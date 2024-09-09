 Skip navigation
GOLF: AUG 15 PGA FedExCup Playoffs - FedEx St. Jude Championship
FedExCup Fall begins in Napa, and here’s everything you need to know
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners
NFBC Main Event Tracker: Week 24 review
Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions Sunday Night Football RECAP: Lions win 26-20 in OT on David Montgomery TD run

Top Clips

nbc_dps_tombrady_240909.jpg
Patrick: Brady needs to broadcast like he played
nbc_pft_rookieqbwwek1_240909.jpg
NFL rookie QB Week 1 notes: Williams, Daniels, Nix
nbc_pft_jagsdolphins_240909.jpg
Dolphins ‘dug deep’ to secure win over Jaguars

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch: PGA Tour’s 2024 Procore Championship, Rory McIlroy in Irish Open and Folds of Honor Collegiate

  
Published September 9, 2024 07:00 AM
The PGA Tour’s fall season gets underway with this week’s Procore Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa, California.

Rory McIlroy, meanwhile, will be competing in the DP World Tour’s Amgen Irish Open at Royal County Down Golf Club in Newcastle, Northern Ireland.

How to watch the 2024 Solheim Cup

Here’s how you can watch this week’s action in the golf world, including top men’s and women’s NCAA teams and the continuation of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals.

PGA Tour: How to watch the Procore Championship

Thursday, Sept. 12

  • 6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, Sept. 13

  • 6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Saturday, Sept. 14

  • 6:30-9:30PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Sunday, Sept. 15

  • 6-9PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

DP World Tour: How to watch the Amgen Irish Open

Thursday, Sept. 12

  • 8AM-1PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, Sept. 13

  • 3-6AM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
  • 6:30-8AM: NBC Sports App
  • 11AM-1PM: NBC Sports App

Saturday, Sept. 14

  • 7:30AM-12:30PM: NBC Sports App
  • 3-5AM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed, next day)

Sunday, Sept. 15

  • 7:30AM-12:30PM: NBC Sports App
  • Noon-3PM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)

NCAA: How to watch the Folds of Honor Collegiate

Monday, Sept. 9

Tuesday, Sept. 10

Wednesday, Sept. 11

Korn Ferry Tour: How to watch the Simmons Bank Open

Thursday, Sept. 12

  • 1-4PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Friday, Sept. 13

  • 4:30-6:30PM: NBC Sports App
  • Midnight-2AM: Golf Channel (tape-delayed, next day)

Saturday, Sept. 14

  • 3-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

Sunday, Sept. 15

  • 3-4PM: NBC Sports App
  • 4-6PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App

PGA Tour Champions: How to watch the Sanford International

Friday, Sept. 13

  • 4-6PM: NBC Sports App
  • 10PM-Midnight: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)

Saturday, Sept. 14

  • 4-6PM: NBC Sports App
  • 10PM-Midnight: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)

Sunday, Sept. 15

  • 4-6PM: NBC Sports App
  • 10PM-Midnight: Golf Channel (tape-delayed)