Canadian Mackenzie Hughes starts Presidents Cup with beer chug

Mackenzie Hughes wasn’t in the lineup for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup so he did his best to support his team and rile up the home crowd.

The Canadian chugged a beer on the first tee Thursday, ahead of the fourball matches. It was reminiscent of Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger doing the same in the 2021 Ryder Cup, though, that was on Saturday afternoon with the U.S. in command.

Mackenzie Hughes gets the crowd fired up with a quick beer chug on the 1st tee! 😂🇨🇦



Perhaps the biggest surprise was that Hughes chugged a Stella Artois and not something Canadian.

Hughes and Si Woo Kim were both sitting out for the International side on Day 1.