Charles Schwab Challenge prize money: What Davis Riley, Scottie Scheffler and field earned
Published May 26, 2024 06:43 PM
Davis Riley earned his second PGA Tour victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge, his first, however, as an individual.
Riley and Nick Hardy teamed to win the 2023 Zurich Classic, which counted as an official Tour win. This time, facing Scottie Scheffler head-to-head on Sunday, Riley started the day with a four-shot lead and cruised to a five-stroke triumph.
Here’s a look at how the purse was paid out at Colonial Country Club:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|EARNINGS
|1
|Davis Riley
|$1,638,000
|T2
|Keegan Bradley
|$809,900
|T2
|Scottie Scheffler
|$809,900
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|$445,900
|T5
|Mac Meissner
|$323,619
|T5
|Sepp Straka
|$323,619
|T5
|Hayden Buckley
|$323,619
|T5
|Pierceson Coody
|$323,619
|T9
|David Lipsky
|$247,975
|T9
|Sungjae Im
|$247,975
|T9
|Robby Shelton
|$247,975
|T12
|Lucas Glover
|$180,635
|T12
|Lee Hodges
|$180,635
|T12
|Chandler Phillips
|$180,635
|T12
|J.T. Poston
|$180,635
|T12
|Adam Scott
|$180,635
|T17
|Maverick McNealy
|$120,835
|T17
|Tom Hoge
|$120,835
|T17
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|$120,835
|T17
|Matt Kuchar
|$120,835
|T17
|Davis Thompson
|$120,835
|T17
|Alejandro Tosti
|$120,835
|T17
|Tony Finau
|$120,835
|T24
|Adam Svensson
|$70,866
|T24
|Matt NeSmith
|$70,866
|T24
|Billy Horschel
|$70,866
|T24
|Brian Harman
|$70,866
|T24
|Denny McCarthy
|$70,866
|T24
|Min Woo Lee
|$70,866
|T24
|Tom Kim
|$70,866
|T24
|Kevin Tway
|$70,866
|T32
|K.H. Lee
|$51,961
|T32
|Aaron Rai
|$51,961
|T32
|Ben Silverman
|$51,961
|T32
|Justin Rose
|$51,961
|T32
|Ryan Fox
|$51,961
|T37
|Peter Malnati
|$38,675
|T37
|Joseph Bramlett
|$38,675
|T37
|Jordan Spieth
|$38,675
|T37
|Martin Laird
|$38,675
|T37
|Ben Martin
|$38,675
|T37
|C.T. Pan
|$38,675
|T37
|Rickie Fowler
|$38,675
|T37
|Keith Mitchell
|$38,675
|T45
|Troy Merritt
|$27,100
|T45
|Daniel Berger
|$27,100
|T45
|Zach Johnson
|$27,100
|T45
|Patrick Rodgers
|$27,100
|T45
|Gary Woodland
|$27,100
|T50
|Kevin Streelman
|$22,234
|T50
|Charley Hoffman
|$22,234
|T50
|Victor Perez
|$22,234
|T50
|Webb Simpson
|$22,234
|T50
|Doug Ghim
|$22,234
|T50
|Brendon Todd
|$22,234
|T56
|Tyler Duncan
|$20,839
|T56
|Thomas Detry
|$20,839
|T56
|Si Woo Kim
|$20,839
|T56
|Joel Dahmen
|$20,839
|T56
|Cam Davis
|$20,839
|T61
|Parker Coody
|$20,111
|T61
|Kevin Yu
|$20,111
|T61
|S.H. Kim
|$20,111
|64
|Emiliano Grillo
|$19,747
|T65
|Mark Hubbard
|$19,292
|T65
|Austin Smotherman
|$19,292
|T65
|Nick Hardy
|$19,292
|T65
|Kevin Kisner
|$19,292
|69
|Ryan Moore
|$18,837
|T70
|Callum Tarren
|$18,564
|T70
|Vincent Norrman
|$18,564