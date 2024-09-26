 Skip navigation
Canadian Mackenzie Hughes starts Presidents Cup with beer chug

  
Published September 26, 2024 01:04 PM
Can Internationals pull off Presidents Cup upset?
September 25, 2024 06:45 PM
Rex and Lav discuss all the top storylines from the Presidents Cup, including whether or not the International team can pull off an upset of the United States at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.

Mackenzie Hughes wasn’t in the lineup for Day 1 of the Presidents Cup so he did his best to support his team and rile up the home crowd.

The Canadian chugged a beer on the first tee Thursday, ahead of the fourball matches. It was reminiscent of Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger doing the same in the 2021 Ryder Cup, though, that was on Saturday afternoon with the U.S. in command.

Perhaps the biggest surprise was that Hughes chugged a Stella Artois and not something Canadian.

Hughes and Si Woo Kim were both sitting out for the International side on Day 1.