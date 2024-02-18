Genesis prize money: Hideki Matsuyama’s huge check; Xander Schauffele’s expensive miss
Published February 18, 2024 06:44 PM
Hideki Matsuyama stormed to victory at the Genesis Invitational, shooting 9-under 62 on Sunday to earn his ninth PGA Tour title.
The win was worth $4 million from the $20-million purse in the signature event.
Will Zalatoris and Luke List tied for second to each claim $1.8 million. Xander Schauffele had a 6-foot birdie putt at the last to join them but missed. He tied for fourth, a difference of $666,666.
Here’s a look at the full purse payout and FedExCup distribution for those who made the cut at Riviera Country Club.
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|FEC POINTS
|EARNINGS ($)
|1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|700
|4,000,000.00
|T2
|Luke List
|375
|1,800,000.00
|T2
|Will Zalatoris
|375
|1,800,000.00
|T4
|Patrick Cantlay
|300
|866,666.67
|T4
|Adam Hadwin
|300
|866,666.67
|T4
|Xander Schauffele
|300
|866,666.66
|7
|Harris English
|250
|700,000.00
|8
|Tom Hoge
|225
|646,000.00
|9
|Jason Day
|200
|600,000.00
|T10
|Sam Burns
|150
|455,000.00
|T10
|Eric Cole
|150
|455,000.00
|T10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|150
|455,000.00
|T10
|J.T. Poston
|150
|455,000.00
|T10
|Scottie Scheffler
|150
|455,000.00
|T10
|Adam Svensson
|150
|455,000.00
|T16
|Byeong Hun An
|115
|329,000.00
|T16
|Max Homa
|115
|329,000.00
|T16
|Cameron Young
|115
|329,000.00
|T19
|Ludvig Åberg
|95
|251,400.00
|T19
|Tony Finau
|95
|251,400.00
|T19
|Viktor Hovland
|95
|251,400.00
|T19
|Collin Morikawa
|95
|251,400.00
|T19
|Adam Scott
|95
|251,400.00
|T24
|Lee Hodges
|65
|164,857.15
|T24
|Tom Kim
|65
|164,857.15
|T24
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|65
|164,857.14
|T24
|Corey Conners
|65
|164,857.14
|T24
|Russell Henley
|65
|164,857.14
|T24
|Beau Hossler
|65
|164,857.14
|T24
|Rory McIlroy
|65
|164,857.14
|T31
|Mackenzie Hughes
|37.5
|123,000.00
|T31
|Taylor Moore
|37.5
|123,000.00
|T31
|Seamus Power
|37.5
|123,000.00
|T31
|Brendon Todd
|37.5
|123,000.00
|T35
|Rickie Fowler
|24.5
|106,500.00
|T35
|Lucas Glover
|24.5
|106,500.00
|T37
|Ben Griffin
|22.5
|96,500.00
|T37
|Sahith Theegala
|22.5
|96,500.00
|T39
|Nicolai Højgaard
|19.5
|82,000.00
|T39
|Kurt Kitayama
|19.5
|82,000.00
|T39
|Denny McCarthy
|19.5
|82,000.00
|T39
|Nick Taylor
|19.5
|82,000.00
|T39
|Gary Woodland
|19.5
|82,000.00
|T44
|Emiliano Grillo
|15.75
|62,400.00
|T44
|Brian Harman
|15.75
|62,400.00
|T44
|Sungjae Im
|15.75
|62,400.00
|T44
|Si Woo Kim
|15.75
|62,400.00
|T44
|Andrew Putnam
|15.75
|62,400.00
|49
|Cam Davis
|13.5
|54,000.00
|50
|Charley Hoffman
|13
|52,000.00
|51
|Chase Johnson
|-
|51,000.00