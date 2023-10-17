Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Star athletes and the media

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Championship Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One
MLB Futures Best Bets, World Series MVP: Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Las Vegas

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tjwatt_231017.jpg
Watt: Steelers haven’t played nearly close to best
nbc_edge_bettingb1gweek8_231017.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 8 slate
nbc_pft_wk6statements_231017.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Championship Series - Arizona Diamondbacks v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One
MLB Futures Best Bets, World Series MVP: Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Korn Ferry Tour
Korn Ferry Tour releases 2024 schedule with 26 tournaments
AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Kyle Larson takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Las Vegas

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tjwatt_231017.jpg
Watt: Steelers haven’t played nearly close to best
nbc_edge_bettingb1gweek8_231017.jpg
Betting every matchup of the Big Ten Week 8 slate
nbc_pft_wk6statements_231017.jpg
PFT Draft: Week 6 biggest statements

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Star athletes and the media

  
Published October 17, 2023 01:08 PM

In this edition of the Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, the senior writers weigh in on a variety of topics.

They start with a discussion on the new David Beckham Netflix documentary and navigate into how star athletes now interact with the media.

They then talk about LIV Golf and the world-ranking situation while pondering: Is LIV more or less intriguing than it was a year ago?

The conversation moves on to Lexi Thompson’s and Tom Kim’s performances in Las Vegas. How long before we see a woman win on the PGA Tour? And what is Kim’s ceiling?

Listen to Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner above as they also chime in with what’s on the grill.