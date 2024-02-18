 Skip navigation
Hideki Matsuyama's career achievements on the PGA Tour

  
Published February 18, 2024

Hideki Matsuyama shot 9-under 62 in the final round at Riviera Country Club to win the Genesis Invitational. It marks his ninth PGA Tour victory, making him the winningest Asian-born player in Tour history.

Here’s a look at some other career numbers for the 31-year-old Japanese star.

PGA Tour wins:

  • 2024 Genesis Invitational
  • 2022 Sony Open in Hawaii
  • 2021 Zozo Championship
  • 2021 Masters Tournament
  • 2017 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational
  • 2017 WM Phoenix Open
  • 2016 WGC-HSBC Champions
  • 2016 WM Phoenix Open
  • 2014 Memorial Tournament

Career Tour earnings: $48,531,991 (18th all time)

Best Official World Golf Ranking: 2nd (2017)

Best major finishes:

  • Masters: Won (2021)
  • PGA Championship: T-4 (2016)
  • U.S. Open: T-2 (2017)
  • The Open: T-6 (2013)

Presidents Cup teams: 5 (2022, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013)