Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Kyle Pitts wonders if there is light at the end of the tunnel, Evan Engram does his best to stay consistent in England, and Hunter Henry readies to bounce back from a down Week 3.

Week 4 Tight Ends



RK Player Opp Time 1 Travis Kelce @NYJ Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 2 T.J. Hockenson @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 3 Mark Andrews @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 4 George Kittle ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 5 Darren Waller SEA Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 6 Evan Engram ATL Sun, 09:30 am EDT 7 Sam LaPorta @GB Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 8 Dallas Goedert WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 9 David Njoku BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 10 Pat Freiermuth @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 11 Kyle Pitts @JAC Sun, 09:30 am EDT 12 Gerald Everett LV Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 13 Hunter Henry @DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 14 Jake Ferguson NE Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 15 Dalton Kincaid MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 16 Luke Musgrave DET Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 17 Cole Kmet DEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 18 Tyler Higbee @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 19 Zach Ertz @SF Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 20 Taysom Hill TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 21 Dawson Knox MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Noah Fant @NYG Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 23 Dalton Schultz PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 Chigoziem Okonkwo CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 25 Juwan Johnson TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Hayden Hurst MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 27 Cade Otton @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 28 Tyler Conklin KC Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 29 Mike Gesicki @DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 30 Durham Smythe @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 31 Kylen Granson LA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

TE Notes: T.J. Hockenson has five more catches than any other tight end. There is no longer any reason to believe the Vikings’ approach to offense — or by extension, Hockenson — is going to change. You could, of course, tell me there was never any reason to believe that. … Is “targets dominator, Zay Flowers” going to be an ongoing problem for Mark Andrews ? Andrews’ stranglehold on the Ravens’ targets share has been one of the things that makes him special. Compounding matters for Week 4 is a Browns defense permitting the fewest TE fantasy points through three weeks. … George Kittle’s big Week 3 came with Brandon Aiyuk on the sideline. The wideout is expected back from his shoulder issue this week, though now Deebo Samuel is questionable. As ever, Kittle is a ceiling-based TE1 whose floor leaves much to be desired. … The Giants were just straight up treating Darren Waller like a wide receiver in Week 3. I can’t say it went particularly well. Waller’s targets are nevertheless the one certainty in New York’s passing attack.

The most stable part of the Jaguars’ offense through three weeks, Evan Engram could really use some improved touchdown luck. … Tied with Engram for second in tight end receptions is Lions rookie Sam LaPorta , who has quickly established himself as Detroit’s No. 2 passing-game weapon. The young man is leading all tight ends in yards per route run, and by a comfortable distance. If he can maintain anywhere close to that level of efficiency at his current level of volume, we are going to have an elite fantasy player on our hands. … Dallas Goedert’s slow start is likely a fluke, but there is reason to believe the Eagles will maintain their recent run-heavy approach against the Commanders’ tough pass defense. … David Njoku is running plenty of routes despite his paucity of targets. I’m really not sure how long that can keep up. The Browns need more productive looks behind Amari Cooper , and force-feeding them to Elijah Moore has yet to work out.

Gerald Everett’s usage has grown more locked-in with Mike Williams’ season-ending knee injury. The Raiders are a glorious matchup. … Speaking of routes, Kyle Pitts has them! Along with many, many, many other things that don’t show up in box scores or push alerts. Week 4 foe Jacksonville has had a rough go of it up the seam through three contests. … Two of the players ready to leapfrog Pitts in the ranks are Green Bay’s Luke Musgrave and Dallas’ Jake Ferguson . Musgrave has the Week 4 matchup and scoring environment advantage in the Lions. It is worth asking if he can command more than 3-4 looks if Christian Watson returns to the lineup. Ferguson’s targets floor is probably a little higher. … Dalton Kincaid should see a targets boost as the Bills finally take on an offense their own size. You can chase touchdowns with Dawson Knox if you’re down bad at your second FLEX spot. … Tyler Higbee and Zach Ertz offer the same brand of absolutely-empty compiling.

Week 4 Kickers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Jake Moody ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 2 Brandon Aubrey NE Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 3 Tyler Bass MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 4 Harrison Butker @NYJ Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 5 Cameron Dicker LV Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 6 Jason Sanders @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 7 Justin Tucker @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 8 Jake Elliott WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 9 Jason Myers @NYG Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 10 Brett Maher @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 11 Evan McPherson @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 12 Dustin Hopkins BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 13 Riley Patterson @GB Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 14 Greg Joseph @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 15 Brandon McManus ATL Sun, 09:30 am EDT 16 Anders Carlson DET Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 17 Daniel Carlson @LAC Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 18 Nick Folk CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 19 Wil Lutz @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 20 Ka’imi Fairbairn PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 21 Chase McLaughlin @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Younghoe Koo @JAC Sun, 09:30 am EDT 23 Matt Gay LA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 Eddy Pineiro MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 25 Blake Grupe TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Matt Prater @SF Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 27 Cairo Santos DEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 28 Chris Boswell @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 29 Joey Slye @PHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 30 Chad Ryland @DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 31 Graham Gano SEA Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 32 Austin Seibert KC Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

