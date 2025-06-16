 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Giancarlo Stanton set to make season debut for Yankees after missing first 70 games
Chloe Kim
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Mackenzie Holmes
Seattle Storm sign forward Mackenzie Holmes

Top Clips

nbc_oht_acesstruggle_250616.jpg
Are Aces a title contender with a healthy Wilson?
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top shots from the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont

June 16, 2025 01:54 PM
Relive the most memorable shots from the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, presented by Penske, where J.J Spaun secured his first major win.
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250616.jpg
1:59
Top shots from the 2025 U.S. Open at Oakmont
nbc_dps_ernieelsinterview_250612.jpg
15:46
Els: ‘U.S. Open is the toughest challenge’ in golf
nbc_golf_camyoungfootjoy_250612.jpg
2:41
Young’s stable footwork helps him into U.S. Open
nbc_golf_wagnereighthhole_250611.jpg
5:00
Wagner tries to conquer Oakmont’s long par-3 8th
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_250611.jpg
14:24
Has Scheffler reached Tiger’s level of dominance?
nbc_golf_springfield_recap_250602v2.jpg
4:40
Blair, Haefner analyze Springfield playoff
nbc_golf_highlights_lewis_250602.jpg
5:57
What makes Oakmont a special venue for U.S. Open
nbc_golf_matt_vogt_intrv_250602.jpg
2:40
Amateur Vogt excited for Oakmont return as player
nbc_golf_nicholas_intrv_250602.jpg
3:24
Making U.S. Open ‘doesn’t feel real’ for Nicholas
nbc_golf_howell_intrv_250602.jpg
1:52
Howell qualifies for U.S. Open at 17 years old
Related Videos

nbc_golf_johnbodenhamer_250602.jpg
07:23
USGA’s Bodenhamer: Oakmont ‘built for a U.S. Open’
nbc_golf_webbintv_250530.jpg
15:39
Webb looks back on her U.S. Women’s Open success
nbc_golf_erinhillstalk_250529.jpg
04:25
Erin Hills already testing golfers at USWO
nbc_golf_lf_yanitseng_250528.jpg
12:21
Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_paulav2_250527.jpg
07:10
Creamer’s journey to 2010 U.S. Women’s Open title
nbc_golf_lydiako_250527.jpg
14:09
Ko feeling relaxed heading into U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250527.jpg
10:01
Korda excited for ‘demanding’ U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_amyrogers_250527.jpg
12:27
Erin Hills will test players at U.S. Women’s Open

Latest Clips

nbc_oht_acesstruggle_250616.jpg
14:08
Are Aces a title contender with a healthy Wilson?
nbc_roto_anthonyrichardson_250616.jpg
01:18
Fantasy impact of Colts’ Richardson this season
nbc_roto_rjharvey_250616.jpg
01:17
What does Broncos signing Dobbins mean for Harvey?
nbc_roto_travisetiennejr_250616.jpg
01:19
Why Etienne Jr. remains ‘default’ starter for Jags
nbc_oht_mvpconvo_250616.jpg
08:25
Clark is Collier’s primary challenger for WNBA MVP
nbc_oht_feverliberty_250616.jpg
13:22
Clark returns in ‘spectacular fashion’ vs. Liberty
nbc_dps_pjcarlesimointerview_250616.jpg
12:07
Carlesimo: Magic ‘poised to make a run’ with Bane
nbc_dps_georgekittleinterview_250616.jpg
10:21
Kittle: Teams with great tight ends win most games
nbc_dps_usopenrecap_250616.jpg
05:34
Spaun ‘wonderful’ in ‘war of attrition’ at Oakmont
nbc_dps_stevesandsinterview_250616.jpg
12:36
Spaun ‘beat the best and the beast’ at Oakmont
nbc_bte_panthersoilersgame5v2_250616.jpg
01:28
Take Panthers F Bennett to record point in Game 6
nbc_roto_shoheiohtani_250616.jpg
01:51
Fantasy impact of Ohtani returning to mound
nbc_roto_jacksonmerrill_250616.jpg
01:19
Padres’ Merrill placed on 7-day IL
bengriffinaon.jpg
36
Griffin, Schmid top Aon Next 10, Swing 5 standings
nbc_pl_cunhaintv_250616.jpg
02:50
Cunha: Move to Man United is ‘a dream come true’
nbc_pl_bargains_250616.jpg
01:09
Best-ever Premier League bargain signings
nbc_roto_bradyhousecalledup_250616.jpg
01:17
Why Nationals’ House is a ‘worthy’ fantasy add
nbc_roto_rafaeldeverstradesf_250616.jpg
01:33
Will Oracle Park hinder Devers in San Francisco?
nbc_roto_dreamliberty_250616.jpg
01:42
ATL Dream are ‘real contenders’ against NY Liberty
nbc_roto_mostthrees_250616.jpg
01:35
Bet against Haliburton for most threes in Finals
nbc_roto_pacersthundersv3_250616.jpg
01:55
Bet the under in Thunder vs. Pacers Game 5
nbc_bte_wnbadefpoty_250616.jpg
01:40
Liberty’s Jones one to watch for WNBA DPOY
nbc_bte_okcindplayerprops_250616.jpg
01:36
Target Siakam’s point total in NBA Finals Game 5
nbc_dps_nbasegment_250616.jpg
05:23
SGA playing ‘old-school basketball’ in NBA Finals
nbc_golf_gt_oakmontpresident_250616.jpg
07:22
Oakmont president Lynch summarizes 125th U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_roryseg_250616.jpg
06:24
McIlroy hasn’t taken time to process Masters win
nbc_dps_desmondbane_250616.jpg
05:25
Bane trade ‘signals a rebuild’ for Grizzlies
nbc_golf_brandelseg_250616.jpg
12:01
Unpacking the ‘cataclysmic chaos’ of U.S. Open
nbc_golf_gt_rexandlavhit_250616.jpg
06:09
Lavner: Spaun’s finish at U.S. Open was legendary
nbc_golf_heroshot_250616.jpg
02:08
Inside Spaun’s heroics to win the U.S. Open