2024 RSM Classic: Third-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island
Two rounds remain in the 2024 PGA Tour season. Players will battle for exempt status next year, signature-event starts and, of course, a victory and all the comes with it, at Sea Island Golf Club.
Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the third round on the Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia (click here for how to watch).
|Time
|Tee
|Players
|9:10 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Denny McCarthy
Brandon Wu
Kevin Chappell
|9:10 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Andrew Novak
Sam Stevens
Patton Kizzire
|9:21 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Austin Smotherman
Mark Hubbard
Harris English
|9:21 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Jake Knapp
Christo Lamprecht
Philip Knowles
|9:32 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Adam Hadwin
Adam Schenk
Kelly Kraft
|9:32 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Blake McShea
Eric Cole
Joseph Bramlett
|9:43 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Robby Shelton
Ryo Hisatsune
Matt Wallace
|9:43 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Lanto Griffin
Brian Harman
Marcus Byrd
|9:54 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Daniel Berger
Steven Fisk
Bud Cauley
|9:54 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Ben Griffin
Jonathan Byrd
S.Y. Noh
|10:05 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Joe Highsmith
Will Gordon
Ludvig Åberg
|10:05 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Taylor Montgomery
Doug Ghim
Davis Thompson
|10:16 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Paul Peterson
Chandler Phillips
Austin Eckroat
|10:16 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Taylor Moore
Joel Dahmen
Lucas Glover
|10:27 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Kevin Yu
Martin Laird
Stewart Cink
|10:27 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Henrik Norlander
S.H. Kim
Kevin Tway
|10:38 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Mackenzie Hughes
Patrick Rodgers
Vince Whaley
|10:38 AM
EST
10
(SS)
William McGirt
Garrick Higgo
Martin Trainer
|10:49 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Nico Echavarria
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Callum Tarren
|10:49 AM
EST
10
(SS)
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Adam Svensson
|11:00 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Michael Thorbjornsen
Luke Clanton
Michael Kim
|11:00 AM
EST
10
(SS)
J.T. Poston
Russell Knox
Hayden Springer
|11:11 AM
EST
1
(SS)
Patrick Fishburn
Maverick McNealy
Lee Hodges