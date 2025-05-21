Rory McIlroy commits to inaugural DP World Tour event in India

Rory McIlroy announced Wednesday his commitment to the inaugural DP World India Championship, Oct. 16-19 at Delhi Golf Club.

It will be McIlroy’s first tournament in the country.

“I’m excited to not only tee it up in India for the first time but also visit a country that I’ve always wanted to explore,” McIlroy said in a press release.

“I’ve always enjoyed playing a global schedule and as I have previously said, there is tremendous potential to grow golf further in the country. This is a great opportunity, and I can’t wait to play in front of Indian golf fans.”

McIlroy, who completed the career Grand Slam with his Masters victory, has previously stated a desire to play more outside the U.S., particularly once the FedExCup season concludes in August. This $4 million event takes place three weeks after the Ryder Cup and three weeks before the DP World Tour finale in Dubai, at which McIlroy is the defending champion.