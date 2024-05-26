 Skip navigation
2024 French Open - Day 1
Naomi Osaka starts French Open with first match win at Roland Garros in three years
nbc_tennis_frenchconnection_nadal_240521.jpg
2024 French Open men's singles draw
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women's singles draw

Scheffler 'proud' of fight at Colonial
Herta crashes on Lap 86 of 2024 Indy 500
Charles Schwab Challenge prize money: What Davis Riley, Scottie Scheffler and field earned

  
Published May 26, 2024 06:43 PM

Davis Riley earned his second PGA Tour victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, his first, however, as an individual.

Riley and Nick Hardy teamed to win the 2023 Zurich Classic, which counted as an official Tour win. This time, facing Scottie Scheffler head-to-head on Sunday, Riley started the day with a four-shot lead and cruised to a five-stroke triumph.

Here’s a look at how the purse was paid out at Colonial Country Club:

FINISHPLAYEREARNINGS
1Davis Riley$1,638,000
T2Keegan Bradley$809,900
T2Scottie Scheffler$809,900
4Collin Morikawa$445,900
T5Mac Meissner$323,619
T5Sepp Straka$323,619
T5Hayden Buckley$323,619
T5Pierceson Coody$323,619
T9David Lipsky$247,975
T9Sungjae Im$247,975
T9Robby Shelton$247,975
T12Lucas Glover$180,635
T12Lee Hodges$180,635
T12Chandler Phillips$180,635
T12J.T. Poston$180,635
T12Adam Scott$180,635
T17Maverick McNealy$120,835
T17Tom Hoge$120,835
T17Christiaan Bezuidenhout$120,835
T17Matt Kuchar$120,835
T17Davis Thompson$120,835
T17Alejandro Tosti$120,835
T17Tony Finau$120,835
T24Adam Svensson$70,866
T24Matt NeSmith$70,866
T24Billy Horschel$70,866
T24Brian Harman$70,866
T24Denny McCarthy$70,866
T24Min Woo Lee$70,866
T24Tom Kim$70,866
T24Kevin Tway$70,866
T32K.H. Lee$51,961
T32Aaron Rai$51,961
T32Ben Silverman$51,961
T32Justin Rose$51,961
T32Ryan Fox$51,961
T37Peter Malnati$38,675
T37Joseph Bramlett$38,675
T37Jordan Spieth$38,675
T37Martin Laird$38,675
T37Ben Martin$38,675
T37C.T. Pan$38,675
T37Rickie Fowler$38,675
T37Keith Mitchell$38,675
T45Troy Merritt$27,100
T45Daniel Berger$27,100
T45Zach Johnson$27,100
T45Patrick Rodgers$27,100
T45Gary Woodland$27,100
T50Kevin Streelman$22,234
T50Charley Hoffman$22,234
T50Victor Perez$22,234
T50Webb Simpson$22,234
T50Doug Ghim$22,234
T50Brendon Todd$22,234
T56Tyler Duncan$20,839
T56Thomas Detry$20,839
T56Si Woo Kim$20,839
T56Joel Dahmen$20,839
T56Cam Davis$20,839
T61Parker Coody$20,111
T61Kevin Yu$20,111
T61S.H. Kim$20,111
64Emiliano Grillo$19,747
T65Mark Hubbard$19,292
T65Austin Smotherman$19,292
T65Nick Hardy$19,292
T65Kevin Kisner$19,292
69Ryan Moore$18,837
T70Callum Tarren$18,564
T70Vincent Norrman$18,564