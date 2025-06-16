Seattle Storm sign forward Mackenzie Holmes

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm signed free agent forward Mackenzie Holmes to their active roster.

Holmes, 24, fills an open spot on the roster that was created when center Li Yueru was traded to the Dallas Wings for two future draft picks. Last year, the Storm selected Holmes with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, but she missed the entire season due to knee surgery.

In February, the Storm signed Holmes to a rookie contract, but she was waived during the preseason. Holmes scored nine points on 80% shooting and recorded eight rebounds and three blocks during a preseason game on May 4 against the Connecticut Sun.

Holmes player her college basketball at Indiana, and left the program as the Hoosiers’ all-time leader in points (2,530), field-goals made (1,043), field-goal percentage (63.9) and wins (123).