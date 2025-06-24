 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Cup Of China 2024 - Day 2
Amber Glenn discusses mental health journey on TODAY
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Tony Finau, 19th in Ryder Cup points, withdraws from Rocket Classic
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda named to 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) Japanese team
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_corbincarroll_250624.jpg
Carroll out indefinitely with wrist fracture
nbc_roto_shotaimanaga_250624.jpg
What Imanaga’s return means for Cubs, fantasy
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
What collusion ruling means for future contracts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix Of Figure Skating Cup Of China 2024 - Day 2
Amber Glenn discusses mental health journey on TODAY
PGA: U.S. Open - First Round
Tony Finau, 19th in Ryder Cup points, withdraws from Rocket Classic
MX 2025 Rd 02 Hangtown Jo Shimoda closeup face.JPG
Jo Shimoda named to 2025 Motocross of Nations (MXoN) Japanese team
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_corbincarroll_250624.jpg
Carroll out indefinitely with wrist fracture
nbc_roto_shotaimanaga_250624.jpg
What Imanaga’s return means for Cubs, fantasy
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
What collusion ruling means for future contracts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What can golfers learn from Spaun's swing?

June 24, 2025 01:19 PM
Martin Hall analyzes 2025 U.S. Open champion J.J. Spaun's golf swing, zeroing in on his grip and unique downswing with the ability to "hammer a nail" into the golf ball, available on GolfPass.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
1:13
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_travelersbestsoundv2_250623.jpg
2:49
Bradley recaps ‘special’ Travelers Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
1:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
Now Playing
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
triple_site.jpg
2:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_justinthomashighlightsinterviewv2_250620.jpg
3:58
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
0:52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_strengthfield_250620.jpg
1:38
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_travelersrd1v2_250619.jpg
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
02:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
02:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250618.jpg
01:26
Golfers may struggle with 15th green at Travelers
nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
03:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
04:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
02:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
nbc_golf_burnsruling_250615.jpg
04:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15
nbc_golf_spaunpresser_250516.jpg
20:48
Spaun: Knew if I kept getting close, I’d get one
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250615.jpg
01:39
Sunday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250615.jpg
10:32
Spaun’s U.S. Open a ‘win for the human spirit’
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250615.jpg
08:21
Spaun accepts U.S. Open trophy after emphatic win
nbc_golf_usopenfinalrd_250615.jpg
21:02
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Final Round
nbc_golf_spaunwinningputt_250615.jpg
02:25
Spaun DRILLS electric 64-FOOTER to win U.S. Open
nbc_golf_spaun17_250615.jpg
01:23
CLUTCH drive on 17 sets up Spaun’s U.S. Open win
burns_raw.jpg
02:11
Burns cards COSTLY double-bogey on hole 11
nbc_golf_spaunsecondhole_250615.jpg
59
BRUTAL break for Spaun off the flagstick at hole 2
usopenoakmontfeature.jpg
02:07
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
nbc_golf_rorymcilory_250614.jpg
09:22
McGinley on cold presser: Rory ‘better than that’
nbc_golf_penskemovingday_250614.jpg
01:22
Scott on the prowl for another major win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250614.jpg
02:04
U.S. Open Rd. 3 best moments: Burns, Scott on top
nbc_golf_jjspaun_250614.jpg
06:31
Don’t overlook Spaun on U.S. Open Sunday
nbc_golf_jeepiconicpar3_250614.jpg
01:53
Saturday’s top shots from Oakmont’s par-3 hole 13
nbc_golf_viktorhovland_250614.jpg
15:41
‘Immensely talented’ Hovland in hunt at U.S. Open
nbc_golf_johnsonwags_250614.jpg
04:27
Backed by ‘Banks of Loch Lomond,’ Wagner takes 17
ehls_site.jpg
19:54
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open, Round 3
burns_site.jpg
04:01
Burns mastering the ‘U.S. Open Par’ at Oakmont
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250614.jpg
02:09
Scottie on ‘outside chance,’ Bennett’s personality
nbc_golf_millerint_250614.jpg
12:45
Miller reflects on historic 63 in 1973 U.S. Open

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_shotaimanaga_250624.jpg
01:22
What Imanaga’s return means for Cubs, fantasy
nbc_pftpm_nflfuture_250624.jpg
08:35
What collusion ruling means for future contracts
nbc_pftpm_lamarjackson_250624.jpg
12:15
NFL collusion ruling has details on Lamar, Murray
nbc_pftpm_deshaunwatson_250624.jpg
13:05
Inside NFL encouraging collusion with contracts
nbc_dps_dponthethunder_250624.jpg
04:44
Thunder’s greatness is yet to be determined
nbc_golf_rickie_250624.jpg
06:46
Fowler reflects on 2023 Rocket Classic victory
nbc_golf_wagnerhendersonv2_250624.jpg
02:00
Henderson shares secret driving weapon with Wagner
nbc_golf_keegandiscussion_250624.jpg
08:09
Bradley can ‘leave imprint’ as Ryder Cup captain
nbc_roto_nbadrafttopfourexactav2_250624.jpg
01:36
How to bet on NBA draft top-four exacta markets
clarkphotofeverball.jpg
01:25
Will Clark, healthy Fever upset Storm in Seattle?
GettyImages-2215686106_copy.jpg
01:48
Will Essengue go in the top 10 of the NBA draft?
byron.jpg
01:35
‘Buy’ Buxton’s AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
nbc_roto_essenguequeen_250624.jpg
01:23
Essengue has edge to be drafted over Queen
newell.jpg
01:13
Take Newell to be drafted over Sorber
nbc_dps_nbatrades_250624.jpg
08:12
Durant trades will set Suns back ‘for years’
nbc_dps_nbadraft_250624.jpg
04:31
NBA draft second round deserves greater attention
nbc_cfb_mendozashortintv_250624.jpg
07:33
Mendoza details ‘overcoming the flinch’ mentality
nbc_roto_waiverwire_250623.jpg
01:56
Taylor, Moniak among Week 14 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_salev2_250623.jpg
01:38
Sale lands on 15-day IL with fractured rib cage
nbc_roto_burns_250623.jpg
01:47
Stash Burns ahead of big league debut vs. Yankees
nbc_pft_pftpm_mailbagv2_250623.jpg
15:47
PFT PM Mailbag: Rodgers-Tomlin legacy, salary cap
nbc_roto_chiefspassgame_250623.jpg
01:29
Chiefs emphasizing explosive passing plays in 2025
nbc_roto_raheemmostert3dback_250623.jpg
01:17
Mostert could be third-down back for Raiders
nbc_oht_libertylosses_250623.jpg
12:04
Liberty’s resilience being put to test down Jones
nbc_oht_acesfever_250623.jpg
14:59
Clark, Wilson facing similar battles, struggles
nbc_pft_pftpm_campranks_250623.jpg
04:53
PIT, MIA highlight post-minicamp power rankings
nbc_dlb_messiclubworldcupdiscussion_250623.jpg
03:47
Messi, Inter Miami must advance CWC group stage
nbc_pft_pftpm_hillramsey_250623.jpg
02:42
Hill trying to keep Ramsey in MIA is ‘interesting’
nbc_dlb_nbafinalsgame7discussion_250623.jpg
04:27
Thunder’s NBA Finals win had ‘unsatisfying’ ending
nbc_pft_pftpm_huntercontract_250623.jpg
04:44
Hunter signs rookie contract with Jaguars