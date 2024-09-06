 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 US Open - Day 3
U.S. Open 2024: Schedule, draws, order of play
AUTO: SEP 01 NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
How to watch Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff opener at Atlanta Motor Speedway
NASCAR: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250
Where to watch Saturday’s Atlanta Xfinity Series race

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_snfpreview_240906.jpg
Rams vs. Lions has massive fantasy potential
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240906.jpg
Best Packers vs. Eagles prop bets to make
nbc_ffhh_packerseagles_240906.jpg
Barkley primed for ‘big game’ against Packers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 Solheim Cup how to watch: TV times and stream links

  
Published September 6, 2024 10:50 AM
Amy Rogers chats with Lexi Thompson, Jennifer Kupcho, and Sarah Schmelzel about what it means to be a captain's pick for the U.S. Solheim Cup team.

The 19th edition of the Solheim Cup takes place Sept. 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports App will showcase the match-play competition between the United States and Europe. The two teams will play fourball and foursomes sessions on both Friday and Saturday with 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Solheim Cup: History, 2024 teams, format, records

Here’s how to watch (all times ET; streams links added when available):

Friday, Sept. 13

  • 7AM-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, Sept. 14

  • 7AM-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • 3-6PM: NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 15

  • 8:45AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • Noon-3PM: NBC/Peacock