaps, 1 opportunity, 3 routes, 0 targets)

Buffalo Bills

James Cook (Week 17: 29 snaps, 15 opportunities, 9 routes, 0 targets)

Ty Johnson (Week 17: 17 snaps, 5 opportunities, 12 routes, 1 target)

Ray Davis (Week 17: 14 snaps, 7 opportunities, 3 routes, 1 target)

Notes: The Bills have already confirmed that Josh Allen will start in Week 18 to keep is starts streak alive, but said they don’t anticipate him playing long. The team plays to use a “blend” of starters and backups in Week 18 against the Patriots, according to an article published on the team site, making James Cook a risky option to bet on. If you’re looking for a streaming option, rookie Ray Davis, despite ranking third amongst Bills RBs in snap share (21 percent), has the second-most opportunities (114) on the team and broke out for 152 yards from scrimmage on 23 opportunities in Week 6 against the Jets with Cook sidelined.

Carolina Panthers

Raheem Blackshear (Week 17: 35 snaps, 8 opportunities, 17 routes, 0 targets)

Mike Boone (Week 17: 11 snaps, 4 opportunities, 8 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Chuba Hubbard was placed on injured reserve last week and Raheem Blackshear/Mike Boone combined for 31 yards on 12 opportunities in Week 17 against the Buccaneers. This is a backfield to avoid in Week 18 against the Falcons, even with Miles Sanders expected back.

Chicago Bears

D’Andre Swift (Week 17: 38 snaps, 17 opportunities, 18 routes, 5 targets)

Roschon Johnson (Week 17: 20 snaps, 4 opportunities, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Cincinnati Bengals

Chase Brown (Week 17: 67 snaps, 24 opportunities, 33 routes, 4 targets)

Khalil Herbert (Week 17: 18 snaps, 4 opportunities, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Trayveon Williams (Week 17: 1 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Chase Brown suffered a sprained ankle in Week 17’s win over the Broncos and is looking iffy for Week 18’s game against the Steelers. Khalil Herbert finished last week with the second-most snaps (18) and opportunities among Bengals running backs last week and would be the likely favorite to lead the backfield if Brown cannot go. Herbert has proven to be a solid back when given the chance, but opportunities have been hard to come by in 2024 for the fourth year back. He has just 16 carries for 61 yards and one touchdown this season and has just nine opportunities in seven games with the Bengals since they acquired him at this year’s trade deadline. Brown will be hard to trust even if active, but I wouldn’t put it past the Bengals to give him ample opportunities as they battle for their playoff lives this week. That said, trusting anyone in this backfield will come down to how much risk you’re willing to leave yourself open to.

Cleveland Browns

D’Onta Foreman (Week 17: 36 snaps, 15 opportunities, 13 routes, 2 targets)

Pierre Strong (Week 17: 28 snaps, 10 opportunities, 16 routes, 3 targets)

Jerome Ford (Week 17: 13 snaps, 6 opportunities, 4 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: The Browns continue to limp toward the finish line of another disappointing season. Jerome Ford suffered an ankle injury in Week 17’s loss to the Dolphins and is looking like a shaky option in Week 18 against the Ravens whether he suits up or not. D’Onta Foreman ran for 49 scoreless yards on 13 carries last week, while Pierre Strong ran for 33 scoreless yards on five carries and added another three receptions for 11 yards. Strong could make for an interesting option in PPR formats, but this offense is broken beyond repair. It’s probably best to avoid all Browns against a Ravens team that needs a win to lock up the AFC North title.

Dallas Cowboys

Rico Dowdle (Week 17: 40 snaps, 24 opportunities, 15 routes, 1 target)

Ezekiel Elliott (Week 17: 10 snaps, 3 opportunities, 5 routes, 0 targets)

Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams (Week 17: 22 snaps, 2 opportunities, 19 routes, 2 targets)

Audric Estime (Week 17: 18 snaps, 10 opportunities, 3 routes, 1 target)

Jaleel McLaughlin (Week 17: 14 snaps, 12 opportunities 2 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: It’s not every day you see a running back lead his backfield in snaps while ranking dead last in opportunities, but that’s exactly what Javonte Williams accomplished in Week 17 against the Bengals. Williams shouldn’t have been on anybody’s fantasy radar after a bad 2024, but last week’s performance should serve as the ultimate sign to fade him in Week 18. Jaleel McLaughlin, who had the fewest snaps of any Broncos running back, led the team with 12 opportunities and turned 76 scoreless yards on 12 touches (6.3 YPT) for an efficient day of work. The Broncos are still fighting for their playoff lives and are expected to face a flurry of Chiefs backups, with the Chiefs already securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. McLaughlin makes for an interesting RB3/FLEX play in a game that should feature a positive game script for the Broncos.

Detroit Lions

Jahmyr Gibbs (Week 17: 36 snaps, 22 opportunities, 14 routes, 4 targets)

Craig Reynolds (Week 17: 23 snaps, 9 opportunities, 6 routes, 2 targets)

Jermar Jefferson (Week 17: 6 snaps, 3 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Sione Vaki (Week 17: 2 snaps, 0 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs (Week 17: 36 snaps, 17 opportunities, 9 routes, 0 targets)

Emanuel Wilson (Week 17: 18 snaps, 6 opportunities, 6 routes, 0 targets)

Chris Brooks (Week 17: 7 snaps, 0 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Houston Texans

Joe Mixon (Week 17: 26 snaps, 11 opportunities, 11 routes, 2 targets)

Dameon Pierce (Week 17: 14 snaps, 5 opportunities, 5 routes, 0 targets)

Dare Ogunbowale (Week 17: 14 snaps, 3 opportunities, 8 routes, 1 target)

Indianapolis Colts

Jonathan Taylor (Week 17: 65 snaps, 36 opportunities, 25 routes, 4 targets)

Trey Sermon (Week 17: 6 snaps, 1 opportunity, 4 routes, 1 target)

Tyler Goodson (Week 17: 2 snaps, 0 opportunities, 1 route, 0 targets)

Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne (Week 17: 27 snaps, 17 opportunities, 7 routes, 2 targets)

Tank Bigsby (Week 17: 23 snaps, 12 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

D’Ernest Johnson (Week 17: 7 snaps, 2 opportunities, 7 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby continue to split backfield opportunities. Since Week 14, Etienne has earned a 55.3 percent snap share to Bigsby’s 36.8 percent but has 56 total opportunities to Bigsby’s 57. The passing work continues to favor Etienne, although you wouldn’t know it by Week 17’s splits. He’s run 65.8 percent of the team’s running back routes over the last four weeks and leads the backfield with 14 targets. Etienne is still looking for his first top-12 week of the season, which he’ll hope comes in Week 18 against the lowly Colts defense.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kareem Hunt (Week 17: 28 snaps, 9 opportunities, 9 routes, 0 targets)

Isiah Pacheco (Week 17: 19 snaps, 6 opportunities, 7 routes, 0 targets)

Samaje Perine (Week 17: 10 snaps, 4 opportunities, 6 routes, 2 targets)

Notes: Isiah Pacheco suffered a rib injury in Week 17’s win over the Steelers and is already expected to miss Week 18’s game against the Broncos. However, the Chiefs were already expected to rest several starters in the season finale with the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs already secured. Fantasy managers targeting this backfield should expect Samaje Perine and rookie Carson Steele to handle most of the backfield looks. Although, it’s hard to know how Andy Reid could divvy up those opportunities.

Las Vegas Raiders

Ameer Abdullah (Week 17: 46 snaps, 24 opportunities, 18 routes, 4 targets)

Alexander Mattison (Week 17: 23 snaps, 13 opportunities, 11 routes, 3 targets)

Notes: Fantasy managers who played Ameer Abdullah in Week 17 against the Saints wound up having a league winner on their hands. Abdullah emerged to lead the Raiders’ backfield in snaps and opportunities and ended the week with 17.7 PPR points — good for an RB7 finish on the week. Abdullah actually posted three straight top-15 PPR weeks to close out the fantasy season and should be viewed as the only viable option in the Raiders’ backfield in next week’s game against the Chargers.

Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Dobbins (Week 17: 42 snaps, 20 opportunities, 14 routes, 1 target)

Hassan Haskins (Week 17: 26 snaps, 9 opportunities, 14 routes, 1 target)

Kimani Vidal (Week 17: 9 snaps, 6 opportunities, 4 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Playing in his first game since Week 12, J.K. Dobbins stepped in to immediately handle 20 opportunities for the Chargers, who were without Gus Edwards (ankle, IR) and will be without him again this week. That said, the Chargers secured their spot in the AFC playoff race with a win over the Patriots, and Jim Harbaugh hasn’t offered much clarity on whether or not he plans to rest starters in Week 18 against the Raiders. If Harbaugh does opt to sit Dobbins, the work would go to Hassan Haskins and Kimani Vidal. Vidal has seen 26 opportunities over the last four weeks to Haskins’ 11, but both could see an even split if active, with Haskins likely having a bit more upside as the bigger back who could be used around the goal line.

Los Angeles Rams

Kyren Williams (Week 17: 51 snaps, 16 opportunities, 19 routes, 3 targets)

Blake Corum (Week 17: 3 snaps, 3 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Head coach Sean McVay said on Monday that he’s “Excited about watching Blake Corum get a heavy workload” in Week 18’s game against the Seahawks. The Seahawks have allowed the 15th most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs over the last five weeks, making Corum a potential smash in a week where he sounds like a lock for double-digit touches.

Miami Dolphins

De’Von Achane (Week 17: 31 snaps, 12 opportunities, 16 routes, 2 targets)

Raheem Mostert (Week 17: 21 snaps, 8 opportunities, 9 routes, 2 targets)

Jeff Wilson (Week 17: 8 snaps, 3 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Jaylen Wright (Week 17: 1 snap, 0 opportunities, 1 routes, 0 targets)

Minnesota Vikings

Aaron Jones (Week 17: 37 snaps, 16 opportunities, 16 routes, 4 targets)

Cam Akers (Week 17: 21 snaps, 9 opportunities, 8 routes, 3 targets)

Ty Chandler (Week 17: 7 snaps, 5 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: Aaron Jones suffered a quad contusion in the Vikings Week 17 win over the Packers and didn’t return to the game. Head coach Kevin O’Connell said on Monday that Jones is “doing well.” We don’t have much to go on at the moment, but the early belief is that Jones will get a chance to play in a pivotal Week 18 clash against the Lions that will decide the winner of the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. If Jones can’t go or is limited, Cam Akers would serve as his replacement, but there’s little reason to be high on Akers at this time.

New England Patriots

Antonio Gibson (Week 17: 28 snaps, 13 opportunities, 10 routes, 1 target)

Rhamondre Stevenson (Week 17: 20 snaps, 3 opportunities, 15 routes, 1 target)

Notes: Antonio Gibson played over Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 17’s loss to the Chargers, as the Patriots hoped to send a message to Stevenson, who has struggled with ball security this season. Gibson didn’t turn the ball over in Saturday’s loss, but most of his production came on the final few drives with the game well out of reach. The Patriots season concludes in Week 18 against a Bills team that is expected to rest several starters. If head coach Jerod Mayo wants to send one more message to Stevenson, Gibson could be in line for a high-volume week. That said, he still feels like a touchdown-dependent play.

New Orleans Saints

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Week 17: 24 snaps, 9 opportunities, 17 routes, 4 targets)

Jamaal Williams (Week 17: 22 snaps, 3 opportunities, 15 routes, 1 target)

Kendre Miller (Week 17: 7 snaps, 4 opportunities, 2 routes, 1 target)

Notes: No, your eyes are not playing tricks on you. Former first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire made his debut with the Saints in Week 17 and wound up leading the team in snaps and opportunities after Kendre Miller left the game with a concussion. Miller is now in concussion protocol and could be a long shot to play in Week 18’s finale against the Buccaneers. Should Miller miss next week, his absence could open the door for CEH to once again step into a lead role. Last week, Edwards-Helaire totaled 30 yards from scrimmage on seven touches, with 20 of his yards coming on the ground. Even if the volume is there, he feels like a relatively thin play against a Buccaneers team that will be battling to win the NFC South this weekend.

New York Giants

Tyrone Tracy (Week 17: 35 snaps, 23 opportunities, 8 routes, 3 targets)

Devin Singletary (Week 17: 14 snaps, 6 opportunities, 7 routes, 1 target)

Eric Gray (Week 17: 5 snaps, 0 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

New York Jets

Breece Hall (Week 17: 27 snaps, 11 opportunities, 12 routes, 1 target)

Braelon Allen (Week 17: 18 snaps, 6 opportunities, 8 routes, 0 targets)

Isaiah Davis (Week 17: 13 snaps, 4 opportunities, 7 routes, 1 target)

Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley (Week 17: 45 snaps, 33 opportunities, 9 routes, 2 targets)

Kenneth Gainwell (Week 17: 15 snaps, 4 opportunities, 5 routes, 1 target)

Tyrion Davis-Price (Week 17: 5 snaps, 3 opportunities, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jaylen Warren (Week 17: 39 snaps, 17 opportunities, 17 routes, 6 targets)

Najee Harris (Week 17: 33 snaps, 17 opportunities, 18 routes, 4 targets)

Cordarrelle Patterson (Week 17: 1 snap, 1 opportunity, 0 routes, 0 targets)

Notes: The Steelers continue to split snaps/opportunities between Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren, although some of this can likely be due to game script. We saw Warren out-snap Harris 40-17 in Week 16’s loss to the Ravens while also seeing 17 opportunities to Harris’ 10, and Warren again saw a heavy dosage this week. The Steelers play the second of two games set to take place on Saturday, with the Ravens and Browns squaring off in the first game. Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that he had no plan to rest his starters in Week 18, but if the Ravens beat the Browns on Saturday, the Steelers would have nothing left to play for when they kick off against the Bengals. If they do play their starters, Warren could have plenty of PPR upside if the Bengals offense remains as hot as it’s been in recent weeks, while Harris will continue to look like a touchdown-dependent play.

Seattle Seahawks

Zach Charbonnet (Week 17: 39 snaps, 18 opportunities, 13 routes, 3 targets)

Kenny McIntosh (Week 17: 12 snaps, 7 opportunities, 2 routes, 0 targets)

San Francisco 49ers

Isaac Guerendo (Week 17: 36 snaps, 13 opportunities, 18 routes, 4 targets)

Patric Taylor (Week 17: 13 snaps, 0 opportunities, 7 routes, 0 targets)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucky Irving (Week 17: 40 snaps, 24 opportunities, 14 routes, 4 targets)

Rachaad White (Week 17: 27 snaps, 7 opportunities, 12 routes, 1 target)

Sean Tucker (Week 17: 15 snaps, 9 opportunities, 2 routes, 1 target)

Notes: In what was a must-win game for the Buccaneers in Week 17 against the Panthers, Rachaad White saw a season-low seven opportunities, which were two less than the nine Sean Tucker saw. Fantasy managers hoping for something better in Week 18 against the Saints should temper expectations, as the Buccaneers once again need a win to secure the NFC South. Bucky Irving looks like the only reliable option in Tampa’s backfield, while White gives boom-or-bust RB3 vibes. There’s a chance he’s in the dog house after his fumble in Week 16 that ended any hopes of a comeback against the Cowboys.

Tennessee Titans

Tyjae Spears (Week 17: 45 snaps, 25 opportunities, 15 routes, 4 targets)

Julius Chestnut (Week 17: 25 snaps, 4 opportunities, 19 routes, 1 target)

Note: Tony Pollard (ankle) missed Week 17’s game against the Jaguars, which paved the way for Tyjae Spears to have a busy day. Spears saw 25 opportunities in the 20-13 defeat and totaled 103 scoreless yards from scrimmage. Unfortunately, he also left with a concussion and may miss Week 18’s game against the Texans as a result. The Titans have ruled out Pollard playing in Week 18, making this backfield a mess just hours before the team takes the field for its first practice of the week. There’s no fantasy upside here if both Pollard and Spears are sidelined in the finale. Should both play, they would have top-24 PPR upside, with a chance at more if only one can go.

Washington Commanders

Brian Robinson (Week 17: 45 snaps, 15 opportunities,14 routes, 2 targets)

Jeremy McNichols (Week 17: 22 snaps, 4 opportunities, 18 routes, 3 targets)

Chris Rodriguez (Week 17: 18 snaps, 6 opportunities, 6 routes, 1 target)

