 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2023 Rd 16 Denver Fans w video screen.JPG
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 16 in Denver: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Online Athens
2024 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Tight End
160316-churchill-downs-1600
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse

Top Clips

nbc_horse_edgewoodstakes_250503.jpg
Dynamic Pricing comes back to win Edgewood Stakes
nbc_horse_baileymossmuseumtour_240503.jpg
Bailey, Moss celebrate Derby’s 150th ‘birthday’
nbc_horse_eightbellesstakes_240503.jpg
My Mane Squeeze rallies to win Eight Belles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2023 Rd 16 Denver Fans w video screen.JPG
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 16 in Denver: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Online Athens
2024 Post-Draft Dynasty Rookie Rankings: Tight End
160316-churchill-downs-1600
Previewing the 150th Kentucky Derby: Updated Odds and Analysis for Each Horse

Top Clips

nbc_horse_edgewoodstakes_250503.jpg
Dynamic Pricing comes back to win Edgewood Stakes
nbc_horse_baileymossmuseumtour_240503.jpg
Bailey, Moss celebrate Derby’s 150th ‘birthday’
nbc_horse_eightbellesstakes_240503.jpg
My Mane Squeeze rallies to win Eight Belles

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Zach Johnson celebrates 500th PGA Tour start and in contention at CJ Cup Byron Nelson

  
Published May 3, 2024 05:27 PM

McKINNEY, Texas – In a game defined by numbers this benchmark always stands out. Zach Johnson has won a dozen times on the PGA Tour and, for many, his two major triumphs stand above everything else, but there is another number the 48-year-old can now celebrate.

This week’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson is Johnson’s 500th career Tour start, a milestone that seemed unthinkable when he first turned pro and honed his game on countless mini-tours.

“There is no chance I would’ve expected this or dreamt of it. Maybe dream, but I don’t think my dreams got this far, realistically,” Johnson said following a second-round 67 at TPC Craig Ranch that put him five shots off the lead. “It’s a great time to reflect. Awesome time to reflect on what’s transpired. Certainly, I go straight to the people and it’s special. I’m still kind of shocked by it all.”

Earlier this year, Ryan Palmer notched his 500th career Tour start at the Cognizant Classic and said he valued the accomplishment, which requires an impressive amount of consistency on a tour that offers no guarantees, alongside his Tour victories.

“It is an accomplishment, that goes without saying,” Johnson said. “Fortunate not to have any significant injuries. It’s just really hard to compete out here that long. I don’t think it’s getting any easier. It’s like hard to measure your game in eras, decades for that matter. At the same time, I’m still hungry.”