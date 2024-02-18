Genesis prize money: Hideki Matsuyama’s huge check; Xander Schauffele’s expensive miss

Hideki Matsuyama stormed to victory at the Genesis Invitational, shooting 9-under 62 on Sunday to earn his ninth PGA Tour title.

The win was worth $4 million from the $20-million purse in the signature event.

Will Zalatoris and Luke List tied for second to each claim $1.8 million. Xander Schauffele had a 6-foot birdie putt at the last to join them but missed. He tied for fourth, a difference of $666,666.

Here’s a look at the full purse payout and FedExCup distribution for those who made the cut at Riviera Country Club.