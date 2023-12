The Texas Tech product put his driver on full display this week at Oakdale Golf & Country Club. He gained 6.2 strokes off-the-tee which led the field by week’s end. The putter held him back as he lost 2.6 strokes with the flat stick but it was still a strong debut for the young Swede. “Can’t wait for the next one. But obviously I’m pleased with how I played. Pleased with how I finished today especially. Obviously, as a competitor it’s always stuff that you want to improve on and that stuff. But it was cool. It was fun. Obviously a lot of new experiences and a lot of new, with the whole new environment. But I really enjoyed it and looking forward to the next one.” His driver stacked up with Rory McIlroy’s from a statistical perspective which is certainly a fun skill to have in your bag.