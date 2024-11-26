Getting Defensive: 2024 Week 13

Last year, the Dallas Cowboys were the highest-scoring defense in the NFC. But as has been the case with so many things in Dallas this season, things haven’t been the same in 2024. In large part due to injuries, the Cowboys have disappointed defensively this season - especially against the run. That disappointment has spread to fantasy - the Cowboys ranked 29th among fantasy defenses entering Week 12.

They rank significantly higher now.

The Cowboys gave up 26 points and 412 yards of offense. But they also sacked Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels four times, logged three takeaways and returned not one but two kickoffs for touchdowns on the way to one of the biggest point totals from a fantasy defense this season.

Now, normally this would just be chalked up as a fantasy aberration - two kick returns for a score in a game isn’t exactly common. But there’s reason to believe that the Cowboys can be a viable fantasy defense in Week 13.

That reason? Tommy Cutlets and the New York Giants, who come to AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day. Last week in first start for the G-Men, Tommy Devito threw for just 189 yards, was sacked four times and the Giants scored seven points in a blowout loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Giants have surrendered the fourth-most fantasy points per game to defenses this season, making the Dallas defense, flawed though it may be, a viable matchup play this week.

Besides - it gives you something to root for why you wonder why in God’s name you had that fourth slice of pie.

THE NO-DOUBTERS

Denver Broncos (vs. Cleveland Browns)

The Broncos are in the thick of the Wild Card hunt in the AFC, in no small part due to a defense that ranks third in the NFL in both total defense and scoring defense and first in the NFL with 44 sacks. As it happens, the Browns lead the NFL in sacks allowed with 47 and have surrendered the third-most fantasy points per game to opposing defenses. This is something of a “perfect storm” fantasy matchup - the highest-scoring fantasy defense in the AFC at home against a team that has been a goldmine for the position this season.

Houston Texans (at Jacksonville Jaguars)

Houston was stunned at home by the Titans last week, but even in that game the defense gave fantasy managers a little something - Houston sacked Will Levis eight times, notched three takeaways and returned an interception for a touchdown on the way to the third-highest defensive score of Week 12. Now, an angry Texans team heads to take on a Jacksonville Jaguars team that has crumbled offensively since Trevor Lawrence got hurt. Since Mac Jones took over at quarterback, no team has surrendered more fantasy points per game to defenses.

Buffalo Bills (at San Francisco 49ers)

After dethroning the NFL’s lone undefeated team two weeks ago, the Bills hit the bye week as arguably the hottest team in football. Now, after an off week, fantasy’s seventh-ranked defense prepares to face a San Francisco 49ers team that has spent the 2024 season being ripped apart by injuries. At this point quarterback Brock Purdy is probably the wrong side of questionable, and with Brandon Allen under center last week the Niners turned it over three times, gave up a pair of sacks and scored just 10 points.

Detroit Lions (vs. Chicago Bears)

The Lions are known more for their buzzsaw offense than their defense, and that defense has lost a pair of key players in edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Alex Anzalone. But after handling the Indianapolis Colts with ease last week, the Lions are also quietly fourth among all team defenses in fantasy points. The Bears have improved offensively since they showed former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron the door, but Chicago is still second in the league in sacks allowed and have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points per game to defenses this season.

Los Angeles Chargers (at Atlanta Falcons)

The Chargers defense would likely just as soon forget about Week 12 - the Baltimore Ravens rolled into Los Angeles and rushed for over 200 yards. It’s the first time a Jim Harbaugh-coached NFL team has ever allowed that many yards on the ground. But there’s a difference between taking on the NFL’s best offense and an Atlanta Falcons team that was blasted 38-6 in Denver the last time we saw them. The Falcons aren’t without offensive firepower, but over his last few starts Kirk Cousins has looked like a 36-year-old quarterback coming off an Achilles tear.

Pittsburgh Steelers (at Cincinnati Bengals)

At first glance, this isn’t a great matchup for Pittsburgh - the Steelers defense was held in check last week in Cleveland, and offense hasn’t been the issue for the Bengals. In fact, Cincinnati has given up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to team defenses this year. But after being downed by a bad Browns team in the snow, the Steelers are going to be an angry team in Week 13, and Pittsburgh ranks fifth for the season in fantasy points among defenses. T.J. Watt will log multiple sacks in this game - book it.

Don’t miss episodes of Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry and Rotoworld Football Show all season long for the latest player news, waiver wire help, start/sit advice, and much more.

STREAMERS OF THE WORLD, UNITE!

Seattle Seahawks (at New York Jets)

Prior to last week’s win over the Arizona Cardinals, not many were paying a lot of attention to the Seattle defense. That was before Seattle sacked Kyler Murray five times and safety Coby Bryant returned an interception for a touchdown. Now, the Seahawks are at the very least on the streaming radar as they get ready to take on the three-ring circus that is the New York Jets. For the season, the Jets have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points per game to defenses this season, and Gang Green’s bye week may have done as much harm as good given the talk of benching Aaron Rodgers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at Carolina Panthers)

The Buccaneers posted their third double-digit fantasy outing of the year last week in that blowout over the New York Giants, logging four sacks and recovering a fumble. Tampa hasn’t been an especially good defensive football team this season - they have given up the fourth-most yards per game and ninth-most points per game in the league. But even after a few decent starts from Bryce Young, the Panthers still rank toward the bottom of the league in a number of offensive categories and have allowed the 12th-most fantasy points per game to defenses.

Washington Commanders (vs. Tennessee Titans)

This matchup would have looked a lot better for the Washington defense a week ago - the Commanders were just lit up by Cooper “Not Dak Prescott” Rush and the Dallas Cowboys, while Will “I Hate That Mayonnaise Commercial” Levis and the Titans stunned the Texans in Houston. However, only two teams in the league have surrendered more sacks than the 41 the Titans have given up, and no team in the league has given up more fantasy points per game to opposing team defenses. If Washington can’t eat here, they won’t eat anywhere.

Kansas City Chiefs (at Las Vegas Raiders)

The Chiefs made an appearance in this column last week as well - and then promptly laid something of a defensive egg against the Panthers in Carolina. Last week the Chiefs surprisingly allowed 27 points, didn’t have a takeaway and sacked Bryce Young just twice. But sometimes fantasy managers have to have short memories with defenses, and this week Kansas City has a Black Friday showdown with a Raiders team that has surrendered the second-most fantasy points per game to defenses and will be starting either Desmond Ridder or Aidan O’ Connell at quarterback.

Indianapolis Colts (at New England Patriots)

The Colts have been neither great nor terrible defensively, ranking in the middle of the pack in multiple categories - including fantasy points allowed to the position. Meanwhile, Drake Maye’s insertion as the starting quarterback for the Patriots has at least injected some life into the New England offense. But the Patriots have been one of the more mistake-prone teams in the league, and thanks to that and an inconsistent offensive line the Pats are fifth in fantasy points given up to defenses this year. It’s totally not Jerod Mayo’s fault, though - just ask him.

CAVEAT EMPTOR, FOLKS

Philadelphia Eagles (at Baltimore Ravens)

The Eagles have long been considered a good defensive team, but down the stretch last year the secondary fell apart. The team appears to have rectified that in 2024 - Philly leads the league in total defense and ranks third against the pass after 12 weeks. But in last week’s thrashing of the Los Angeles Rams, the Eagles lost veteran edge-rusher Brandon Graham to a season-ending arm injury. Now the Eagles face their stiffest defensive test to date - Lamar Jackson and a Ravens offense that leads the NFL in yards per game and the AFC in points per game.

Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year. Follow him on X at @IDPSharks.