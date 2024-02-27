 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Tee times for first and second rounds of Cognizant Classic
Thumbnail
Watch: AK practicing in Jeddah ahead of LIV Golf return
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Power Rankings after Atlanta

Top Clips

nbc_pft_howierosemanintv_240227.jpg
Roseman: We weren’t good enough; it starts with me
nbc_pft_andrewberryintv_240227.jpg
Berry sheds light on decision to lean on Flacco
nbc_pft_andyreidintv_240227.jpg
Reid opens up about having Swift around this year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
Tee times for first and second rounds of Cognizant Classic
Thumbnail
Watch: AK practicing in Jeddah ahead of LIV Golf return
AUTO: FEB 25 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Ryan Blaney leads NASCAR Power Rankings after Atlanta

Top Clips

nbc_pft_howierosemanintv_240227.jpg
Roseman: We weren’t good enough; it starts with me
nbc_pft_andrewberryintv_240227.jpg
Berry sheds light on decision to lean on Flacco
nbc_pft_andyreidintv_240227.jpg
Reid opens up about having Swift around this year

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gooch: Majors should come with ‘asterisk’ without LIV Golf players

  
Published February 27, 2024 02:23 PM
Does LIV create asterisk for Tour, major winners?
February 27, 2024 12:32 PM
Kira K. Dixon and Rex Hoggard report on Monday's PGA Tour Policy Board meeting and an updated timeline for a PIF deal, before Eamon Lynch and George Savaricas debate over Talor Gooch's comments on asterisks for majors.

Talor Gooch has doubled down on his criticism of the major championships, telling Australian Golf Digest that winning Grand Slam events should now come with an “asterisk” if the game’s biggest events don’t include players from LIV Golf.

“If Rory McIlroy goes and completes his [career] Grand Slam without some of the best players in the world, there’s just going to be an asterisk. It’s just the reality,” Gooch said. “I think everybody wins whenever the majors figure out a way to get the best players in the world there.”

Gooch has plummeted to 449th in the world ranking since joining LIV Golf and is currently not in the field for the Masters. Last year, the 32-year-old criticized the USGA for altering its qualification criteria to include players who “qualified and [were] eligible for the Tour Championship.” Gooch qualified for the 2022 season finale but couldn’t play after he was suspended for joining LIV Golf.

In the interview with Australian Golf Digest, Gooch applauds Augusta National’s decision to invite Joaquin Niemann to the year’s first major and renews his call for the majors to create carveouts for players who joined the breakaway circuit.

“I think the majors have kind of shown that they’re not getting on board with LIV,” Gooch said. “[Fellow LIV Golf member Niemann] went outside of LIV and played some great golf and they rewarded him for that. So hopefully the day will turn when the majors decide to start rewarding good play on LIV. Hopefully that’ll be sooner than later.”

Niemann has played in four events since November that award world ranking points, including the Australian Open which he won, and is currently 72nd in the world ranking. Gooch has not played in any events that award world ranking points since the Hong Kong Open in November and didn’t attempt to qualify for last year’s U.S. Open after the USGA altered its qualification format.

Currently there are 13 players from LIV Golf in the field at the Masters, compared to 18 players from the new league at Augusta National last year.