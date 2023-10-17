Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Star athletes and the media

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers weigh in on a variety of topics.

They start with a discussion on the new David Beckham Netflix documentary and navigate into how star athletes now interact with the media.

They then talk about LIV Golf and the world-ranking situation while pondering: Is LIV more or less intriguing than it was a year ago?

The conversation moves on to Lexi Thompson’s and Tom Kim’s performances in Las Vegas. How long before we see a woman win on the PGA Tour? And what is Kim’s ceiling?

Listen to Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner above as they also chime in with what’s on the grill.