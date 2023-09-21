 Skip navigation
RotoPat’s Week 3 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published September 21, 2023 11:15 AM
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) in the end zone before game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

A.J. Brown hopes to shake his early-season slump against the Bucs, Chris Olave aims to stay hot in Green Bay, and Puka Nacua looks to keep the PPR freight train rolling in Cincinnati.

At quarterback, Justin Herbert readies for shootout conditions in Minnesota, Trevor Lawrence attempts to bounce back from a rough Week 2, and Justin Fields plans to pull out all the stops against the Chiefs.

In the running back ranks, Jahmyr Gibbs picks up David Montgomery’s slack against the Falcons, Jerome Ford takes the reins from Nick Chubb, and Breece Hall tries to pick up the Zach Wilson pieces.

Up the seam, T.J. Hockenson aspires to keep compiling against the Chargers, Kyle Pitts hunts for signs of life in Detroit, and Taysom Hill continues to exist in fantasy managers’ tight end spots.