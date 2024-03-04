Annika Award Watch List: Florida’s Maisie Filler headlines top 15
Florida’s Maisie Filler, fresh off her fifth top-3 finish of the season, headlines the first watch list of the spring for the Annika Award presented by Stifel.
Filler, a three-time winner, is one of 15 players selected to the list, which also includes Furman’s Anna Morgan, another three-time winner, and two Stanford players, Paula Martin Sampedro and Megha Ganne.
The Annika Award is awarded to the top female NCAA Division I golfer as voted on by players, coaches, SIDs, select members of the media and past award recipients. Stanford boasts each of the past three winners: Rose Zhang (2022, 2023) and Rachel Heck (2021).
Here is the full watch list:
Sara Byrne, Miami
Zoe Antoinette Campos, UCLA
Carolina Chacarra, Wake Forest
Maisie Filler, Florida
Megha Ganne, Stanford
Maria Jose Marin, Arkansas
Ingrid Lindblad, LSU
Caitlyn Macnab, Ole Miss
Paula Martin Sampedro, Stanford
Anna Morgan, Furman
Kiara Romero, Oregon
Louise Rydqvist, South Carolina
Amanda Sambach, Virginia
Molly Smith, Central Florida
Lottie Woad, Florida State