NFL Week 8 Optimal Flex Plays: Darnell Mooney can have another big day against Bucs

There were a number of brutal injuries in Week 7, highlighted by receivers Brandon Aiyuk and Chris Godwin being lost for the season, and Mike Evans expected to miss at least three weeks. The question is, do you replace them with guys on their rosters? Or do you look elsewhere?

Last week, players in this column like Tank Bigsby (RB8) and Rashod Bateman (WR2) turned in good performances, but I fell hard with Jaylen Waddle, Jameson Williams and Austin Ekeler. Let’s make up for that by getting some guys in your lineups who could help (not fully replace) some of those stars that you may have lost to injury.

Darnell Mooney, WR, Falcons at Buccaneers

Mooney’s had a modest last two games going 3-38-0 (Week 5) and 5-46-0 (Week 6). However, in Week 4 he exploded onto the scene to the tune of catching 9-of-16 targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns. He’ll get that same matchup again in Week 8 against a Bucs defense that defends the run a lot better than the pass. In Week 7 the Bucs allowed the Ravens’ WR2, Rashod Bateman, to catch all four of his targets for 121 yards and a touchdown, his best game of the season. The Bucs defense seems to have a penchant for allowing a team’s second best wideout to have a day, let’s see if Mooney can do it again.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins vs. Cardinals

Was Waddle in this column last week? Yes. Was his performance a dud? Hell yes. One catch for 11 yards is a bad look no matter how you slice it or who’s at quarterback. Let me first say, I’m prefacing this with if Tua Tagovailoa plays. If that happens, I expect Waddle to pick up right where he left off…way back in Week 1 (gulp). We just saw the Cardinals defense give up 349 passing yards to a guy in Justin Herbert who hadn’t thrown for 245 passing yards all season. If Tua is back, expect both Tyreek Hill and Waddle to do major work against the Cardinals. DO NOT start Waddle if the Dolphins’ quarterback is anyone other than Tua, I would not advise that again (sorry).

Tank Dell, WR, Texans vs. Colts

If you can look past the goose egg (on four targets) in Week 7, you can process what I’m about to say here. The Texans’ passing game as a whole struggled heavily as C.J. Stroud finished with 86 yards through the air. If the passing game is going to have any type of success going forward without Nico Collins, Dell is going to have to get going. That seemed to be the case in Week 6 when Dell caught 7-of-9 targets for 57 yards against the Patriots. For what it’s worth, in Week 7 Dell did see a 19% target share which was second behind Stefon Diggs (33%). That gap should close in short order. Chalk up Tank for the bounce-back performance against the Colts’ bottom 10 passing defense.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba/Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks vs. Bills

With D.K. Metcalf “week to week” nursing an MCL injury, it’ll be of great importance that JSN and Lockett step up to the plate. Neither will fill Metcalf’s role, but if the Seahawks are to have success in the passing game then at least one of these guys are going to have to have a day. The Bills allow the seventh fewest points in fantasy, but no quarterback has more passing attempts, completions and yards than Geno Smith. Something has to give and with the Seahawks as three-point underdogs (Over/Under 47), it’s looking like Smith is going to have to let it fly. JSN and Lockett are both coming off modest games in Week 7 as they combined for only 54 receiving yards. This is more so gut check time for JSN fantasy managers who now get to see if he can operate as the team’s WR1.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs at Raiders

Ok, so maybe Hunt is nearing RB2 status, but three weeks ago he was on your bench as you wondered: “Carson Steele or Kareem Hunt?” The Chiefs are a different type of team these days as they are more focused on ball control offense and playing defense. Hunt has been the main beneficiary of that as he’s been RB9 in fantasy points per game since he’s been with the Chiefs. In two straight games he has gotten at least 22 carries and scored a touchdown. In Week 8 he will face a Raiders’ defense that has surrendered three rushing touchdowns to running backs in their last two games. The Chiefs are 10-point favorites so Hunt will be in primetime position once again to put up another nice fantasy day.

Najee Harris, RB, Steelers vs. Giants

Harris has been on a roll over his last two games no matter who is at quarterback for the Steelers. In Weeks 6 and 7, he is RB8 in total fantasy points. In two straight games he has at least 100 rushing yards and a touchdown, two things he hadn’t done all season. With the Steelers currently 6.5-point favorites in a game with an Over/Under of 36.5, expect Harris to put up another nice game. For the Giants, they’ve allowed a rushing touchdown to a running back in two straight games and was just gashed by Saquon Barkley for 176 yards on the ground. For good measure, Kenneth Gainwell chipped in with a smooth 56. Look for Harris to rumble again in Week 8.