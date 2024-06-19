 Skip navigation
Charlie Woods qualifies for first USGA championship

  
Published June 19, 2024 06:07 PM

Charlie Woods, the only son of nine-time USGA champion Tiger Woods, qualified for his first USGA championship on Wednesday.

Woods, 15, shot 1-under 71 to medal in the U.S. Junior Amateur qualifier at Eagle Trace Golf Club in Coral Springs, Florida. He was one of four players to advance to next month’s U.S. Junior at Oakland Hills Country Club in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. The championship will be contested July 22-28 with the first two days being stroke-play qualifying.

“It feels amazing to qualify for my first USGA championship,” Woods said. ”I’m excited to compete in the U.S. Junior Amateur next month, especially somewhere as historic as Oakland Hills.”

Woods began his round with a bogey and double bogey before rallying with five birdies and just a single birdie the rest of the way. He was the only player to break par.

“I didn’t play great my first two holes, but I played really good for the last 16,” Woods said. “I just told myself not to make any more bogeys or doubles and I took advantage of some nice birdie looks when I had them. Putting was my biggest strength today. I made a lot of putts when I needed to.”

Tiger Woods won three U.S. Junior titles (1991, 1992, 1993) in four appearances and held a 22-1 match play record in the championship. In his first appearance in 1990, he reached the semifinals as a 14-year-old.