ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Rules: Stolz wins three golds at speed skating worlds again
The Genesis Invitational - Final Round
Matsuyama's career achievements on the PGA Tour
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shares advice to Denny Hamlin on playing the bad guy

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240218.jpg
Gusto is going to be a 'future star' at Chelsea
nbc_pl_2robearle_240218.jpg
Welbeck has 'redefined' himself under De Zerbi
Jessie_Diggins.jpg
Diggins takes third in Women's 10k in Minneapolis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Genesis prize money: Hideki Matsuyama’s huge check; Xander Schauffele’s expensive miss

  
Published February 18, 2024 06:44 PM

Hideki Matsuyama stormed to victory at the Genesis Invitational, shooting 9-under 62 on Sunday to earn his ninth PGA Tour title.

The win was worth $4 million from the $20-million purse in the signature event.

Will Zalatoris and Luke List tied for second to each claim $1.8 million. Xander Schauffele had a 6-foot birdie putt at the last to join them but missed. He tied for fourth, a difference of $666,666.

Here’s a look at the full purse payout and FedExCup distribution for those who made the cut at Riviera Country Club.

FINISHPLAYERFEC POINTSEARNINGS ($)
1Hideki Matsuyama7004,000,000.00
T2Luke List3751,800,000.00
T2Will Zalatoris3751,800,000.00
T4Patrick Cantlay300866,666.67
T4Adam Hadwin300866,666.67
T4Xander Schauffele300866,666.66
7Harris English250700,000.00
8Tom Hoge225646,000.00
9Jason Day200600,000.00
T10Sam Burns150455,000.00
T10Eric Cole150455,000.00
T10Tommy Fleetwood150455,000.00
T10J.T. Poston150455,000.00
T10Scottie Scheffler150455,000.00
T10Adam Svensson150455,000.00
T16Byeong Hun An115329,000.00
T16Max Homa115329,000.00
T16Cameron Young115329,000.00
T19Ludvig Åberg95251,400.00
T19Tony Finau95251,400.00
T19Viktor Hovland95251,400.00
T19Collin Morikawa95251,400.00
T19Adam Scott95251,400.00
T24Lee Hodges65164,857.15
T24Tom Kim65164,857.15
T24Christiaan Bezuidenhout65164,857.14
T24Corey Conners65164,857.14
T24Russell Henley65164,857.14
T24Beau Hossler65164,857.14
T24Rory McIlroy65164,857.14
T31Mackenzie Hughes37.5123,000.00
T31Taylor Moore37.5123,000.00
T31Seamus Power37.5123,000.00
T31Brendon Todd37.5123,000.00
T35Rickie Fowler24.5106,500.00
T35Lucas Glover24.5106,500.00
T37Ben Griffin22.596,500.00
T37Sahith Theegala22.596,500.00
T39Nicolai Højgaard19.582,000.00
T39Kurt Kitayama19.582,000.00
T39Denny McCarthy19.582,000.00
T39Nick Taylor19.582,000.00
T39Gary Woodland19.582,000.00
T44Emiliano Grillo15.7562,400.00
T44Brian Harman15.7562,400.00
T44Sungjae Im15.7562,400.00
T44Si Woo Kim15.7562,400.00
T44Andrew Putnam15.7562,400.00
49Cam Davis13.554,000.00
50Charley Hoffman1352,000.00
51Chase Johnson-51,000.00