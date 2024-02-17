 Skip navigation
Tee times, pairings and how to watch the third round of the Genesis Invitational

  
Published February 16, 2024 08:38 PM

Patrick Cantlay leads by five shots entering the weekend at the Genesis Invitational.

Here’s a look at Round 3 tee times and pairings at Riviera Country Club. Golf Channel coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with CBS taking over at 3 p.m.

TIME
TEEPLAYERS
10:20 AM
EST		1

Denny McCarthy

10:25 AM
EST		1

Si Woo Kim

Charley Hoffman

10:35 AM
EST		1

Gary Woodland

Lee Hodges

10:45 AM
EST		1

Sungjae Im

Seamus Power

10:55 AM
EST		1

Eric Cole

Chase Johnson

11:05 AM
EST		1

Sam Burns

Taylor Moore

11:15 AM
EST		1

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

11:25 AM
EST		1

Collin Morikawa

Nicolai Højgaard

11:35 AM
EST		1

Andrew Putnam

Sahith Theegala

11:45 AM
EST		1

Lucas Glover

Ludvig Åberg

12:00 PM
EST		1

Rory McIlroy

Adam Scott

12:10 PM
EST		1

Nick Taylor

Viktor Hovland

12:20 PM
EST		1

Adam Svensson

Adam Hadwin

12:30 PM
EST		1

Russell Henley

J.T. Poston

12:40 PM
EST		1

Kurt Kitayama

Byeong Hun An

12:50 PM
EST		1

Brian Harman

Rickie Fowler

1:00 PM
EST		1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Brendon Todd

1:10 PM
EST		1

Cameron Young

Tom Kim

1:20 PM
EST		1

Harris English

Cam Davis

1:30 PM
EST		1

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

1:45 PM
EST		1

Tommy Fleetwood

Scottie Scheffler

1:56 PM
EST		1

Tony Finau

Hideki Matsuyama

2:07 PM
EST		1

Xander Schauffele

Tom Hoge

2:18 PM
EST		1

Corey Conners

Will Zalatoris

2:29 PM
EST		1

Jason Day

Mackenzie Hughes

2:40 PM
EST		1

Patrick Cantlay

Luke List