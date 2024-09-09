How to watch: PGA Tour’s 2024 Procore Championship, Rory McIlroy in Irish Open and Folds of Honor Collegiate
The PGA Tour’s fall season gets underway with this week’s Procore Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.
Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, will be competing in the DP World Tour’s Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down Golf Club in Newcastle, Northern Ireland.
Here’s how you can watch this week’s action in the golf world, including top men’s and women’s NCAA teams and the continuation of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.
PGA Tour: How to watch the Procore Championship
Thursday, Sept. 12
- 6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Friday, Sept. 13
- 6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Saturday, Sept. 14
- 6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Sunday, Sept. 15
- 6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
DP World Tour: How to watch the Amgen Irish Open
Thursday, Sept. 12
- 8AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Friday, Sept. 13
- 3-6AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- 6:30-8AM: NBC Sports App
- 11AM-1PM: NBC Sports App
Saturday, Sept. 14
- 7:30AM-12:30PM: NBC Sports App
- 3-5AM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed, next day)
Sunday, Sept. 15
- 7:30AM-12:30PM: NBC Sports App
- Noon-3PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)
NCAA: How to watch the Folds of Honor Collegiate
Monday, Sept. 9
- 9:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- 4:30-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Tuesday, Sept. 10
- 9:30AM-12:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- 4:30-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Wednesday, Sept. 11
- 11:30AM-2:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- 4:30-7:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Korn Ferry Tour: How to watch the Simmons Bank Open
Thursday, Sept. 12
- 1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Friday, Sept. 13
- 4:30-6:30PM: NBC Sports App
- Midnight-2AM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed, next day)
Saturday, Sept. 14
- 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Sunday, Sept. 15
- 3-4PM: NBC Sports App
- 4-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the Sanford International
Friday, Sept. 13
- 4-6PM: NBC Sports App
- 10PM-Midnight: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)
Saturday, Sept. 14
- 4-6PM: NBC Sports App
- 10PM-Midnight: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)
Sunday, Sept. 15
- 4-6PM: NBC Sports App
- 10PM-Midnight: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)