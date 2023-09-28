Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Kyle Pitts wonders if there is light at the end of the tunnel, Evan Engram does his best to stay consistent in England, and Hunter Henry readies to bounce back from a down Week 3.
Week 4 Tight Ends
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Travis Kelce
|@NYJ
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|2
|T.J. Hockenson
|@CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|3
|Mark Andrews
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|4
|George Kittle
|ARI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|5
|Darren Waller
|SEA
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|6
|Evan Engram
|ATL
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|7
|Sam LaPorta
|@GB
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|8
|Dallas Goedert
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|9
|David Njoku
|BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|10
|Pat Freiermuth
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|11
|Kyle Pitts
|@JAC
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|12
|Gerald Everett
|LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|13
|Hunter Henry
|@DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|14
|Jake Ferguson
|NE
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|15
|Dalton Kincaid
|MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|16
|Luke Musgrave
|DET
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|17
|Cole Kmet
|DEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|18
|Tyler Higbee
|@IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|19
|Zach Ertz
|@SF
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|20
|Taysom Hill
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|21
|Dawson Knox
|MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|22
|Noah Fant
|@NYG
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|23
|Dalton Schultz
|PIT
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|24
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|25
|Juwan Johnson
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|26
|Hayden Hurst
|MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|27
|Cade Otton
|@NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|28
|Tyler Conklin
|KC
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|29
|Mike Gesicki
|@DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|30
|Durham Smythe
|@BUF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|31
|Kylen Granson
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
TE Notes: T.J. Hockenson has five more catches than any other tight end. There is no longer any reason to believe the Vikings’ approach to offense — or by extension, Hockenson — is going to change. You could, of course, tell me there was never any reason to believe that. … Is “targets dominator, Zay Flowers” going to be an ongoing problem for Mark Andrews ? Andrews’ stranglehold on the Ravens’ targets share has been one of the things that makes him special. Compounding matters for Week 4 is a Browns defense permitting the fewest TE fantasy points through three weeks. … George Kittle’s big Week 3 came with Brandon Aiyuk on the sideline. The wideout is expected back from his shoulder issue this week, though now Deebo Samuel is questionable. As ever, Kittle is a ceiling-based TE1 whose floor leaves much to be desired. … The Giants were just straight up treating Darren Waller like a wide receiver in Week 3. I can’t say it went particularly well. Waller’s targets are nevertheless the one certainty in New York’s passing attack.
The most stable part of the Jaguars’ offense through three weeks, Evan Engram could really use some improved touchdown luck. … Tied with Engram for second in tight end receptions is Lions rookie Sam LaPorta , who has quickly established himself as Detroit’s No. 2 passing-game weapon. The young man is leading all tight ends in yards per route run, and by a comfortable distance. If he can maintain anywhere close to that level of efficiency at his current level of volume, we are going to have an elite fantasy player on our hands. … Dallas Goedert’s slow start is likely a fluke, but there is reason to believe the Eagles will maintain their recent run-heavy approach against the Commanders’ tough pass defense. … David Njoku is running plenty of routes despite his paucity of targets. I’m really not sure how long that can keep up. The Browns need more productive looks behind Amari Cooper , and force-feeding them to Elijah Moore has yet to work out.
Gerald Everett’s usage has grown more locked-in with Mike Williams’ season-ending knee injury. The Raiders are a glorious matchup. … Speaking of routes, Kyle Pitts has them! Along with many, many, many other things that don’t show up in box scores or push alerts. Week 4 foe Jacksonville has had a rough go of it up the seam through three contests. … Two of the players ready to leapfrog Pitts in the ranks are Green Bay’s Luke Musgrave and Dallas’ Jake Ferguson . Musgrave has the Week 4 matchup and scoring environment advantage in the Lions. It is worth asking if he can command more than 3-4 looks if Christian Watson returns to the lineup. Ferguson’s targets floor is probably a little higher. … Dalton Kincaid should see a targets boost as the Bills finally take on an offense their own size. You can chase touchdowns with Dawson Knox if you’re down bad at your second FLEX spot. … Tyler Higbee and Zach Ertz offer the same brand of absolutely-empty compiling.
Week 4 Kickers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Jake Moody
|ARI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|2
|Brandon Aubrey
|NE
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|3
|Tyler Bass
|MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|4
|Harrison Butker
|@NYJ
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|5
|Cameron Dicker
|LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|6
|Jason Sanders
|@BUF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|7
|Justin Tucker
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|8
|Jake Elliott
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|9
|Jason Myers
|@NYG
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|10
|Brett Maher
|@IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|11
|Evan McPherson
|@TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|12
|Dustin Hopkins
|BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|13
|Riley Patterson
|@GB
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|14
|Greg Joseph
|@CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|15
|Brandon McManus
|ATL
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|16
|Anders Carlson
|DET
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|17
|Daniel Carlson
|@LAC
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|18
|Nick Folk
|CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|19
|Wil Lutz
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|20
|Ka’imi Fairbairn
|PIT
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|21
|Chase McLaughlin
|@NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|22
|Younghoe Koo
|@JAC
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|23
|Matt Gay
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|24
|Eddy Pineiro
|MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|25
|Blake Grupe
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|26
|Matt Prater
|@SF
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|27
|Cairo Santos
|DEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|28
|Chris Boswell
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|29
|Joey Slye
|@PHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|30
|Chad Ryland
|@DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|31
|Graham Gano
|SEA
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|32
|Austin Seibert
|KC
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
Week 4 Defense/Special Teams
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|1
|Kansas City Chiefs
|@NYJ
|2
|Philadelphia Eagles
|WAS
|3
|San Francisco 49ers
|ARI
|4
|Cincinnati Bengals
|@TEN
|5
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|@HOU
|6
|New Orleans Saints
|TB
|7
|Dallas Cowboys
|NE
|8
|Denver Broncos
|@CHI
|9
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|@NO
|10
|New England Patriots
|@DAL
|11
|Seattle Seahawks
|@NYG
|12
|Cleveland Browns
|BAL
|13
|Detroit Lions
|@GB
|14
|Houston Texans
|PIT
|15
|Arizona Cardinals
|@SF
|16
|Los Angeles Chargers
|LV
|17
|Baltimore Ravens
|@CLE
|18
|Green Bay Packers
|DET
|19
|Los Angeles Rams
|@IND
|20
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|ATL
|21
|Atlanta Falcons
|@JAC
|22
|Indianapolis Colts
|LA
|23
|New York Jets
|KC
|24
|Minnesota Vikings
|@CAR
|25
|Tennessee Titans
|CIN
|26
|Carolina Panthers
|MIN
|27
|Buffalo Bills
|MIA
|28
|Miami Dolphins
|@BUF
|29
|Chicago Bears
|DEN
|30
|New York Giants
|SEA
|31
|Washington Commanders
|@PHI
|32
|Las Vegas Raiders
|@LAC