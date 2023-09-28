Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Keenan Allen hopes to stay sizzling against the Raiders, Jaylen Waddle comes off his concussion in Buffalo, and Puka Nacua tries to shake off his first quiet performance.
Week 4 Receivers
|RK
|Player
|Opp
|Time
|1
|Justin Jefferson
|@CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|2
|Tyreek Hill
|@BUF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|3
|Davante Adams
|@LAC
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|4
|Stefon Diggs
|MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|5
|Ja’Marr Chase
|@TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|6
|Keenan Allen
|LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|7
|A.J. Brown
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|8
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|@GB
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|9
|Chris Olave
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|10
|CeeDee Lamb
|NE
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|11
|Jaylen Waddle
|@BUF
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|12
|Amari Cooper
|BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|13
|Puka Nacua
|@IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|14
|DK Metcalf
|@NYG
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|15
|Tee Higgins
|@TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|16
|DeVonta Smith
|WAS
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|17
|Deebo Samuel
|ARI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|18
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|19
|Michael Pittman
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|20
|George Pickens
|@HOU
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|21
|Brandon Aiyuk
|ARI
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|22
|Mike Evans
|@NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|23
|Jakobi Meyers
|@LAC
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|24
|Tyler Lockett
|@NYG
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|25
|DJ Moore
|DEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|26
|Nico Collins
|PIT
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|27
|Tutu Atwell
|@IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|28
|Zay Flowers
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|29
|Tank Dell
|PIT
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|30
|Garrett Wilson
|KC
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|31
|DeAndre Hopkins
|CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|32
|Chris Godwin
|@NO
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|33
|Courtland Sutton
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|34
|Christian Watson
|DET
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|35
|Gabe Davis
|MIA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|36
|Marquise Brown
|@SF
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|37
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|38
|Jerry Jeudy
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|39
|Terry McLaurin
|@PHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|40
|Christian Kirk
|ATL
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|41
|Jordan Addison
|@CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|42
|Drake London
|@JAC
|Sun, 09:30 am EDT
|43
|Michael Thomas
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|44
|Elijah Moore
|BAL
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|45
|Kendrick Bourne
|@DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|46
|Romeo Doubs
|DET
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|47
|Josh Reynolds
|@GB
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|48
|Robert Woods
|PIT
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|49
|Skyy Moore
|@NYJ
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|50
|Jahan Dotson
|@PHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|51
|Jayden Reed
|DET
|Thu, 08:15 pm EDT
|52
|Treylon Burks
|CIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|53
|Josh Downs
|LA
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|54
|Tyler Boyd
|@TEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|55
|Rashid Shaheed
|TB
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|56
|Marvin Mims
|@CHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|57
|Rashee Rice
|@NYJ
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|58
|Joshua Palmer
|LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|59
|K.J. Osborn
|@CAR
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|60
|Brandin Cooks
|NE
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|61
|DeVante Parker
|@DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|62
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|@NYG
|Mon, 08:15 pm EDT
|63
|Jonathan Mingo
|MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|64
|DJ Chark
|MIN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|65
|Michael Gallup
|NE
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|66
|Kadarius Toney
|@NYJ
|Sun, 08:20 pm EDT
|67
|Quentin Johnston
|LV
|Sun, 04:05 pm EDT
|68
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|@DAL
|Sun, 04:25 pm EDT
|69
|Curtis Samuel
|@PHI
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|70
|Nelson Agholor
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|71
|Darnell Mooney
|DEN
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|72
|Van Jefferson
|@IND
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
|73
|Rashod Bateman
|@CLE
|Sun, 01:00 pm EDT
WR Notes: Davante Adams is fresh off nuking for the second most receiver fantasy points by any wideout all year. His reward is a Chargers “defense” allowing 337 passing yards per game through matchups with Tua Tagovailoa , Kirk Cousins and … Ryan Tannehill ? Although Adams continues to seem extremely unhappy in Vegas, he will be impossible to fade outside the top four if Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) is good to go. … In addition to getting a “Stefon Diggs” ranking, Stefon Diggs gets a game environment ranking. The Dolphins have done a good job limiting enemy receiver production considering how much they have forced opposing teams to throw, but that dam won’t hold much longer. … Ja’Marr Chase finally welcomed himself to the season in Week 3. He gets to follow up vs. a Titans defense that continues to bleed pass production. … You could rank Keenan Allen No. 3 and not be wrong. Mike Williams’ absence could hurt more than help in the long run as defenses get to roll ever more coverage Allen’s way, but the Raiders don’t have the scheme, personnel or coaching to take advantage in Week 4. Vegas loves to play the zone defense that Allen dominates.
Amon-Ra St. Brown’s first post-toe injury contest resulted in a 9/102 outing against the Falcons. The short week isn’t great for a player with his injury situation, but the Packers will be missing Jaire Alexander . Full steam ahead. … Although Jameis Winston is no longer a “fun’ streamer, his presence isn’t reason enough to fade Chris Olave out of the top 10 vs. a leaking Bucs pass D. … CeeDee Lamb can’t get a normal game environment to save his life. Bill Belichick probably won’t be very obliging on that front. The Pats have surrendered only two passing scores despite facing Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa in the first three weeks. … Jaylen Waddle was off to a quiet start before his Week 2 head injury. He should benefit from the Dolphins having a competitive matchup, albeit against a Bills defense that has shut down the skies through three weeks. The caveat is that it came against Zach Wilson , Jimmy Garoppolo and Sam Howell . … Puka Nacua finally had a “bad” game. It still produced the WR36 finish. The Nacua debate must begin in earnest if Cooper Kupp (hamstring) returns for Week 5, but the Colts are a far better matchup than Week 3 foe Cincinnati.
The Cardinals play the zone coverage Deebo Samuel feasts on, but he is highly questionable with rib and knee issues. Injuries have so often held Samuel back since his legendary 2021. Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) is also ready to return. I will keep Samuel ahead of Aiyuk if he manages to play, but I’m not feeling great about it at the moment. … The target counts have not been elite for DK Metcalf , though he is producing in an efficient fashion. Through three games, Tyler Lockett is hauling in just 62 percent of his looks after that number was 72 a season ago. The only thing for certain right now is that Jaxon Smith-Njigba isn’t pressuring his veteran teammates for grabs. … The Titans should help cure what has ailed Tee Higgins . Tennessee is allowing a whopping 8.4 yards per attempt after each of the Bengals’ first three opponents have that number under 6.0 through three weeks. … By now it is safe to say that Mike Evans isn’t dead. The Saints will nevertheless be his toughest test of the season’s first month. Keep your expectations modest.
Did we get out over our skis with Calvin Ridley ? His usage remains elite, if not his ball security. We have to keep betting on his workload profile for the time being. … Michael Pittman is the WR12 by average PPR points. You just have to catch eight passes. It doesn’t matter what you do with them. … George Pickens is finally making himself useful. The Texans’ pass defense is hanging relatively tough but is no one’s idea of an elite unit. … Blowing up your PPR spot, Jakobi Meyers has the same elite Week 4 matchup as Davante Adams . The Raiders don’t have a third passing-game weapon. This target delineation is going to remain as narrow as it gets. Meyers will be in for a drastic drop if Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) sits, however. … DJ Moore was part of the Week 3 problem for the Bears. That didn’t prevent him from scoring his first touchdown. You could say the Broncos are a good matchup for Week 4. … Tutu Atwell has run the fourth most routes in the league, and coach Sean McVay is forcing the ball his direction. The Colts are an unimpressive defense.
One of the only healthy Ravens right now, there is little reason to expect Zay Flowers’ volume to decrease. His short-area game will be especially important vs. the Browns’ front-wrecking defense. … Tank Dell has run more routes and commanded more targets than Nico Collins in two games since Noah Brown was placed on injured reserve. It still ultimately seems like Collins’ game will be more reliable in fantasy, but they are both worth a top 30 look this week against a Steelers defense surrendering a surprising amount of receiver production. … The Bengals seem poised to invade Ryan Tannehill’s personal space. The road to ceiling is almost nonexistent for DeAndre Hopkins . … Christian Watson (hamstring) might finally play football. As we learned last season, 4-6 targets is enough for him to provide higher-end returns. … The prayer yards should be flowing for Garrett Wilson vs. the Chiefs. He only needs to convert a small percentage of them to be a viable WR3. … Marquise Brown is settling in as something of a poor man’s Michael Pittman . … There is nothing positive to say about Drake London’s usage. Arthur Smith is a shell game.