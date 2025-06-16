 Skip navigation
Giancarlo Stanton set to make season debut for Yankees after missing first 70 games

  
Published June 16, 2025 03:58 PM

NEW YORK — Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was activated Monday and set to start against the Los Angeles Angels and bat fifth after missing New York’s first 70 games because of inflammation in the tendons of both elbows.

Stanton was 3 for 11 with 4 RBIs in three rehab games last week with Double-A Somerset, an assignment cut short by rainy weather.

Stanton has not played a full season since 2018, the first year after the Yankees acquired him from the Miami Marlins. Entering Monday, he had missed 364 of 940 games (39%) since the beginning of the 2019 season.

The 35-year-old appeared in 114 games last season, hitting .233 with 27 homers and 72 RBIs, then had seven homers in 14 postseason games and was voted the MVP of the AL Championship Series.

Given a then-record 13-year, $325 million contract by the Marlins, Stanton had 59 homers and 132 RBIs in 2017, winning the NL MVP award. He was traded to the Yankees and has 38 homers and 100 RBIs in his first season in the Bronx.

He missed time because of a strained right biceps and strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (2019), strained left hamstring (2020), strained left quadriceps (2021), right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis (2022) and strained left hamstring (2023 and 2024).

Stanton was activated from the 60-day injured list and infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes was designated for assignment.