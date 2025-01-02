 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
Anatomy of a birdie: Collin Morikawa, caddie prove why on-course mics are great idea
The Sentry 2025 - Round Three
The Sentry: Tee times, groupings and how to watch the final round
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Golden State Warriors
2024-25 Fantasy Basketball Week 11 Schedule Breakdown

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sentryrd3hl_250104.jpg
Highlights: The Sentry, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_tiger2000convo_250105.jpg
Woods’ electric 2000 season started at Kapalua
nbc_golf_gc_morikawareax_250104.jpg
Morikawa brimming with confidence at the Sentry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rex & Lav Pod: 2025 predictions for top players, major winners, Tour/LIV war

  
Published January 2, 2025 10:29 AM

A new year on the PGA Tour kicks off Thursday.

But before the balls go in the air at Kapalua, the boys wanted to first make their predictions for the 2025 season – you know, just in case a few of them turn out to be true.

In this edition of the “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner make their picks for all of the big player awards and majors, and also weigh in on whether there (finally) will be a resolution to the ongoing PGA Tour/PIF saga.

Hop into the YouTube comment section below with your picks!