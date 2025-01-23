 Skip navigation
St. Andrews confirmed to host 2027 Open Championship

  
Published January 23, 2025 08:07 AM
As expected, the 2027 Open Championship will be held at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

The R&A made the announcement Thursday that the 155th Open will be held at the Home of Golf, July 15-18, 2027, resuming the venue’s typical five-year cycle.

The Open was last held there in 2022, when Cameron Smith staged a memorable final-round rally to win the 150th edition of golf’s oldest major.

Masters Tournament - Final Round
“I’m hugely excited to be making this my first announcement at the R&A,” said new R&A chief executive Mark Darbon. “I’m looking forward to The Open’s return to St. Andrews every bit as much as the fans and the players. There is something special about The Open being played on the Old Course and so many of the great champions have walked these fairways since the first staging here in 1873.”

The next two Opens will be held at Royal Portrush and Royal Birkdale, respectively. The 2027 men’s major lineup will include Augusta National (Masters), PGA Frisco (PGA), Pebble Beach (U.S. Open) and the Old Course.