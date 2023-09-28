Week 4 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Kirk Cousins attempts to keep the QB1 overall train rolling, Joe Burrow looks to build off his promising Week 3 performance, and Justin Fields faces his latest “last chance” against the pathetic Broncos.

Week 4 Quarterbacks



RK Player Opp Time 1 Josh Allen MIA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 2 Jalen Hurts WAS Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 3 Tua Tagovailoa @BUF Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 4 Patrick Mahomes @NYJ Sun, 08:20 pm EDT 5 Justin Herbert LV Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 6 Kirk Cousins @CAR Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 7 Lamar Jackson @CLE Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 8 Anthony Richardson LA Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 9 Joe Burrow @TEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 10 Russell Wilson @CHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 11 Justin Fields DEN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 12 Geno Smith @NYG Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 13 Jared Goff @GB Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 14 Deshaun Watson BAL Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 15 Trevor Lawrence ATL Sun, 09:30 am EDT 16 Brock Purdy ARI Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 17 C.J. Stroud PIT Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 18 Daniel Jones SEA Mon, 08:15 pm EDT 19 Dak Prescott NE Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 20 Jordan Love DET Thu, 08:15 pm EDT 21 Matthew Stafford @IND Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 22 Jimmy Garoppolo @LAC Sun, 04:05 pm EDT 23 Jameis Winston TB Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 24 Bryce Young MIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 25 Kenny Pickett @HOU Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 26 Mac Jones @DAL Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 27 Sam Howell @PHI Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 28 Baker Mayfield @NO Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 29 Desmond Ridder @JAC Sun, 09:30 am EDT 30 Ryan Tannehill CIN Sun, 01:00 pm EDT 31 Joshua Dobbs @SF Sun, 04:25 pm EDT 32 Zach Wilson KC Sun, 08:20 pm EDT

QB Notes: Josh Allen has managed to keep it together since his out-of-control Week 1, riding a more restrained style to QB7 and QB9 finishes. Expect the governor to be removed for this week’s highest-totaled showdown, the Bills’ latest game of the century with the Dolphins. … Jalen Hurts isn’t yet matching his 2022 production through the air, but he has predictably supplied three rushing scores in three games. The Commanders have been getting dynamited on the ground. Hurts is a strong bet to finish a marathon drive or two near the goal line. … Already the author of a 466-yard performance this season, Tua Tagovailoa could have sailed past 500 against the Broncos had coach Mike McDaniel not had a conscience. The going will be much tougher against the Bills, against whom Tua never really had a normal 2022 start. He missed time in Week 3 and played in the snow in Week 15. The Bills are permitting the third fewest QB fantasy points, but after facing Zach Wilson , Jimmy Garoppolo and Sam Howell . I, for one, am expecting fireworks. … Patrick Mahomes doesn’t have a receiver corps and is still the QB4 by average points. His Week 4 outlook is depressed by a low game total against a strong defense whose offense won’t be able to match points.

Justin Herbert’s white-hot start will be tested by Mike Williams’ loss to injured reserve. It will not be tested by the Raiders’ one-man defense as long as the Bolts do a reasonably good job of blocking Maxx Crosby . … Having yet to provide fewer than 344 yards or two scores, Kirk Cousins is the QB1 overall through three contests. As usual, some of the production is fake, but most of it is the result of comeback game script because of the Vikings’ horrid defense. They might finally be playing from ahead against the Panthers, which wouldn’t be great for Cousins business. … Coming off his first 100-yard rushing performance since last September, Lamar Jackson still can’t get it together through the air. His legs will be absolutely critical as the Ravens attempt to neutralize the Browns’ pass rush. … Anthony Richardson returns from his concussion against the Rams, who have thus far kept a lid on enemy quarterback production. That does not include slowing a dual-threat quarterback. The Colts have insisted they won’t change Richardson’s usage despite the head injury.

Week 3 qualified as a success for Joe Burrow merely because he stayed on the field. Scoreless in 2-of-3 starts, Burrow has admitted he has to play differently to protect his calf. The Titans are enough of a smash spot to keep Burrow in the top 10, but this is not the player fantasy managers thought they were getting. … The QB9 by average points through three weeks, Russell Wilson figures to fade from the top 12, but it won’t be against the Bears. Getting wrecked on both a raw statistical and more advanced stat basis, the Bears will be a season-long streaming target. … Opposing Wilson will be a struggling Justin Fields, who has finished as the QB12, QB20 and QB24. The Broncos, as you may have heard, just allowed 70 points. If Fields can’t get it done here, his ride in the top 12 is over. … I haven’t been able to unstick Jared Goff and Geno Smith in my rankings. Goff has produced 12.2 more overall fantasy points but has a rushing score to thank. There is otherwise very little separation. I’ll tiebreak in Smith’s favor for Week 4. The Giants are a better defensive matchup and potentially more chaotic game environment than Goff’s Green Bay date.

Deshaun Watson finally put together a strong overall start, taking advantage of the Titans’ porous defense for a QB11 outing. Week 4 opponent Baltimore isn’t nearly as permissive. There is also the question of who Watson’s second weapon is behind Amari Cooper . Watson is inching closer to every-week QB1 status, but Week 4 doesn’t feel like the time to cement it. … One of 2023’s biggest disappointments through three weeks, Trevor Lawrence is the QB20 by average points. He is the QB30 and QB17, respectively, over the past two Sundays. He is earning horrid advanced stat marks, placing 31st in EPA per play. He is going to have a difficult time getting on track against a Falcons defense permitting just 5.6 yards per attempt. Atlanta will also do all it can to play keep away. … We like Brock Purdy’s floor. It remains unclear when we still see his “ceiling.” The overachieving Cardinals are due for a letdown. … Dak Prescott has been horrid, combining empty-calorie accuracy with a shocking lack of deep passing. He’s not about to cut it loose against the Pats.

C.J. Stroud is a bet-on-talent QB2. The Steelers will be by far the toughest test of his first month under center. … Daniel Jones has been regressing big time, though his lackluster performance has come against a murderous schedule. The Seahawks are the long-overdue letup. I just don’t even really know what I’m betting on when I stream Jones. One rushing touchdown? Cool? … Jordan Love’s hot start continues to feel built on a house of cards. His 7.3 touchdown percentage is ludicrously inflated while Next Gen Stats has charted him as posting the league’s worst “completion percentage above expectation.” Hardly surprising since he’s barely completing half his throws. The Lions’ pass defense has appeared tighter this season. Love would admittedly benefit from Christian Watson’s long-simmering return. … “Jameis Winston, spot starter” used to be an exciting fantasy prospect. Not so since he came to New Orleans. With the Saints’ coaching staff determined not to let Winston’s incautious ways cost them ballgames, Winston is no longer allowed to cut it loose. It’s no surprise he is party to this week’s lowest over/under at 39.5 against the Bucs.

