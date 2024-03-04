Annika Award Watch List: Florida’s Maisie Filler headlines top 15

Florida’s Maisie Filler, fresh off her fifth top-3 finish of the season, headlines the first watch list of the spring for the Annika Award presented by Stifel.

Filler, a three-time winner, is one of 15 players selected to the list, which also includes Furman’s Anna Morgan, another three-time winner, and two Stanford players, Paula Martin Sampedro and Megha Ganne.

The Annika Award is awarded to the top female NCAA Division I golfer as voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past award recipients. Stanford boasts each of the past three winners: Rose Zhang (2022, 2023) and Rachel Heck (2021).

Here is the full watch list:

Sara Byrne, Miami

Zoe Antoinette Campos, UCLA

Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest

Maisie Filler, Florida

Megha Ganne, Stanford

Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas

Ingrid Lindblad, LSU

Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss

Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford

Anna Morgan, Furman

Kiara Romero, Oregon

Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina

Amanda Sambach, Virginia

Molly Smith, Central Florida

Lottie Woad, Florida State