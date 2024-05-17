 Skip navigation
2024 PGA Championship - Preview Day One
Updated tee times for Round 2 of the PGA Championship at Valhalla
2024 PGA Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler tees off in Round 2 of PGA Championship after early-morning arrest
2024 PGA Championship - Round Two
Scottie Scheffler releases Instagram statement following Friday arrest at PGA Championship

All-Star Race returning to North Wilkesboro in 2025

  
May 17, 2024

The NASCAR All-Star Race will return to North Wilkesboro in 2025 for a third consecutive year, track officials announced Friday morning.

The race will be held May 18, 2025.

Friday 5: Assessing NASCAR Cup teams, drivers halfway through regular season
NBC Sports analysts Jeff Burton and Steve Letarte also look ahead to the second half of the regular season.

The Craftsman Truck Series also will return. The track also will host the zMAX Cars Tour that week.

Kyle Larson won last year’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro. Sunday’s All-Star Race is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.