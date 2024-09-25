NFL Week 4 Optimal Flex Plays: Cowboys can’t stop the run, so run with Devin Singletary

I got way too cute in Week 3 and maybe reached a bit deep on the FLEX plays last week (oops). The best receiver who was in this column last week was Brian Thomas who finished WR44, while Jerome Ford finished with a respectable RB28 ranking in Week 3. Now it’s time to get to some players who can really help us in Week 4. We’ll have to watch the statuses of some guys like DeVonta Smith and Trey McBride, but if you’re looking for some replacements then I’ve got you covered here.

Devin Singletary, RB, Giants vs. Cowboys

The Cowboys simply can’t stop the run and have allowed the third-most rushing yards to running backs this season with 392. Meanwhile, Singletary is coming off a nice Week 3 where he finished as RB10 in fantasy after gaining 108 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 20 touches against the Browns. Singletary did see a season-low 68% of snaps, but he still handled 83% of the running back touches for the Giants. They’ll want to keep Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb off the field as much as possible, Motor Singletary will reign supreme.

Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons vs. Saints

Mooney is currently the Falcons’ leader in receiving yards (169) and only has one less target than Drake London. He’s the clear WR2 option for the Falcons, having played 96% of the team’s offensive snaps thus far. The Saints’ defense didn’t give up much to receivers in Week 3 vs. the Eagles (DeVonta Smith went 7-79-0), but Mooney has been a focal point of the Falcons’ offense and has seen at least seven targets in each of his last two games. With Mooney you’ll have to hope he can at least get one chunk play, like he’s done in the last two games (receptions of 26 and 41 yards). If you are in need, Mooney can get you through a week on an offense that is led by a (what seems to be) healthy Kirk Cousins at quarterback.

Zack Moss, RB, Bengals at Panthers

Moss is coming off his best game on the season, totaling 17 touches for 97 yards and a touchdown against the Commanders. The most important stat here is that he caught 5-of-6 targets for 39 yards and if usage like that in the receiving game continues, Moss will continue to outplay his preseason ADP. Moss’ backfield mate, Chase Brown, got in the mix as well (7-62-0) and could be a solid play, but with Moss having played 76% of the running back snaps, he’s still the guy you want in there against Carolina. The Panthers are the fourth-worst team against running backs in fantasy on a points per game basis and the Bengals need to win now. Look for Moss to have another nice game.

Josh Downs, WR, Colts vs. Steelers

Downs made his season debut in Week 3 and it was a quiet outing. He only caught 3-of-5 passes of 22 yards, but saw a 25% target share in his return. Anthony Richardson has struggled on some throws, but so far in his career he has the most chemistry with Downs. The Steelers allowed two slot receivers, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Ladd Monkey to gain 50 and 44 yards respectively. While those aren’t big numbers, it shows some vulnerability and soft spots in the Steelers’ pass defense. Downs will provide Richardson with an easy target to hit. For a game that features the the No. 17 (Colts) and No. 24 (Steelers) ranked offenses, the game total of 40 is decently high. We may get more points than expected and Downs will be a big part of it.

Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch, WR Cardinals vs. Commanders

It’s still hard to figure out who’s the Cardinals’ WR2, but it may not matter against a Commanders defense that has allowed the most points to receivers this season. In Week 3, Wilson had his best game of the season, catching 8-of-9 targets for 64 yards. Dortch wasn’t great (3-35-0), but saw six targets. With the highest implied game total on the slate at 50.5, this game has the makings of a shootout and will need all hands on deck. With Trey McBride’s status for Week 4 still up in the air, Wilson and Dortch will become even more important for Kyler Murray. Get one of these guys in your lineup if you’re in need.

Khalil Shakir, WR, Bills at Ravens

Shakir is currently WR17 in total points and has been fairly consistent. In each game this season he’s gotten at least five receptions for 50 yards or scored a touchdown. In Week 4 he’ll have a big matchup against a Ravens defense that allows the fourth-most fantasy points per game to receivers and has the worst pass defense by a large margin, giving up 291.7 YPG (the next is 255.7). Despite not having much of a passing offense in their first two games, the Bills and Josh Allen got the passing game going against a weak Jaguars’ team (263 yards and four touchdowns). Shakir has caught all 14 of his targets this season and is the only Bills player with more than 100 receiving yards. Allen trusts him the most right now and you should, too.