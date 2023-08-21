 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence - JAX.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
2023 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Jones, Richardson land in top 12
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Former U.S. Open champ Woodland undergoing brain surgery

Top Clips

nbc_berry_zerorb_230830.jpg
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
nbc_berry_chubbdisc_230830.jpg
Berry: Chubb could have a ‘monster year’ in 2023
nbc_ffhh_taylor_230830.jpg
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Taylor to PUP list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Trevor Lawrence - JAX.jpg
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Previews
Carolina Panthers v New York Giants
2023 Fantasy Quarterback Rankings: Jones, Richardson land in top 12
Wyndham Championship - Round Two
Former U.S. Open champ Woodland undergoing brain surgery

Top Clips

nbc_berry_zerorb_230830.jpg
Berry’s Zero RB draft strategy tips for 2023
nbc_berry_chubbdisc_230830.jpg
Berry: Chubb could have a ‘monster year’ in 2023
nbc_ffhh_taylor_230830.jpg
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Taylor to PUP list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

St. Andrews awaits as U.S. Walker Cup team finalized with Nick Dunlap’s U.S. Am win

  
Published August 20, 2023 09:55 PM

The 2023 U.S. Walker Cup team is set.

The remaining six spots on American captain Mike McCoy’s 10-man squad were announced Sunday evening following the conclusion of the 123rd U.S. Amateur final at Cherry Hills.

Joining Vanderbilt junior Gordon Sargent, North Carolina junior David Ford, Tennessee sophomore Caleb Surratt and Alabama sophomore and Sunday’s U.S. Amateur champion Nick Dunlap, who were previously named to their first Walker Cup teams, are: Nick Gabrelcik, 21, of Trinity, Florida; Austin Greaser, 21, of Vandalia, Ohio; Stewart Hagestad, 32, of Newport Beach, California; Ben James, 19, of Milford, Connecticut; Dylan Menante, 22, of Carlsbad, California; and Preston Summerhays, 19, of Scottsdale, Arizona.

The first two alternates are Maxwell Moldovan, 21, of Uniontown, Ohio, and Sunday’s U.S. Amateur runner-up, Neal Shipley, 23, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Stanford senior Michael Thorbjornsen was initially named to the team, but he had to withdraw last week because of a back injury.

The U.S. team will face Great Britain and Ireland in the Sept. 2-3 match on the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland.

The Americans hold a 38-9-1 record in the event and have won each of the past three editions.