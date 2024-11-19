 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Mike Reilly
Islanders’ Mike Reilly having heart procedure after concussion testing found preexisting condition
Black Desert Championship 2024 - Round Three
Why Chris Kirk just wanted to break 80 this fall – and still hasn’t
CME Group Tour Championship - Previews
How to watch: 2024 CME Group Tour Championship, RSM Classic

Top Clips

nbc_dps_dponjustintucker_241119.jpg
Tucker struggling mightily this season for Ravens
nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_241119.jpg
Why Allen deserves edge in MVP race over Jackson
nbc_dps_mattleinartinterview_241119.jpg
Why Stafford is one of the most ‘underrated QBs’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brian Harman reveals family friend in coma after attempting to save Harman’s son from rip current

  
Published November 19, 2024 03:03 PM

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Perspective is in short supply in professional golf as the game endures a dramatically shifting landscape, but Tuesday at The RSM Classic, Brian Harman offered a somber alternative to the bickering.

Following Harman’s press conference, which almost exclusively focused on the PGA Tour’s move to smaller fields and fewer members starting in 2026, he revealed a recent family tragedy.

“When I was in China [for the SJM Macao Open in October], my wife took my kids and our family friend Cathy Dowdy to Ponte Vedra [Fla.] for vacation,” an emotional Harman said. “My son was out boogie boarding with one of his really good friends, got ripped out to sea by just a rip current.”

Dowdy attempted to rescue Harman’s 6-year-old son when she was taken by the same rip tide. A bystander went in the ocean and saved Harman’s son.

“Cathy was injured really badly in the water. She’s been in a coma for going on six weeks now and so obviously our world down here was kind of turned on its head,” said Harman, who described Dowdy as a “family friend” before adding, “they’re family.”

Harman said Dowdy is currently in a hospital in Savannah and said he hoped to “bring awareness” to her plight.

“They disregarded their own safety, went into the water, saved my son and how do you thank people like that? I don’t know other than to just say what you think,” Harman said.

“I think that bravery and doing something like that for people who aren’t your blood is just the most beautiful thing you can do in this life.”

A GoFundMe has been established by the Dowdy family.