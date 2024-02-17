Tee times, pairings and how to watch the third round of the Genesis Invitational
Patrick Cantlay leads by five shots entering the weekend at the Genesis Invitational.
Here’s a look at Round 3 tee times and pairings at Riviera Country Club. Golf Channel coverage will begin at 1 p.m. ET with CBS taking over at 3 p.m.
|TIME
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|10:20 AM
EST
|1
Denny McCarthy
|10:25 AM
EST
|1
Si Woo Kim
Charley Hoffman
|10:35 AM
EST
|1
Gary Woodland
Lee Hodges
|10:45 AM
EST
|1
Sungjae Im
Seamus Power
|10:55 AM
EST
|1
Eric Cole
Chase Johnson
|11:05 AM
EST
|1
Sam Burns
Taylor Moore
|11:15 AM
EST
|1
Ben Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
|11:25 AM
EST
|1
Collin Morikawa
Nicolai Højgaard
|11:35 AM
EST
|1
Andrew Putnam
Sahith Theegala
|11:45 AM
EST
|1
Lucas Glover
Ludvig Åberg
|12:00 PM
EST
|1
Rory McIlroy
Adam Scott
|12:10 PM
EST
|1
Nick Taylor
Viktor Hovland
|12:20 PM
EST
|1
Adam Svensson
Adam Hadwin
|12:30 PM
EST
|1
Russell Henley
J.T. Poston
|12:40 PM
EST
|1
Kurt Kitayama
Byeong Hun An
|12:50 PM
EST
|1
Brian Harman
Rickie Fowler
|1:00 PM
EST
|1
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Brendon Todd
|1:10 PM
EST
|1
Cameron Young
Tom Kim
|1:20 PM
EST
|1
Harris English
Cam Davis
|1:30 PM
EST
|1
Max Homa
Beau Hossler
|1:45 PM
EST
|1
Tommy Fleetwood
Scottie Scheffler
|1:56 PM
EST
|1
Tony Finau
Hideki Matsuyama
|2:07 PM
EST
|1
Xander Schauffele
Tom Hoge
|2:18 PM
EST
|1
Corey Conners
Will Zalatoris
|2:29 PM
EST
|1
Jason Day
Mackenzie Hughes
|2:40 PM
EST
|1
Patrick Cantlay
Luke List