Charlie Woods grouped with sons of other championship-winning dads at Future Masters

Days after qualifying for his first USGA championship, Charlie Woods finds himself in a notable grouping at the one of the longest-running junior tournaments in the country.

Woods, 15, who qualified last week for the U.S. Junior Amateur next month at Oakland Hills, will play in the Press Thornton Junior Masters, which begins Thursday at Dothan Country Club in Dothan, Alabama. The event, now in its 75th year, has seen the likes of Shaun Micheel, Stewart Cink, Hudson Swafford,Blayne Barber, Ollie Schniederjans and Robby Shelton win titles in the 15-18 age division.

Woods will be grouped with Jacob Immelman, a Clemson signee and son of Masters champ Trevor Immelman; Liam Curtis, son of Open champ Ben Curtis; and Henry Kuehne, son of Hank Kuehne, a former U.S. Amateur champ who won twice on the Canadian Tour.

Woods and Immelman played together earlier this year at the AJGA’s UNIQLO/Adam Scott Junior Championship, where Woods tied for 27th and Immelman came in T-32.

The field for the Future Masters, which isn’t near the strength of an AJGA invitational or open, is highlighted by a couple of notable 2025 recruits – Notre Dame commit Pavel Tsar (135 in AJGA rankings) and Mississippi State commit Jackson Skinner (183).