Rex & Lav podcast: The complicated life and tragic death of Grayson Murray
Published May 26, 2024 08:09 PM
When you cover a sport in-depth and for a long time, you get to know the players, some better than others.
GolfChannel.com senior writer Ryan Lavner profiled a controversial Grayson Murray in 2017. He talked to a more mature, a seemingly more peaceful Murray a few weeks ago at the PGA Championship.
Murray’s death by suicide shocked and greatly saddened the golf world. In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Lavner and fellow senior writer Rex Hoggard discuss their interactions with Murray and the legacy he leaves.
- 0:00: The stunning, somber news that Grayson Murray died over the weekend
- 03:00: The deeper layers to Murray’s story
- 06:00: Player reaction to Murray’s death
- 10:00: Davis Riley wins Colonial, but was Scottie Scheffler distracted?
- 18:00: Updates to Scheffler’s case in Louisville
- 23:00: Busy week in golf upcoming ... and something is “happening” with the Tour