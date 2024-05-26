Family releases statement saying Grayson Murray ‘took his own life’

According to Grayson Murray’s parents the two-time PGA Tour winner “took his own life.” Murray died early Saturday.

“We have spent the last 24 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that our son is gone. It’s surreal that we not only have to admit it to ourselves, but that we also have to acknowledge it to the world. It’s a nightmare,” Murray’s parents, Eric and Terry Murray, said in a statement Sunday morning. “We have so many questions that have no answers. But one. Was Grayson loved? The answer is yes. By us, his brother Cameron, his sister Erica, all of his extended family, by his friends, by his fellow players and – it seems – by many of you who are reading this.

“We would like to thank the PGA Tour and the entire world of golf for the outpouring of support. Life wasn’t always easy for Grayson, and although he took his own life, we know he rests peacefully now.”

A statement below from Grayson's parents, Eric and Terry Murray.



If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the United States at 988 or visit their website at https://t.co/j0traBx8ia. pic.twitter.com/wPsaYMrWrH — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 26, 2024

Murray, 30, withdrew from this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge on Friday with an illness, according to the Tour.

“I am at a loss for words,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “The PGA Tour is a family and when you lose a member of your family you are never the same. We mourn Grayson and pray for comfort for his loved ones.”

Monahan also said Murray’s parents asked that the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas, continue. The Tour planned to provide grief counselors at Colonial and this week’s Korn Ferry Tour event.

Murray, who had dealt with alcohol and mental-health issues in the past, said in January after winning the Sony Open that he had been sober for eight months and was engaged to be married.

“A lot of hard work pays off. It’s not easy. I want to give up a lot of times, give up on myself, give up on the game of golf, give up on life at times,” Murray said at the Sony Open. “Just persevere, and when you get tired of fighting let someone else fight for you. That’s what happened.”

Murray, who was appointed to the Player Advisory Council earlier this year, also won the 2017 Barbasol Championship.

Note: If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 to reach someone at the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or chat via 988lifeline.org.