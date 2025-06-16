 Skip navigation
Chloe Kim
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Shane Smith
Shane Smith and Mike Vasil look like two Rule 5 hits for the rebuilding Chicago White Sox
Olympics: Swimming
Kristof Milak to miss World Swimming Championships

Top Clips

nbc_dps_pjcarlesimointerview_250616.jpg
Carlesimo: Magic ‘poised to make a run’ with Bane
nbc_dps_georgekittleinterview_250616.jpg
Kittle: Teams with great tight ends win most games
nbc_dps_usopenrecap_250616.jpg
Spaun ‘wonderful’ in ‘war of attrition’ at Oakmont

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Seattle Storm sign forward Mackenzie Holmes

  
Published June 16, 2025 02:47 PM

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm signed free agent forward Mackenzie Holmes to their active roster.

Holmes, 24, fills an open spot on the roster that was created when center Li Yueru was traded to the Dallas Wings for two future draft picks. Last year, the Storm selected Holmes with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, but she missed the entire season due to knee surgery.

In February, the Storm signed Holmes to a rookie contract, but she was waived during the preseason. Holmes scored nine points on 80% shooting and recorded eight rebounds and three blocks during a preseason game on May 4 against the Connecticut Sun.

Holmes player her college basketball at Indiana, and left the program as the Hoosiers’ all-time leader in points (2,530), field-goals made (1,043), field-goal percentage (63.9) and wins (123).