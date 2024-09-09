How to watch: PGA Tour’s 2024 Procore Championship, Rory McIlroy in Irish Open and Folds of Honor Collegiate

The PGA Tour’s fall season gets underway with this week’s Procore Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, will be competing in the DP World Tour’s Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down Golf Club in Newcastle, Northern Ireland.

How to watch the 2024 Solheim Cup

Here’s how you can watch this week’s action in the golf world, including top men’s and women’s NCAA teams and the continuation of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

PGA Tour: How to watch the Procore Championship

Thursday, Sept. 12



6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, Sept. 13



6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, Sept. 14



6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Sunday, Sept. 15



6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

DP World Tour: How to watch the Amgen Irish Open

Thursday, Sept. 12



8AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, Sept. 13



3-6AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

6:30-8AM: NBC Sports App

11AM-1PM: NBC Sports App

Saturday, Sept. 14



7:30AM-12:30PM: NBC Sports App

3-5AM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed, next day)

Sunday, Sept. 15



7:30AM-12:30PM: NBC Sports App

Noon-3PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)

NCAA: How to watch the Folds of Honor Collegiate

Monday, Sept. 9



Tuesday, Sept. 10



Wednesday, Sept. 11



Korn Ferry Tour: How to watch the Simmons Bank Open

Thursday, Sept. 12



1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, Sept. 13



4:30-6:30PM: NBC Sports App

Midnight-2AM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed, next day)

Saturday, Sept. 14



3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Sunday, Sept. 15



3-4PM: NBC Sports App

4-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the Sanford International

Friday, Sept. 13



4-6PM: NBC Sports App

10PM-Midnight: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)

Saturday, Sept. 14



4-6PM: NBC Sports App

10PM-Midnight: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)

Sunday, Sept. 15

