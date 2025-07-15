Break stuff: How Bob MacIntyre could smash, rip his way to Open victory

During his press conference Tuesday ahead of The Open, Jon Rahm was asked about his LIV Golf teammate Tom McKibbin, a native of Northern Ireland and member at Royal Portrush.

“For a 24-year-old to be as calm and collected as he is is quite phenomenal,” Rahm said of McKibbin. “He’s quiet by nature, but even in competition, when things go wrong, he stays quite calm, and it’s just remarkable and an incredible gift to have for a young player.

“I don’t think I can relate to that whatsoever, so I’m a little bit jealous of that.”

Touché, Rahmbo.

Just don’t expect Bob MacIntyre to covet such composure, at least inside the ropes. Speaking just ahead of Rahm, MacIntyre shared why he embraces the occasional fit of rage.

“I’m fiery on the golf course when I’m in tournament rounds,” MacIntyre said. “I’ll drop, I was going to say the odd, but a few bad words in there. I’ll hit the bag. I’ll say some harsh things, but that’s what gets me going. If I walk around and I’m all happy I just made a double bogey or people are clapping, thanks very much, that’s not me.

“I’m needing to smash something up. I want to rip a glove. I do something to get that anger out. It’s better out than in for me. Some people it’s better holding it, but for me it’s get it out and then just do not let it affect the next shot. Simple.”

For those hoping MacIntyre gets his hands on the Claret Jug, in the words of Fred Durst, give that man something to break.

Just not the jug itself.