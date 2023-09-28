 Skip navigation
Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

  
Published September 28, 2023 11:13 AM
Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Pitts wonders if there is light at the end of the tunnel, Evan Engram does his best to stay consistent in England, and Hunter Henry readies to bounce back from a down Week 3.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 4 Tight Ends

RKPlayerOppTime
1Travis Kelce@NYJSun, 08:20 pm EDT
2T.J. Hockenson@CARSun, 01:00 pm EDT
3Mark Andrews@CLESun, 01:00 pm EDT
4George KittleARISun, 04:25 pm EDT
5Darren WallerSEAMon, 08:15 pm EDT
6Evan EngramATLSun, 09:30 am EDT
7Sam LaPorta@GBThu, 08:15 pm EDT
8Dallas GoedertWASSun, 01:00 pm EDT
9David NjokuBALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
10Pat Freiermuth@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
11Kyle Pitts@JACSun, 09:30 am EDT
12Gerald EverettLVSun, 04:05 pm EDT
13Hunter Henry@DALSun, 04:25 pm EDT
14Jake FergusonNESun, 04:25 pm EDT
15Dalton KincaidMIASun, 01:00 pm EDT
16Luke MusgraveDETThu, 08:15 pm EDT
17Cole KmetDENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
18Tyler Higbee@INDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
19Zach Ertz@SFSun, 04:25 pm EDT
20Taysom HillTBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
21Dawson KnoxMIASun, 01:00 pm EDT
22Noah Fant@NYGMon, 08:15 pm EDT
23Dalton SchultzPITSun, 01:00 pm EDT
24Chigoziem OkonkwoCINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
25Juwan JohnsonTBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
26Hayden HurstMINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
27Cade Otton@NOSun, 01:00 pm EDT
28Tyler ConklinKCSun, 08:20 pm EDT
29Mike Gesicki@DALSun, 04:25 pm EDT
30Durham Smythe@BUFSun, 01:00 pm EDT
31Kylen GransonLASun, 01:00 pm EDT

TE Notes: T.J. Hockenson has five more catches than any other tight end. There is no longer any reason to believe the Vikings’ approach to offense — or by extension, Hockenson — is going to change. You could, of course, tell me there was never any reason to believe that. … Is “targets dominator, Zay Flowers” going to be an ongoing problem for Mark Andrews ? Andrews’ stranglehold on the Ravens’ targets share has been one of the things that makes him special. Compounding matters for Week 4 is a Browns defense permitting the fewest TE fantasy points through three weeks. … George Kittle’s big Week 3 came with Brandon Aiyuk on the sideline. The wideout is expected back from his shoulder issue this week, though now Deebo Samuel is questionable. As ever, Kittle is a ceiling-based TE1 whose floor leaves much to be desired. … The Giants were just straight up treating Darren Waller like a wide receiver in Week 3. I can’t say it went particularly well. Waller’s targets are nevertheless the one certainty in New York’s passing attack.

The most stable part of the Jaguars’ offense through three weeks, Evan Engram could really use some improved touchdown luck. … Tied with Engram for second in tight end receptions is Lions rookie Sam LaPorta , who has quickly established himself as Detroit’s No. 2 passing-game weapon. The young man is leading all tight ends in yards per route run, and by a comfortable distance. If he can maintain anywhere close to that level of efficiency at his current level of volume, we are going to have an elite fantasy player on our hands. … Dallas Goedert’s slow start is likely a fluke, but there is reason to believe the Eagles will maintain their recent run-heavy approach against the Commanders’ tough pass defense. … David Njoku is running plenty of routes despite his paucity of targets. I’m really not sure how long that can keep up. The Browns need more productive looks behind Amari Cooper , and force-feeding them to Elijah Moore has yet to work out.

Gerald Everett’s usage has grown more locked-in with Mike Williams’ season-ending knee injury. The Raiders are a glorious matchup. … Speaking of routes, Kyle Pitts has them! Along with many, many, many other things that don’t show up in box scores or push alerts. Week 4 foe Jacksonville has had a rough go of it up the seam through three contests. … Two of the players ready to leapfrog Pitts in the ranks are Green Bay’s Luke Musgrave and Dallas’ Jake Ferguson . Musgrave has the Week 4 matchup and scoring environment advantage in the Lions. It is worth asking if he can command more than 3-4 looks if Christian Watson returns to the lineup. Ferguson’s targets floor is probably a little higher. … Dalton Kincaid should see a targets boost as the Bills finally take on an offense their own size. You can chase touchdowns with Dawson Knox if you’re down bad at your second FLEX spot. … Tyler Higbee and Zach Ertz offer the same brand of absolutely-empty compiling.

Week 4 Kickers

RKPlayerOppTime
1Jake MoodyARISun, 04:25 pm EDT
2Brandon AubreyNESun, 04:25 pm EDT
3Tyler BassMIASun, 01:00 pm EDT
4Harrison Butker@NYJSun, 08:20 pm EDT
5Cameron DickerLVSun, 04:05 pm EDT
6Jason Sanders@BUFSun, 01:00 pm EDT
7Justin Tucker@CLESun, 01:00 pm EDT
8Jake ElliottWASSun, 01:00 pm EDT
9Jason Myers@NYGMon, 08:15 pm EDT
10Brett Maher@INDSun, 01:00 pm EDT
11Evan McPherson@TENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
12Dustin HopkinsBALSun, 01:00 pm EDT
13Riley Patterson@GBThu, 08:15 pm EDT
14Greg Joseph@CARSun, 01:00 pm EDT
15Brandon McManusATLSun, 09:30 am EDT
16Anders CarlsonDETThu, 08:15 pm EDT
17Daniel Carlson@LACSun, 04:05 pm EDT
18Nick FolkCINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
19Wil Lutz@CHISun, 01:00 pm EDT
20Ka’imi FairbairnPITSun, 01:00 pm EDT
21Chase McLaughlin@NOSun, 01:00 pm EDT
22Younghoe Koo@JACSun, 09:30 am EDT
23Matt GayLASun, 01:00 pm EDT
24Eddy PineiroMINSun, 01:00 pm EDT
25Blake GrupeTBSun, 01:00 pm EDT
26Matt Prater@SFSun, 04:25 pm EDT
27Cairo SantosDENSun, 01:00 pm EDT
28Chris Boswell@HOUSun, 01:00 pm EDT
29Joey Slye@PHISun, 01:00 pm EDT
30Chad Ryland@DALSun, 04:25 pm EDT
31Graham GanoSEAMon, 08:15 pm EDT
32Austin SeibertKCSun, 08:20 pm EDT

Week 4 Defense/Special Teams

RKPlayerOpp
1Kansas City Chiefs@NYJ
2Philadelphia EaglesWAS
3San Francisco 49ersARI
4Cincinnati Bengals@TEN
5Pittsburgh Steelers@HOU
6New Orleans SaintsTB
7Dallas CowboysNE
8Denver Broncos@CHI
9Tampa Bay Buccaneers@NO
10New England Patriots@DAL
11Seattle Seahawks@NYG
12Cleveland BrownsBAL
13Detroit Lions@GB
14Houston TexansPIT
15Arizona Cardinals@SF
16Los Angeles ChargersLV
17Baltimore Ravens@CLE
18Green Bay PackersDET
19Los Angeles Rams@IND
20Jacksonville JaguarsATL
21Atlanta Falcons@JAC
22Indianapolis ColtsLA
23New York JetsKC
24Minnesota Vikings@CAR
25Tennessee TitansCIN
26Carolina PanthersMIN
27Buffalo BillsMIA
28Miami Dolphins@BUF
29Chicago BearsDEN
30New York GiantsSEA
31Washington Commanders@PHI
32Las Vegas Raiders@LAC