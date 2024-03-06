 Skip navigation
R&A adjusts Open qualification criteria, narrows age window for past champions

  
Published March 6, 2024 09:25 AM
The window for past winners of The Open Championship to compete at the game’s oldest major championship will be shorter following an adjustment to the entry criteria announced Wednesday by the R&A.

Winners of The Open will now be exempt until they are 55 compared to previous winners who will continue to be exempt until they’re 60.

In 2007, the R&A reduced the age limit for past champions from 65 to 60 but Tom Watson’s runner-up finish in 2009 prompted officials to extend that exemption five years for any former winner who finishes among the top 10 and ties.

The move was part of an overall adjustment that included new exemptions for players from the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and Sunshine Tour. The top 5 players from the International Federation Ranking list when entries close will now be exempt into The Open.

The R&A also announced an exemption for the Africa Amateur champion, who will be Altin van der Merwe this year following his victory last month in the inaugural event. It also announced a medical exemption for Michael Hendry who was unable to play last year’s Open Championship because of illness.