Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Keenan Allen hopes to stay sizzling against the Raiders, Jaylen Waddle comes off his concussion in Buffalo, and Puka Nacua tries to shake off his first quiet performance.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 4 Receivers



RK Player Opp Time 1 Justin Jefferson @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 2 Tyreek Hill @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 3 Davante Adams @LAC Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 4 Stefon Diggs MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 5 Ja’Marr Chase @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 6 Keenan Allen LV Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 7 A.J. Brown WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 8 Amon-Ra St. Brown @GB Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 9 Chris Olave TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 10 CeeDee Lamb NE Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 11 Jaylen Waddle @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 12 Amari Cooper BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 13 Puka Nacua @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 14 DK Metcalf @NYG Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 15 Tee Higgins @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 16 DeVonta Smith WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 17 Deebo Samuel ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 18 Calvin Ridley ATL Sun, 09:30 am EDT 19 Michael Pittman LA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 20 George Pickens @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 21 Brandon Aiyuk ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 22 Mike Evans @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 23 Jakobi Meyers @LAC Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 24 Tyler Lockett @NYG Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 25 DJ Moore DEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Nico Collins PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 27 Tutu Atwell @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 28 Zay Flowers @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 29 Tank Dell PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 30 Garrett Wilson KC Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 31 DeAndre Hopkins CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 32 Chris Godwin @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 33 Courtland Sutton @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 34 Christian Watson DET Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 35 Gabe Davis MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 36 Marquise Brown @SF Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 37 Adam Thielen MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 38 Jerry Jeudy @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 39 Terry McLaurin @PHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 40 Christian Kirk ATL Sun, 09:30 am EDT 41 Jordan Addison @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 42 Drake London @JAC Sun, 09:30 am EDT 43 Michael Thomas TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 44 Elijah Moore BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 45 Kendrick Bourne @DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 46 Romeo Doubs DET Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 47 Josh Reynolds @GB Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 48 Robert Woods PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 49 Skyy Moore @NYJ Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 50 Jahan Dotson @PHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 51 Jayden Reed DET Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 52 Treylon Burks CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 53 Josh Downs LA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 54 Tyler Boyd @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 55 Rashid Shaheed TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 56 Marvin Mims @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 57 Rashee Rice @NYJ Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 58 Joshua Palmer LV Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 59 K.J. Osborn @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 60 Brandin Cooks NE Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 61 DeVante Parker @DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 62 Jaxon Smith-Njigba @NYG Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 63 Jonathan Mingo MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 64 DJ Chark MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 65 Michael Gallup NE Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 66 Kadarius Toney @NYJ Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 67 Quentin Johnston LV Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 68 JuJu Smith-Schuster @DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 69 Curtis Samuel @PHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 70 Nelson Agholor @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 71 Darnell Mooney DEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 72 Van Jefferson @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 73 Rashod Bateman @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT

WR Notes: Davante Adams is fresh off nuking for the second most receiver fantasy points by any wideout all year. His reward is a Chargers “defense” allowing 337 passing yards per game through matchups with Tua Tagovailoa , Kirk Cousins and … Ryan Tannehill ? Although Adams continues to seem extremely unhappy in Vegas, he will be impossible to fade outside the top four if Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) is good to go. … In addition to getting a “Stefon Diggs” ranking, Stefon Diggs gets a game environment ranking. The Dolphins have done a good job limiting enemy receiver production considering how much they have forced opposing teams to throw, but that dam won’t hold much longer. … Ja’Marr Chase finally welcomed himself to the season in Week 3. He gets to follow up vs. a Titans defense that continues to bleed pass production. … You could rank Keenan Allen No. 3 and not be wrong. Mike Williams’ absence could hurt more than help in the long run as defenses get to roll ever more coverage Allen’s way, but the Raiders don’t have the scheme, personnel or coaching to take advantage in Week 4. Vegas loves to play the zone defense that Allen dominates.

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s first post-toe injury contest resulted in a 9/102 outing against the Falcons. The short week isn’t great for a player with his injury situation, but the Packers will be missing Jaire Alexander . Full steam ahead. … Although Jameis Winston is no longer a “fun’ streamer, his presence isn’t reason enough to fade Chris Olave out of the top 10 vs. a leaking Bucs pass D. … CeeDee Lamb can’t get a normal game environment to save his life. Bill Belichick probably won’t be very obliging on that front. The Pats have surrendered only two passing scores despite facing Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa in the first three weeks. … Jaylen Waddle was off to a quiet start before his Week 2 head injury. He should benefit from the Dolphins having a competitive matchup, albeit against a Bills defense that has shut down the skies through three weeks. The caveat is that it came against Zach Wilson , Jimmy Garoppolo and Sam Howell . … Puka Nacua finally had a “bad” game. It still produced the WR36 finish. The Nacua debate must begin in earnest if Cooper Kupp (hamstring) returns for Week 5, but the Colts are a far better matchup than Week 3 foe Cincinnati.

The Cardinals play the zone coverage Deebo Samuel feasts on, but he is highly questionable with rib and knee issues. Injuries have so often held Samuel back since his legendary 2021. Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) is also ready to return. I will keep Samuel ahead of Aiyuk if he manages to play, but I’m not feeling great about it at the moment. … The target counts have not been elite for DK Metcalf , though he is producing in an efficient fashion. Through three games, Tyler Lockett is hauling in just 62 percent of his looks after that number was 72 a season ago. The only thing for certain right now is that Jaxon Smith-Njigba isn’t pressuring his veteran teammates for grabs. … The Titans should help cure what has ailed Tee Higgins . Tennessee is allowing a whopping 8.4 yards per attempt after each of the Bengals’ first three opponents have that number under 6.0 through three weeks. … By now it is safe to say that Mike Evans isn’t dead. The Saints will nevertheless be his toughest test of the season’s first month. Keep your expectations modest.

Did we get out over our skis with Calvin Ridley ? His usage remains elite, if not his ball security. We have to keep betting on his workload profile for the time being. … Michael Pittman is the WR12 by average PPR points. You just have to catch eight passes. It doesn’t matter what you do with them. … George Pickens is finally making himself useful. The Texans’ pass defense is hanging relatively tough but is no one’s idea of an elite unit. … Blowing up your PPR spot, Jakobi Meyers has the same elite Week 4 matchup as Davante Adams . The Raiders don’t have a third passing-game weapon. This target delineation is going to remain as narrow as it gets. Meyers will be in for a drastic drop if Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) sits, however. … DJ Moore was part of the Week 3 problem for the Bears. That didn’t prevent him from scoring his first touchdown. You could say the Broncos are a good matchup for Week 4. … Tutu Atwell has run the fourth most routes in the league, and coach Sean McVay is forcing the ball his direction. The Colts are an unimpressive defense.

One of the only healthy Ravens right now, there is little reason to expect Zay Flowers’ volume to decrease. His short-area game will be especially important vs. the Browns’ front-wrecking defense. … Tank Dell has run more routes and commanded more targets than Nico Collins in two games since Noah Brown was placed on injured reserve. It still ultimately seems like Collins’ game will be more reliable in fantasy, but they are both worth a top 30 look this week against a Steelers defense surrendering a surprising amount of receiver production. … The Bengals seem poised to invade Ryan Tannehill’s personal space. The road to ceiling is almost nonexistent for DeAndre Hopkins . … Christian Watson (hamstring) might finally play football. As we learned last season, 4-6 targets is enough for him to provide higher-end returns. … The prayer yards should be flowing for Garrett Wilson vs. the Chiefs. He only needs to convert a small percentage of them to be a viable WR3. … Marquise Brown is settling in as something of a poor man’s Michael Pittman . … There is nothing positive to say about Drake London’s usage. Arthur Smith is a shell game.