Davante Adams: We’re not doing the right things to build a winning culture

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams had a big Sunday night on the field and he made sure he had a big voice about the team’s direction after the game.

Adams’ 13 catches for 172 yards and two touchdowns weren’t enough to keep the Raiders from losing 23-18 to the Steelers. The loss dropped them to 1-2 on the season and 7-13 since Adams joined the team in a 2022 trade.

The wideout made it clear that he wants to see those results change as soon as possible and said that the time for the team stops talking about what they need to do differently. Adams said it is time to start “putting it into action” and that he wants to see that happen immediately.

“It’s not my mentality to sit here and try to take all season and figure it out,” Adams said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “You use these early games like this to establish an identity. We’re not doing things the right way to establish a winning culture. . . . We’ve got to go out there and do it. That’s the theme of this year — doing it. Not just talking about it and figuring out what we need to do. We did all that last year. This year we gotta be about it.”

The Raiders talked a lot about the process of building a consistent winner after hiring head coach Josh McDaniels and General Manager Dave Ziegler last season, but they also traded for Adams and signed edge rusher Chandler Jones in moves that signaled an intent to try to win right away. They haven’t done that and Adams’ comments suggest that not everyone in the locker room is sold on the path that the Raiders are following this year either.