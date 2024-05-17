All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro in 2025

The NASCAR All-Star Race will return to North Wilkesboro in 2025 for a third consecutive year, track officials announced Friday morning.

The race will be held May 18, 2025.

The Craftsman Truck Series also will return. The track also will host the zMAX Cars Tour that week.

Kyle Larson won last year’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. Sunday’s All-Star Race is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

