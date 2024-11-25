Stock Up, Stock Down: Jaxon Smith-Njigba should be considered a WR1 at this point

As the fantasy playoffs approach quickly it’s important to know which players can and cannot help you get there. We’ve got results folks (of course with Monday Night Football pending)! People are wondering if Nick Chubb’s RB8 performance in Week 12 will be consistent enough to push them to a fantasy title. Is Jaylen Waddle is back after going 8-144-1 (WR3)? Those were some great performances by two very good players, but there are others whose stocks are rising after Week 12. Let’s talk about it.

STOCK UP

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Seahawks

JSN has been on an absolute tear, showing why the Seahawks drafted him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. This week he proved his career-best game in Week 9 (7-180-2) was not a fluke. Some needed to see what he’d look like with the return of D.K. Metcalf, well now we know. As we head into the fantasy playoffs you can feel comfortable starting him as a WR1. In Week 12, a game where the Seahawks could only muster up 16 points, he still gave you 6-77-1 (WR13). Since Week 8, he’s been the WR3 on a points per game basis, scoring no less than 12.9 fantasy points. It’s taken a while, but he’s finally leaped over Tyler Lockett in the pecking order and is a 1A to Metcalf’s 1B, enjoy.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Dolphins

If we were to use basketball terms, Tua has been getting buckets. He’s coming off easily his best game of the season completing 29-of-40 passes for 317 yards and four touchdowns, by far his best game of the season (good for fantasy QB3). In his last two games he’s QB2 in fantasy points per game and what’s even better about this is that he’s made Jaylen Waddle fantasy relevant again! Since his return in Week 8, Tua has thrown for 11 touchdowns and only one interception. The Dolphins will play their next three games at GB, vs. NYJ and at HOU. Regardless, Tua and the Dolphins’ offense are operating at such a high level it won’t matter who the opponent is. Tua should be back in your fantasy lineups and by that I mean 1QB leagues.

Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks, WR, Packers

Wicks has caught a total of one pass for 25 yards in his last three games, so why is he here? He could see more opportunities if Romeo Doubs is to miss time after suffering a concussion in Week 12 against the 49ers. Watson, who’s coming off a game full of zeros across the board, dropped what would’ve been a long touchdown catch in Week 12. However, he did have a nice day in Week 11 going 4-150-0 and finishing as WR13. If the Packers’ offense is going to continue to roll, one of these guys (or both) will have to step up and make plays from time to time. With the Packers being on a short week (Thanksgiving game vs. Dolphins on NBC and Peacock), it’s hard to imagine Doubs being available.

STOCK DOWN

C.J. Stroud, QB, Texans

From a fantasy perspective, Stroud was solid in Week 12, completing 20-of-33 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions (QB10 in Week 12). However, over his last six games he’s thrown only four touchdown passes against five interceptions. He gets some grace for not having Nico Collins for most of those games, but Stroud is the type of talent who should be able to overcome that. Can you trust him down the stretch and into the fantasy playoffs? The Texans have a nice matchup against the Jaguars in Week 13, a bye in Week 14 and then it gets a little tricky against the Dolphins, Chiefs and Ravens. I’d look for other options in 1QB leagues.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Chiefs

This isn’t to say anything bad about Hunt because he’s been great as the Chiefs’ RB1 this season. With Isiah Pacheco expected to return this week, Hunt won’t have nearly the same role as he’s had in his last eight games. He’s played too well to not have a role in the offense at all, but it’s hard to imagine him having much standalone value. As of the writing of this article it hasn’t been made official that Pacheco will play, but you have to assume that time is close after he’s been practicing for the past two weeks. It was a great run Mr. Hunt.

Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, Patriots

Is it time to put Stevenson on your bench? It just might be. His claim to fame this fantasy season is scoring touchdowns. However, despite carrying the ball 20 times in two of his last three games, he’s failed to reach the end zone in his last three games (RB33 in that span). Furthermore, in Week 12 against the Dolphins, he was out-carried and out-produced by Antonio Gibson. You have to take into consideration that negative game script may have affected that, but Stevenson managers should be alarmed. If there’s any chance for a bounce back, he’ll get a nice matchup in Week 13 against the Colts who have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL.