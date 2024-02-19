 Skip navigation
Illness strikes Patrick Cantlay before disappointing final round at Genesis

  
Published February 18, 2024 10:11 PM

The flu bug knocked Tiger Woods out of his own tournament.

It may have struck the Genesis Invitational’s 54-hole leader, too.

Patrick Cantlay shot 1-over 72 Sunday at Riviera Country Club to go from leader by two shots to a T-4 finish at 13 under, four shots back of winner Hideki Matsuyama, who closed in 62. Following his disappointing round, Cantlay declined media, citing illness.

Golf Channel’s Johnson Wagner spoke to Cantlay’s coach, Jamie Mulligan, who revealed that Cantlay woke up Sunday with a fever above 100 degrees.

Woods needed medical attention and an IV after he withdrew six holes into his second round on Friday. He later announced that he’d tested positive for the flu.

Cantlay, who led by five shots after the first 36 holes, parred each of his first nine holes Sunday. He then bogeyed Nos. 10, 13 and 15, and birdied the par-5 11th hole before capping his round with a 51-foot birdie make at the par-4 18th hole. Cantlay’s T-4 is his best finish since last summer’s FedEx St. Jude Invitational.