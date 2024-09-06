2024 Solheim Cup how to watch: TV times and stream links

The 19th edition of the Solheim Cup takes place Sept. 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports App will showcase the match-play competition between the United States and Europe. The two teams will play fourball and foursomes sessions on both Friday and Saturday with 12 singles matches on Sunday.

Solheim Cup: History, 2024 teams, format, records

Here’s how to watch (all times ET; streams links added when available):

Friday, Sept. 13



7AM-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, Sept. 14

7AM-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

3-6PM: NBC/Peacock

Sunday, Sept. 15