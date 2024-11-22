2024 RSM Classic: Third-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Daytona Supercross
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 11, Garrett Marchbanks pivoted twice on his way to the playoffs
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
National Dog Show Hosted By The Kennel Club of Philadelphia
Full list of breeds by group at the 2024 National Dog Show
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Alyssa Nakken, first full-time female coach in MLB history, leaving Giants to join Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rsmclassicrd2_241122.jpg
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 2
nbc_pl_pepnewcontract_241122.jpg
Guardiola discusses contract extension at Man City
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_241122.jpg
Quinn previews Indiana-Ohio State, Army-Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Daytona Supercross
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 11, Garrett Marchbanks pivoted twice on his way to the playoffs
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
National Dog Show Hosted By The Kennel Club of Philadelphia
Full list of breeds by group at the 2024 National Dog Show
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
Alyssa Nakken, first full-time female coach in MLB history, leaving Giants to join Guardians

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rsmclassicrd2_241122.jpg
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 2
nbc_pl_pepnewcontract_241122.jpg
Guardiola discusses contract extension at Man City
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_241122.jpg
Quinn previews Indiana-Ohio State, Army-Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2024 RSM Classic: Third-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island

  
Published November 22, 2024 05:29 PM

Two rounds remain in the 2024 PGA Tour season. Players will battle for exempt status next year, signature-event starts and, of course, a victory and all the comes with it, at Sea Island Golf Club.

Here’s a look at tee times and groupings for the third round on the Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia (click here for how to watch).

Time
TeePlayers
9:10 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Denny McCarthy

Brandon Wu

Kevin Chappell

9:10 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Andrew Novak

Sam Stevens

Patton Kizzire

9:21 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Austin Smotherman

Mark Hubbard

Harris English

9:21 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Jake Knapp

Christo Lamprecht

Philip Knowles

9:32 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Adam Hadwin

Adam Schenk

Kelly Kraft

9:32 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Blake McShea

Eric Cole

Joseph Bramlett

9:43 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Robby Shelton

Ryo Hisatsune

Matt Wallace

9:43 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Lanto Griffin

Brian Harman

Marcus Byrd

9:54 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Daniel Berger

Steven Fisk

Bud Cauley

9:54 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Ben Griffin

Jonathan Byrd

S.Y. Noh

10:05 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Joe Highsmith

Will Gordon

Ludvig Åberg

10:05 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Taylor Montgomery

Doug Ghim

Davis Thompson

10:16 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

Austin Eckroat

10:16 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Taylor Moore

Joel Dahmen

Lucas Glover

10:27 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Kevin Yu

Martin Laird

Stewart Cink

10:27 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Henrik Norlander

S.H. Kim

Kevin Tway

10:38 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Mackenzie Hughes

Patrick Rodgers

Vince Whaley

10:38 AM
EST

10

(SS)

William McGirt

Garrick Higgo

Martin Trainer

10:49 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Nico Echavarria

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Callum Tarren

10:49 AM
EST

10

(SS)

Carson Young

Tyson Alexander

Adam Svensson

11:00 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Michael Thorbjornsen

Luke Clanton
(a)

Michael Kim

11:00 AM
EST

10

(SS)

J.T. Poston

Russell Knox

Hayden Springer

11:11 AM
EST

1

(SS)

Patrick Fishburn

Maverick McNealy

Lee Hodges