2024 Solheim Cup how to watch: TV times and stream links
Published September 6, 2024 10:50 AM
The 19th edition of the Solheim Cup takes place Sept. 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.
Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock and the NBC Sports App will showcase the match-play competition between the United States and Europe. The two teams will play fourball and foursomes sessions on both Friday and Saturday with 12 singles matches on Sunday.
Here’s how to watch (all times ET; streams links added when available):
Friday, Sept. 13
- 7AM-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Saturday, Sept. 14
- 7AM-3PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- 3-6PM: NBC/Peacock
Sunday, Sept. 15
- 8:45AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- Noon-3PM: NBC/Peacock