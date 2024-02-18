Hideki Matsuyama’s career achievements on the PGA Tour
Published February 18, 2024 06:16 PM
Hideki Matsuyama shot 9-under 62 in the final round at Riviera Country Club to win the Genesis Invitational. It marks his ninth PGA Tour victory, making him the winningest Asian-born player in Tour history.
Here’s a look at some other career numbers for the 31-year-old Japanese star.
PGA Tour wins:
- 2024 Genesis Invitational
- 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii
- 2021 Zozo Championship
- 2021 Masters Tournament
- 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
- 2017 WM Phoenix Open
- 2016 WGC-HSBC Champions
- 2016 WM Phoenix Open
- 2014 Memorial Tournament
Career Tour earnings: $48,531,991 (18th all time)
Best Official World Golf Ranking: 2nd (2017)
Best major finishes:
- Masters: Won (2021)
- PGA Championship: T-4 (2016)
- U.S. Open: T-2 (2017)
- The Open: T-6 (2013)
Presidents Cup teams: 5 (2022, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013)