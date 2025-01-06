 Skip navigation
Report: Tiger Woods wins final Player Impact Program, $10 million

  
Published January 6, 2025 09:51 AM

Tiger Woods is going out on top – in the PIP, that is.

While results of the fourth and final Player Impact Program were sent to players last November, Sports Business Journal reported that Woods finished first for the third time in four years of the program, which was designed to reward the needle-movers, players who most impact and drive interest to the PGA Tour.

Woods on the $10 million prize despite playing just five official PGA Tour events last year and making just one cut (Masters, T-60). He did nearly win the PNC Championship alongside son, Charlie, in December and last February he launched his new clothing brand, Sun Day Red.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler finished second in the PIP, followed by Rory McIlroy, the $15 million PIP winner in 2023. Here is the complete top 10:

1. Tiger Woods, $10 million
2. Scottie Scheffler, $8 million
3. Rory McIlroy, $4.5 million
4. Xander Schauffele, $4.5 million
5. Jordan Spieth, $4.5 million
6. Collin Morikawa, $4.5 million
7. Shane Lowry, $3.5 million
8. Justin Thomas, $3.5 million
9. Tommy Fleetwood, $3.5 million
10. Wyndham Clark, $3.5 million

The PGA Tour cut the PIP in half last year, reducing it to $50 million split among 10 players. It was previously $100 million divvied among 20. But while it is discontinuing the PIP, the PGA Tour launched the Player Equity Program, which will divide $100 million among top 20 performers based on several criteria, including some used in the PIP, starting this year through 2030.