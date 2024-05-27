Rex & Lav podcast: The complicated life and tragic death of Grayson Murray

When you cover a sport in-depth and for a long time, you get to know the players, some better than others.

GolfChannel.com senior writer Ryan Lavner profiled a controversial Grayson Murray in 2017. He talked to a more mature, a seemingly more peaceful Murray a few weeks ago at the PGA Championship.

Murray’s death by suicide shocked and greatly saddened the golf world. In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Lavner and fellow senior writer Rex Hoggard discuss their interactions with Murray and the legacy he leaves.