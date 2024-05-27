 Skip navigation
Josef Newgarden
Josef Newgarden wins the 108th Indianapolis 500 for Team Penske for the second straight year
Charles Schwab Challenge - Final Round
Davis Riley cruises past Scottie Scheffler to win Charles Schwab Challenge
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 live blog: Josef Newgarden outduels Pato O'Ward to win second consecutive Indy 500

Top Clips

nbc_indy_power_240526.jpg
Power makes hard impact to wall in 2024 Indy 500
nbc_golf_gc_higgsmurray_240526.jpg
Higgs pays tribute to Murray in Knoxville
nbc_golf_schwabfinalrd_bestshots_240526.jpg
HLs: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 4 best shots

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Top News

Rex & Lav podcast: The complicated life and tragic death of Grayson Murray

  
Published May 26, 2024 08:09 PM

When you cover a sport in-depth and for a long time, you get to know the players, some better than others.

GolfChannel.com senior writer Ryan Lavner profiled a controversial Grayson Murray in 2017. He talked to a more mature, a seemingly more peaceful Murray a few weeks ago at the PGA Championship.

Murray’s death by suicide shocked and greatly saddened the golf world. In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, Lavner and fellow senior writer Rex Hoggard discuss their interactions with Murray and the legacy he leaves.

  • 0:00: The stunning, somber news that Grayson Murray died over the weekend
  • 03:00: The deeper layers to Murray’s story
  • 06:00: Player reaction to Murray’s death
  • 10:00: Davis Riley wins Colonial, but was Scottie Scheffler distracted?
  • 18:00: Updates to Scheffler’s case in Louisville
  • 23:00: Busy week in golf upcoming ... and something is “happening” with the Tour