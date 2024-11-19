Brian Harman reveals family friend in coma after attempting to save Harman’s son from rip current

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Perspective is in short supply in professional golf as the game endures a dramatically shifting landscape, but Tuesday at The RSM Classic, Brian Harman offered a somber alternative to the bickering.

Following Harman’s press conference, which almost exclusively focused on the PGA Tour’s move to smaller fields and fewer members starting in 2026, he revealed a recent family tragedy.

“When I was in China [for the SJM Macao Open in October], my wife took my kids and our family friend Cathy Dowdy to Ponte Vedra [Fla.] for vacation,” an emotional Harman said. “My son was out boogie boarding with one of his really good friends, got ripped out to sea by just a rip current.”

Dowdy attempted to rescue Harman’s 6-year-old son when she was taken by the same rip tide. A bystander went in the ocean and saved Harman’s son.

“Cathy was injured really badly in the water. She’s been in a coma for going on six weeks now and so obviously our world down here was kind of turned on its head,” said Harman, who described Dowdy as a “family friend” before adding, “they’re family.”

Harman said Dowdy is currently in a hospital in Savannah and said he hoped to “bring awareness” to her plight.

“They disregarded their own safety, went into the water, saved my son and how do you thank people like that? I don’t know other than to just say what you think,” Harman said.

“I think that bravery and doing something like that for people who aren’t your blood is just the most beautiful thing you can do in this life.”

A GoFundMe has been established by the Dowdy family.