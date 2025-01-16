Rory McIlroy: Greg Norman’s exit as LIV CEO a ‘good move’

Rory McIlroy said Thursday that removing Greg Norman as LIV CEO is a “good move” and that his respected replacement suggests the Saudi-backed league is here to stay.

Speaking to reporters Thursday after a 2-under 70 to begin his season at the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic, McIlroy offered some kind words for the departing Norman, who has been the CEO and commissioner of LIV since its inception in the summer of 2022.

“Greg took a lot of flak the first couple of years,” McIlroy told reporters. “He is probably one of the only guys in golf who could have taken on that role. He got it off the ground and you have to commend him for that. Now it’s time for someone with a bit more experience to take over.”

Norman will remain with LIV in an unnamed capacity, handing over the day-to-day operations to Scott O’Neil, who has decades of experience as a former NBA and NHL executive. Recently, O’Neil has attended both The Showdown between PGA Tour and LIV stars as well as TGL’s debut match. LIV also announced its new TV deal with Fox on Thursday.

“He has an amazing track record with what he has done in sports, in terms of managing teams and groups of teams, ownership groups. He has got the right credentials to take over a sports league,” McIlroy told reporters. “I think for LIV it is probably a good move now that they are established.”

McIlroy’s tone toward LIV has softened over time, with him calling for Norman’s ouster back in November 2022. At the time, he said that Norman needed to “exit stage left” and that it was time for the “adults” to work toward a resolution to golf’s civil war.

O’Neil’s addition was further proof, McIlroy said, that LIV likely isn’t going anywhere.

“I honestly don’t know what the future holds for them,” McIlroy told reporters, “but the move they are making, especially from an executive standpoint, it doesn’t look like they are going to go away anytime soon.”